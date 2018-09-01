Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Syria-Based Egyptian Jihadi Sheikh: There Are Thousands Of Foreign Fighters In Idlib – Including Americans And Europeans, As Well As Young Girls Who Wish To Carry Out Martyrdom Operations

On July 27, 2018, a jihadi Telegram channel posted a video of a sermon by Syria-based Egyptian jihadi sheikh Abu Al-Yaqthan Al-Masri, in which he said that there are thousands of foreign fighters in Idlib, among them Europeans and Americans, as well as young girls who have expressed a desire to carry out martyrdom operations in Aleppo, Ghouta, and Hamah.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporters Distribute Poster Threatening Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporters Distribute Poster Threatening Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey

On August 27, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel published a poster with a digitally-created image of Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey with a bullet hole in his bloodstained forehead and the caption: "If you delete our accounts we will delete your neck."

EXCLUSIVE: In Ghazwa-e-Hind Magazine, Taliban Commander Omar Khalid Khorasani Writes: 'Have You Ever Seen That Any Country Has Been Conquered Through Democracy?'

In an article in Issue 1 of Ghazwa-e-Hind ("Battle of India"), an Urdu-language magazine launched in August 2018 and published by Hizbul Ahrar, Omar Khalid Khorasani, emir of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Jamaatul Ahrar (TTPJA), criticized various religious groups in Pakistan for taking part in the July 25, 2018 parliamentary and provincial elections in Pakistan.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda-Affiliate In Sinai 'Jund Al-Islam' Expels Member ‎Over Disobedience

On August 26, 2018, the Telegram channel of the Global Islamic Media Front (GIMF) published a statement on behalf of Jund Al-Islam (JI), an Al-Qaeda-affiliated militant group in Sinai, in which JI announced the expulsion of one of its members, Ahmad Al-'Arjan.

EXCLUSIVE: New ISIS Song In French Urges Fighters To Remain Patient, Loyal, And Fight To The Death

On August 27, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Hayat Media Center released a new nasheed (a work of religiously-themed vocal music always sung acappella) in French titled Let's Remain Patient. The song was distributed on official ISIS Telegram channels. Nasheeds play an important role in boosting fighters' morale and as a means of communication.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Telegram Channel Comments On Pregnant Women, Criticizes Comparison Of Female Muslim Fighters With 'Jewish' Hollywood Superheroes

On August 25, 2018, a jihadi Telegram channel shared an image of a burqa-clad female Islamic superhero posted by another Telegram channel, along with some posts commenting on a comparison someone had made between female Muslim fighters and Hollywood superheroes, as well as a post about pregnant women. The channel seems to be associated with the Kashmir issue.

ISIS Supporter Encourages Lone Wolves: Set Fires In Your Homelands

On August 25, 2018, a Telegram user wrote a post on a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) chat group encouraging lone wolf attackers in Western countries to give high priority to arson.

Pro-ISIS Posters Call To Target And Threaten U.S. Soldiers, White House

On August 23, 2018, a pro-ISIS media outlet released two new threatening digitally-created posters on Telegram singling out U.S. soldiers as a target.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Killing Of Three Soldiers In IED Attack In Philippines

On August 28, 2018, A'maq, the news agency of the Islamic State (ISIS), reported that three soldiers had been killed in an IED attack in the village of Calawag in the Sultan Kudarat region of Mindanao Island in the Philippines.

ISIS Claims American Soldiers Injured In IED Attack In Syria

On August 29, 2018, A'maq, the news agency of the Islamic State (ISIS), reported that U.S. soldiers had been injured in an IED attack that targeted their vehicle on the road connecting Al-Hasakah to Tel Tamr in northeast Syria.

Poster From Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Threatens Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Leader Al-Joulani, Makes Veiled Threats To U.S.

On August 28, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released a poster depicting Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani as a marionette being held over a fire by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Releases New Posters Threatening New York City, Barcelona

A pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet recently distributed two new digitally created posters on Telegram that call for and also threaten future attacks in the West. These new images use what has become the standard format for such jihadi productions: a background image featuring an apocalyptic view of a location in the West.

Poster On Pro-ISIS Channels Shows ISIS Flag Flying On The Temple Mount In Jerusalem

On August 27, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel published a digitally created poster of the Temple Mount depicting an ISIS flag flying from the Dome of the Rock and an Israeli flags in flames. ‎

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Forms 'Red Headband' Force To Carry Out Suicide Missions, Attacks Behind Enemy Lines

As reports continue to circulate about an anticipated attack by Syrian regime forces on the last rebel bastion in Idlib, on August 27, 2018, Ebaa', the official Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) news agency, released a video about the organization's "Red Headband" force.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Recruits Medical ‎Professionals To Support Jihad, Provides WhatsApp ‎Number

On August 29, 2018, a Telegram channel published a Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) poster that recruited men with medical backgrounds to "perform their jihadi duty."

For The Jihad In Syria: New Cryptocurrency Crowdfunding Project On The 'Dark Web'

"SadaqaCoins" ["sadaqa" is the Arabic word for charity] is a new cryptocurrency crowdfunding platform on the so-called "dark web," allegedly created to raise funds to support the jihad in Syria.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR) – On Facebook, Man From Winnipeg, Canada Posts Jihadi Content From Anwar Al-'Awlaki, Ahmad Musa Jibril After Previous Account Was Deactivated; Uses VPN To Conceal Location

Platform: Facebook

Additional Information: He opened his Facebook account on March 5, 2018, after Facebook closed his previous account.

German-Speaking Jihadi Fighters In Syria Share Combat Footage

On August 29, 2018, German-speaking jihadi fighters in Syria, who are most likely members of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), published a short combat video called Insights in Sham on their Telegram channel.

Jihadi Telegram Channel Posts Video Of Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Military Convoy

On August 27, 2018, a jihadi telegram channel published a short video showing a military convoy belonging to the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP). The channel did not provide details regarding the video, which was titled "large military reinforcement for the mujahideen of the Turkestan Islamic Party."

Pro-ISIS Group Claims Hacking Of Websites, Including ‎Website Of International Airport In Brazzaville, Congo

On August 27, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet claimed it had hacked several "unbelievers'" websites, including that of the Maya-Maya International Airport in Brazzaville in the Republic of the Congo.

Pro-ISIS Tech Group Warns Users Not To Send Sensitive ‎Information To Its 'Technical Support' Telegram Account

On August 28, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) tech group warned its followers not to send sensitive information to the group's technical support account on Telegram.

German Jihadi Telegram Channel Solicits Donations For ‎Jihad, Provides ProtonMail Email Address

On August 28, 2018, a German jihadi Telegram channel posted an appeal for donations to help an operative purchase "equipment" to fight the "enemies of Allah."

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Prominent ‎Salafi-Jihadi Ideologue Abu Qatada Al-Filistini Announces ‎Reinstatement Of Facebook Page Following Suspension‎

The following information is based on a general overview of a Facebook page demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: Facebook

Prominent Salafi-Jihadi Cleric's Telegram Channel ‎Promotes Cleric's Large Audio-Visual Archive Hosted On ‎San-Francisco-Based Internet Archive

On August 24, 2018, the Telegram channel of prominent Salafi-jihadi ideologue Abu Qatada Al-Filistini announced Al-Filistini's new audio-visual archive hosted entirely on the San-Francisco-based Internet Archive (archive.org). The archive includes over 3,000 links to Al-Filistini's content in high- and low-quality on Internet Archive.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Infographic Poster Condemns China's Ongoing Crimes Against Uyghurs in East Turkestan

On August 29, 2018, the official Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Ebaa News Agency released an infographic poster depicting the situation of the Muslims under Chinese rule in East Turkestan.

Afghan Taliban Video Shows Squads Of Suicide Bombers Graduating From Training

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) recently released a video titled "Victorious Caravan 12 – Some Shining Stars." Though it pays tribute to suicide bombers who died recently in Afghanistan, the main purpose of the video is to show groups of suicide bombers that the Taliban have trained recently.

Afghan Taliban Delegation Visits Indonesia, Holds Talks On 'Bilateral Relations'

On August 17, 2018, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) released a statement confirming that a delegation of its leaders visited Indonesia from August 12 to August 15, 2018. According to a statement issued by Muhammad Sohail Shaheen, spokesman for the Political Office of the Islamic Emirate, the delegation that visited Indonesia was led by Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanekzai, head of the Afghan Taliban's Political Office based in Qatar.