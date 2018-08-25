Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: Poster By ISIS Supporters Threatens US President Trump

On August 23, 2018, the pro-ISIS Al-Dhakha’ir Media Foundation released a poster threatening U.S. President Donald Trump. The poster shows a hand holding Trump’s severed head, and is captioned "Soon".

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Muhajireen Foundation Publishes Profile Of Pakistani-Canadian Fighter Killed In Syria

On August 19, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group published a profile of a Canadian fighter killed in Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Video Shows Child And Teenage Perpetrators Of Coordinated Attacks In Chechnya

On August 21, 2018 the Islamic State (ISIS) released a video via its news agency A'maq showing the four of the perpetrators of the August 20 coordinated attacks on security forces in Grozny, Shali and Mesker-Yurt in Chechnya.

To view this clip on MEMRI TV, click here.

EXCLUSIVE: Senior Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Leader Calls For Attacks On Chinese Embassies And On Chinese Military And Commercial Facilities In And Out Of China

On August 17, 2018, the Voice of Islam media outlet of the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) published an audio clip from Sheikh Abd Al-Salam, the organization's most senior shari'a official, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha which falls this year on August 21-22.

EXCLUSIVE: Report: Palestinian Refugee Fighters Are Returning To ‎Lebanon From Syria

According to an August 20, 2018 report in a London-based daily, an unknown number of Palestinian refugee men, who had fought alongside Syria-based jihadi organization Jabhat Al-Nusra, the predecessor to Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), in Syria, have returned to Lebanon.

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani Taliban Group Launches 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' Magazine, Says: 'In Modern Times, More Than 70 Percent Of Jihad Is Waged Through The Media'

Hizbul Ahrar, a splinter group of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ("Movement of Pakistani Taliban," TTP), has launched an Urdu-language magazine called Ghazwa-e-Hind ("Battle of India").

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Shari'a Committee Reverses Its Decision To Start The Current Month, Dhu Al-Hijja, One Day After Other Muslims

According to Islam, a new month begins with the first sighting of a new moon. A sighting of the new moon is confirmed by one or more trustworthy men testifying before a group of Islamic scholars that they have seen the crescent.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporter Warns Fighters Not To Let Their Fingerprints Show in Photographs

In an August 14, 2018 message on a pro-ISIS Telegram channel, ISIS supporter Abu Asma' Abd Al-Rahman warned fighters in the field not to post photographs of themselves in which their fingerprints are visible, lest intelligence agencies such as the Mossad and the CIA discover their identity.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Group Distributes Manuals For Building Explosive Devices

In June 2018, the pro-ISIS "Al-Saqri Foundation for Military Sciences" published three manuals for creating various explosive devices.

EXCLUSIVE: Kashmiri Jihadi Commander Zakir Musa Calls For Fighting Hindu Groups, Says: 'The Defeat Of [Indian Prime Minister] Narendra Modi And His Army Is Certain, But... Only Possible By Jihad'

On the eve of Eid Al-Adha, the annual three-day Islamic feast of sacrifice that in 2018 in South Asia began on August 22, Kashmiri jihadi commander Zakir Musa released an audio speech urging Muslims to confront the Hindu forces that have killed Muslims in India, such as cow vigilantes.

Al-Sahab Releases Video Featuring Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri Calling On Muslim Ummah, Mujahideen, And Scholars To Unite Against 'International Alliance Of Unbelief'

On August 23, 2018, Al-Sahab, the media arm of Al-Qaeda, released a new video featuring the group's leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri in which he called on the Muslim ummah, the scholars, the mujahideen, and the preachers to unite to fight against the "international alliance of unbelief."

Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri: Hamas Has Betrayed The Principles Of Its Founders; The Muslim Nation Must Unite Against The Crusader-Zionist Attack And Prevent The U.S. From Living In Security

On August 19, 2018, the Al-Qaeda (AQ) Media Arm, Al-Sahab released an audio message from AQ leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri in which he harshly criticizes the Hamas organization and labels it a traitor.

Two Syrian Rebel Factions Announce Their Decision To ‎Join Pro-Al-Qaeda Group Hurras Al-Din

On August 20, 2018, pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram account Al-Muhajir Al-Khurasani posted two statements, one by the Jund Al-Sham Brigades and one by the Fursan Al-Iman Brigades, announcing that the groups were joining Syrian pro-Al-Qaeda organization Hurras Al-Din.

HTS Leader Al-Joulani In Eid Al-Adha Address: We Will Neither Surrender Nor Sign Reconciliation Agreements With The Regime

On the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, celebrated this year on August 20-21, telegram channels associated with Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) circulated an address by the organization's leader, Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani, and photos of him touring the Latakia front. In the 8-minute address, Al-Joulani, seated in at a desk, conveys holiday greetings to his fighters and says that they are preparing well for the "decisive battle" in northern Syria, the rebels' last stronghold in the country.

Telegram Channel Of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Commander Shares Photos Of Group Leader Al-Joulani Meeting With Prominent Local Figures In Syria

On August 15, 2018, the official Telegram channel of Abu Malik Al-Shami, a commander in the Syria-based jihadi group Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), published two photos showing the group's leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani meeting with prominent local figures from the suburbs of Damascus and Homs at an unspecified location.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Recruits Members For ‎Shari'a Course, Provides WhatsApp Number

On August 20, 2018, the pro-Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Telegram channel of Abu Muhammad Al-Hamawi published a recruitment poster by HTS's western sector in Syria to join the group's shari'a course. Registration will be open from August 20 to September 5, 2018.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Opens Registration For New Recruits, Provides Contact Information Via WhatsApp

On August 15, 2018, the Telegram channel of Al-A'asa'ib Al-Hamraa, a pro-Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) group, released an HTS poster announcing that the group is accepting new recruits.

Pro-ISIS Al-Muhajireen Foundation Poster Lashes Out At ‎Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) 'Violations' Around Idlib, ‎Syria

On August 16, 2018, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet Al-Muhajireen Foundation released a poster on its Telegram channel highlighting "violations" carried out by Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) around Idlib, in northwest Syria.

The Emir Of The French Brigade In Syria Is Released From HTS Jail Amid Growing Tensions Between Rebel Factions

On August 19, 2018, a French-speaking, Al-Qaeda-aligned jihadi group in Syria posted on Telegram that on August 18, 2018, its leader Omar Diaby a.k.a Omar Omsen was released from a Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) jail where he had been incarcerated.

ISIS Claims Mortar Attack On Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan

On August 21, 2018, ISIS claimed responsibility on its official Telegram channel for firing mortars at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan.

ISIS Claims Three U.S. Soldiers Were Wounded In IED Attack In Raqqa, Syria

On August 18, 2018, A'maq, the news agency of the Islamic State (ISIS), reported that three U.S. soldiers had been wounded in an IED attack that ISIS claimed on Al-Noor street in the city of Raqqa, Syria.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Releases Poster Threatening Policemen

On August 5, 2018, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet Al-Abd Al-Faqir Foundation published a digitally-created poster on its Telegram channel showing a truck about to run over two policemen and a man who appears to be a DHL Express employee.

Pro-ISIS Hackers Publish Poster Depicting NYC In Flames, Vow To Terrorize ISIS Enemies

On August 16, 2018, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) hacker group Anshar Caliphate Army published a poster on its Telegram channel depicting New York City in flames with an accompanying post threatening the group's enemies.

ISIS Supporters Launch Online Campaign Calling On Muslims In Morocco, Tunisia, Libya, And Algeria To Start Armed Revolt Against Their Governments

On August 20, 2018, Telegram users who support the Islamic State (ISIS) launched an online campaign urging the "brothers in the Islamic Maghreb" to revolt against their governments, take up arms, and fight for the sake of Allah."

Pro-ISIS Group Continues Campaign Against Spies, Defectors, And Smugglers

On August 15, 2018, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Muhajireen Foundation media outlet published several new items on Telegram in the framework of its ongoing campaign against defectors, smugglers and spies.

Pro-ISIS Hacking Group Threatens To 'Harm' Hacktivist Group Anonymous, 'Blacken The Virtual World,' And 'Terrorize Unbelievers In Cyberspace' On August 17

On August 9, 2018, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) United Cyber Caliphate Islamic State Hackers Division published a post on Telegram condemning the international hacktivist group Anonymous, threatening to "harm" it and vowing to "blacken the virtual world and terrorize the kuffar [unbelievers] in cyberspace."

Gaza-Based Jihadi Organization Al-Islam Turns To Facebook To Seek Funding For Rockets

On August 11, 2018, on its Facebook account, the Gaza-based jihadi group Jaysh Al-Islam published an infographic poster about the 107 mm Grad rocket, with a request for donations to enable it to purchase more of them.

New Poster Appeals For Funds For Syrian Jihad Via WhatsApp And Bitcoin

On August 11, 2018, a graphic designer based in Syria who is active on Telegrampublished a poster in support of a campaign led by the Al-Sadaqah ("charity" in Arabic) group, an organization dedicated to fundraising for jihadi fighters in Syria.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Pro-Al-‎Qaeda Group Hurras Al-Din Active On WhatsApp

The following information is based on a general overview of a WhatsApp account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

Platform: WhatsApp

Additional Information: Hurras Al-Din is the name of a Pro-Al-Qaeda WhatsApp group created on July 31, 2018, that has 108 members, including four listed admins.

Al-Shabab Releases Statement On Occasion Of Eid Al-Adha Urging Muslims To Wage Jihad, Condemning Saudi Government For Controlling Access To Hajj

On August 22, 2018, Al-Kata'ib, the media arm of Somali Al-Qaeda affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, released a statement on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha condemning the government of Saudi Arabia for "violating people's rights during Hajj" and urging Muslims to migrate to jihadi fronts and march forth to wage jihad.

Al-Shabab Claims Responsibility For Attempted ‎Assassination Of Somali Deputy Defense Minister

On August 23, 2018, the Al-Shabab-affiliated Shahada News reported that Al-Shabab had, on the same day, tried and failed to assassinate Somali Deputy Defense Minister Abdullahi Olad Rooble in Dayniile district near Mogadishu.

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Rejects Associated Press Report Accusing Saudi-Led Military Coalition Of 'Cutting Secret Deals' With Group's Fighters In Yemen

On August 17, 2018, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released a statement rejecting the Associated Press's (AP) August 7, 2018 investigative report accusing the Saudi-led military coalition of "cutting secret deals" with the AQAP fighters in Yemen "to leave key cities and towns and letting others retreat with weapons, equipment, and wads of looted cash."

In Eid Al-Adha Message, Afghan Taliban Leader Says: 'May Allah Free The First Qibla [Jerusalem] Of The Muslims From The Grip Of The Jews'

On the eve of Eid Al-Adha, the annual three-day Islamic feast of sacrifice that in 2018 in South Asia will begin on August 22, Haibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), released a message saying that a victory against the U.S. in Afghanistan is near.

On Fighting In Ghazni, Afghan Taliban Says They Have 'The Capability Of Bringing Large Cities And Provincial Capitals Under... Control'

On August 14, 2018, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement on the recent fighting in Ghazni province, Afghanistan. The tone of statement appears to have been buoyed by the Taliban's military success in the city of Ghazni, which is the capital of Ghazni province.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Releases Part 27 In Its Video ‎Series 'Lovers Of Paradise'‎

On August 18, 2018, the Uyghur jihadi organization Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) released Part 27 in its video series "Lovers Of Paradise."