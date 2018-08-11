Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Ibaa' News Agency: Unknown Group Used Drones To Attack Shayrat Airbase In Eastern Homs, Syria

On August 8, 2018, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham's (HTS) Ibaa' News Agency reported that an "unknown" group had attacked the Shayrat Airbase, which is located in eastern Homs, Syria, using drones.

EXCLUSIVE: Islamic State Supporter Criticizes Leadership In Series Of Scathing Articles, Decries 'Iraqization' Of Leadership And 'Exclusion' Of Al-Baghdadi From Decision Making

For a group like the Islamic State (ISIS), which views itself as the sole authority in the Islamic world, and its leader as the only legitimate Muslim leader worldwide, dissent is no small matter.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Telegram Channel Ahead Of Indian Independence Day: 'The Islamic State Of India – Soon, Allah Willing'

On August 5, 2018, a Telegram channel associated with Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), the Pakistan-backed jihadi organization active in Jammu & Kashmir, posted a photo, graphically cut in the shape of India, showing a crowd of people holding Islamic flags.

EXCLUSIVE: Charity Group On Telegram Solicits Money Via Bitcoin, ‎Supports Syrian Fighters, Wives Of 'Martyrs'

Al-Ikhwa ("The Brothers") is a charity group active on Telegram that supports Syrian rebels and their families.

EXCLUSIVE: A Review Of Al-Sadaqah Organization's Activity On ‎Telegram: Group Updates Its WhatsApp Number, Uses ‎Deep Web-Based Email Service SecMail

Al-Sadaqah is an "independent charity organization" that appeared online in November 2017.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Publishes Names Of Senior ISIS Defectors

On August 5, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group released a poster providing the names of several high-ranking ISIS personalities it alleges have deserted from the jihadi organization.

ISIS Releases Video Showing Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Defector After Joining ISIS

On August 6, 2018, A'maq, the news agency of the Islamic State (ISIS), released a video showing a man who claimed to be a former member of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) declaring that he had joined ISIS after witnessing AQAP's collaboration with the Yemeni army.

ISIS Media Releases New Weekly Video Statistical Report Template

On August 2, 2018, the international media outlet of the Islamic State (ISIS), Al-Hayat Media Center, released a video titled "Harvest of the Soldiers," which is presented as the first issue of a new template for weekly video reports providing the group's operational statistics.

Pro-ISIS Channel Releases Poster Providing Information Security Guidelines For Mujahideen In English And Urdu

On August 4, 2018, a group of Islamic State (ISIS) supporters active on Telegram in Urdu and English who call themselves "Nida-e Haq," released a poster titled "Security Precautions," which presents a list of information and communication safety measures to be implemented by jihadi fighters and supporters.

Pro-ISIS Hackers Claim To Have Defaced A Belgian Website

On August 7, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) hacker group claimed responsibility for defacing a Belgian website as part of its global hacking efforts against enemies of ISIS.

Pro-ISIS Hacker Group Threatens Indonesia And Publicizes Successful Hack Of Facebook Accounts

On August 7, 2018, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) hacker group known as United Cyber Caliphate (UCC) announced on its Telegram channel the launch of a campaign targeting Indonesia, beginning with a short video clip threatening the Indonesian government, and posting screenshots of apparently successfully hacked Indonesian Facebook accounts.

Pro-ISIS Channel Singles Out Indonesian Soldiers To Be Targeted, Publicizes Their Personal Information

On August 7, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel that posts in English, Indonesian, and Arabic, shared the personal information, including the name, date of birth, and photograph, of three Indonesian soldiers, implying that they should be targeted by ISIS operatives. The three individuals singled out are members of the Indonesian Army and Marine Corps.

Pro-ISIS Tech Group Electronic Horizon Foundation (EHF) ‎Warns Users Not To Visit Pro-ISIS Website Phishing For ‎Facebook Credentials

On August 6, 2018, the Telegram channel of the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) tech group Electronic Horizon Foundation (EHF) posted a message warning users not to browse a website, saying it was a potential phishing scheme.

Pro-ISIS Poster Threatens The Kremlin

On August 1, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group released a poster on its Telegram channel threatening to attack the Kremlin.

ISIS Khorasan Province Publishes Pictures Of Fighters' ‎Graduation From Military Training Camp In Afghanistan ‎

On August 6, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) Khorasan Province released a pictorial report showing the graduation ceremony of a training camp in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan.

Jihadi Telegram Channel Seeks Editor For Project To Disseminate Videos Of American Islamist Cleric Ahmad Musa Jibril

On August 4, 2018, a Telegram channel, dedicated to sharing Salafi-jihadi religious material announced that it is seeking a video editor to volunteer for a new project which will post edited clips of preaching by the Palestinian-American Salafi cleric Ahmad Musa Jibril.

Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri Calls On Muslims In ‎East, Central Africa To Join Al-Shabab In 'Jihadi ‎Awakening' In Horn Of Africa

On August 2, 2018, Al-Qaeda media wing Al-Sahab released the second part of the tenth episode of "The Islamic Spring" lecture series by Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri.

Pro-Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Telegram Channel ‎Releases Photos Of HTS Leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani ‎Attending Public Meetings In Northern Syria

On August 6, 2018, a pro-Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Telegram channel published photos of HTS leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani meeting with people, including tribal leaders, in northern Syria.

Amid Rumors Of Split In Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), Commander Denies Group's Possible Dissolution

An article published on August 5, 2018, on the website of the London-based Al-Araby Al-Jadeed media outlet, reported a split between factions of the Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) jihadi group.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Group Hurras Al-Din Releases Photos Of Fighters Undergoing Military Training, Fighting Syrian Army

On August 5, 2018, Sham Al-Ribat, the media arm of Syria-based pro-Al-Qaeda jihadi group Hurras Al-Din, published photos showing the group's fighters undergoing military training and fighting the Syrian army near the village of Jurin, Syria.

Afghan Taliban Accuse U.S. And Afghan Forces Of Attacking Educational Institutions

On August 1, 2018, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization in the country) released a statement accusing the U.S. and Afghan forces of raiding educational and other institutions in Afghanistan, thereby violating the rules of war.