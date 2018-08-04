Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Publishes Posters Calling For Biological Attacks In The West, One Of Which Depicts San Francisco

Over the past week, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group has published a series of posters encouraging biological attacks on Western targets.

EXCLUSIVE: New Video From French Fighters In Syria Affiliated With Al-Qaeda Documents The Group's Celebration Of Eid Al-Fitr

On July 28, 2018, a group of Al-Qaeda-aligned mostly French-speaking foreign fighters in Syria released a new video in French presented as the first episode of a series titled "In the Skin of a Mujahid."

EXCLUSIVE: A Telegram Channel Operated By Swedish Jihad Fighters

A Telegram channel is, according to its profile, operated by Swedish jihadis in Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Group Warns ISIS Foreign Fighters Of The Dangers And Consequences Of Defection

On July 31, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet posted three new posters on its Telegram channel aimed at dissuading ISIS foreign fighters from leaving the last bastions of ISIS-held territory.

Jihadi Media Group Releases Video Condemning Putin's Support For Assad, Threatening To Carry Out Attacks In Russia

On July 31, 2018, a media group associated with jihadi groups in Syria released a video condemning Russian President Vladimir Putin for supporting the regime in Syria in its fight against the mujahideen and threatened to go to Russia if the Russians do not come fight the jihadi groups in Idlib.

Leader Of Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Group For Supporting Islam ‎And Muslims (GSIM) Says France Failed To Achieve Its ‎Objectives In Mali, Urges Muslims With Different ‎Backgrounds, Skills, To Come To Mali

On July 27, 2018, the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Group For Supporting Islam And Muslims (GSIM) released a nine-minute video of its leader Iyad Ag Ghali in which he says that France has failed to achieve its goals in Mali.

Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Group Claims Bombing Of French Base In Mali, Vows To Fight 'To Expel Last French Fighter'

On July 30, 2018, Al-Zallaqah, the media arm of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Group For Supporting Islam And Muslims (GSIM), released a statement on Telegram claiming that its fighters bombed a military based used by France and the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) on July 29, 2018.

Using Justpaste.it, Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Pays Tribute To Former Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Emir, Says: 'Pakistani Army Is The Slave Of America, The Killer Of The Ummah'

In a document dated June 22, 2018, and shared on Justpaste.it, Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) paid tribute to the "martyrdom" of Maulana Fazlullah, former emir of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who was killed in a U.S. drone strike on June 13, 2018.

Jihadi Writer Accuses ISIS In Yemen Of Provoking Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), Says Fighting Will Go On Until Captured Fighters Are Released

On July 27, 2018, Al-Badr, a media foundation affiliated with Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released an article in which the writer accused ISIS in Yemen of provoking AQAP and stressed that the ongoing fighting will continue until the 13 AQAP fighters who were captured by ISIS are released.

Syria: Images Of An Italian And A Japanese Hostage Held By Masked Gunmen Released Online

On August 1, 2018, Syrian Telegram channels posted screenshots from a video of two hostages, one Italian and one Japanese.

Al-Shabab Video Documents Raids On Pro-Somali ‎Government Militias ‎

On August 1, 2018, the Somali-Al-Qaeda branch of Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (HSM) released the third installment in its video series "And Be Harsh Against Them," documenting various HSM operations against "apostate militias," i.e. pro-Somali government militias, in the country.

Pro-ISIS Poster Features Trump As Prisoner

On July 31, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet released a digitally created poster on Telegram featuring U.S. President Donald Trump wearing an orange jumpsuit and apparently kneeling next to an ISIS flag.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Attack On USAID Center In Jalalabad

On July 29, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the previous day's attack on a USAID facility in Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

ISIS Claims Its Soldiers Killed Four Cyclists In Tajikistan Including Two Americans

On July 30, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a statement claiming responsibility for the same-day attack that killed four cyclists in Tajikistan, of whom two were American citizens, one was a Swiss citizen, and one was a Dutch citizen.

ISIS Video Shows Tajikistan Attackers Swearing Allegiance To ISIS Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi

On July 31, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) A'maq News Agency released a two-minute video allegedly showing the perpetrators of the previous day's attack on Western cyclists in Tajikistan swearing allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, prior to the attack.

ISIS Media Operative In France Urges Supporters In The West To Remain Hidden And Support Jihad Through Prayer, Money, And By Volunteering Their Skills

On July 27, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) French-language media outlet An-Nur Media published a document in French penned by a media operative in France named Abu Talha Al-Faransi, titled "Support for the Islamic State from the Land of Disbelief."

ISIS Claims Suicide Attack Carried Out By Moroccan In ‎Southern Philippines

On July 31, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) in East Asia claimed responsibility for a suicide attack targeting Philippine soldiers on Basilan Island in the southern Philippines.

ISIS Video Shows Captive Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Fighters, Calls On People To Join ISIS Ranks, Commemorates Slain Fighters

On July 19, 2016, the Islamic State's A'maq Agency published, via its official Telegram channel, a claim of responsibility for the ax attack on the train in Wurzburg, Germany.

ISIS Weekly Al-Naba' Publishes Biographical Essay On ‎Slain Somali Fighter

On July 25, 2018, Islamic State's (ISIS) Al-Naba' newsletter published a biography on Abu 'Abd Al-Ghaffar Al-Maqdishawi, a slain ISIS fighter of Somali descent.

ISIS Claims Its Fighters Killed, Injured 85 People, Including Westerners, In Attack On Government Building In Jalalabad, Afghanistan

On August 1, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a statement saying that two of its fighters had carried out a deep-strike operation on a government building in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, killing or wounding 85 people, including Westerners.

Article In ISIS Weekly Al-Naba' Praises Benefits Of Jihad

Issue 139 of ISIS weekly newsletter Al-Naba', released on July 12, 2018, featured an article praising the "chosen few" who have embarked on jihad to fight the "kuffar [unbelievers] tide," according to it, reaping the benefits of jihad in the process. These benefits include establishing Allah's law on earth, the purification of the Islamic faith, exposing false ideology, applying Quranic concepts, the elimination of polytheism and idolatry, and the true knowledge of al-walaa wal-baraa ("loyalty to Muslims and rejection of non-Muslims").

ISIS Releases Video From North Baghdad Area To Prove It Remains An Active And Immediate Threat In Iraq

On July 28, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) media office in Iraq released a 19-minute video titled "Swords of Jihad" portraying the group's activity in the North-Baghdad area.

ISIS Supporter Recommends Using PayPal Credit For ‎Wiring Money

On July 27, 2018, a Telegram user on a pro-ISIS Telegram channel recommended that jihadis use PayPal Credit service to send money, warning them that "everything [else] is monitored," and that if they wire money or donations by other means, they would "basically [be] buying your ticket to prison."

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Pro-ISIS ‎Group In Pashto And Urdu, Active On WhatsApp (WARNING – GRAPHIC)‎

The following information is based on a general overview of a WhatsApp account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: WhatsApp

Additional Information:

It is a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) WhatsApp group for Pashto and Urdu speakers that was opened on June 23, 2018.

Pro-ISIS Al-Battar Media Releases 'Jihadi Media' ‎Recruiting Poster

On July 31, 2018, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Battar Media Foundation published an announcement, directed at men only, on its Telegram channel calling on people with technical skills to join its jihadi media efforts.

Photos Released On Twitter Show Afghan Taliban Fighters Training On Horseback

On July 25 and 28, 2018, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), released photos on Twitter of Taliban fighters training and riding horses in the Afghan provinces of Takhar and Baghlan.