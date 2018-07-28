Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Calls For Biological Attacks In West

On June 20, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet circulated a video titled "Bio Terror" calling on ISIS operatives in the West to carry out biological attacks there. Several days earlier the outlet distributed a poster bearing a similar caption.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Media Group Publishes Article By Ex-ISIS Fighter Condemning ISIS, Vowing To Defeat It In Yemen

On July 24, 2018, Al-Badr, a media group affiliated with Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), published an article by a former fighter in the ranks of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Yemen who condemned ISIS for excommunicating Muslims and vowed to defeat it and avenge those it killed in Syria, Iraq, and Afghanistan.

EXCLUSIVE: Turkish News Site: U.S. Built Prison Near Raqqa For Foreign ISIS Fighters

A July 21, 2018 article in Arabic on the website of the official Turkish Anadolu Agency reported that the U.S. has built a large prison near Raqqa, Syria to house fighters who had fought for the Islamic State (ISIS), most of them foreigners.

EXCLUSIVE: Conflicting Reports On Alleged Death In Syria Of Prominent English-Speaking Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Online Recruiter

On July 24, 2018, several Telegram channels affiliated with Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) reported the death in Syria of Pakistani fighter Saad (or Sahd) Al-Muhajir Afridi Al-Shaami, aka Saad Al-Bakistani.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Outlines Its Ideology In 23 Points

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ("Movement of the Pakistani Taliban," TTP) has outlined its ideology in 23 points, which are summarized below. These points were written by Sheikh Khalid Haqqani, who is described as the assistant emir of the TTP.

ISIS Claims Toronto Shooting

On July 25, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) news agency A'maq quoted a "security source" as saying that the perpetrator of the July 23 shooting in Toronto had acted on behalf of the group.

ISIS Claims Shooting Attack On Police In Dagestan

On July 20, 2018, ISIS media outlets reported that the organization's fighters had opened fire on a police vehicle in the city of Kizilyurt, in the Russian Republic of Dagestan, killing three police officers.

ISIS Suicide Bombing Kills And Wounds 115 At Celebration For Afghan Vice President At Kabul Airport

In the afternoon on July 22, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS)-affiliated A'maq News Agency reported, citing a "security source," that a suicide attack using an explosive vest targeting a celebration greeting Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum upon his arrival had just taken place at the Kabul International Airport.

ISIS Claims Killing Of Hundreds In Large Offensive In ‎Southeast Syria

On July 25-26, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) published several statements about a large offensive it had carried out on July 25 across various locations in Al-Suwayda governorate in southeast Syria.

ISIS Video Urges People Of Hauran To Repent And Join Jihad

On July 26, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) released an 18-minute video from its Hauran Province titled "A Glorious Victory," encouraging locals who have surrendered to the Syrian regime to repent and join ISIS.

Jihadi Group Releases Video Showing Kurdish Fighters Planning, Executing Attacks On Syrian Army Positions, Calling On Muslims To Join Mujahideen

On July 24, 2018, Al-Ansar, the media arm of the Kurdish jihadi group Ansar Al-Islam, released a video documenting the planning and execution of deep-strike operations on multiple Syrian army barracks near Turkman Mountain and showing fighters killing and capturing Syrian soldiers.

Infographic In ISIS Weekly Al-Naba' Boasts Group Killed, ‎Wounded Nearly 600 People In Past Week, Says Deadliest ‎Attacks In Khorasan

Issue 140 of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba', released online on July 20, 2018, featured an infographic about the group's military activities across its "provinces" during the previous week.

ISIS News Agency A'maq Launches Tumblr Blog

On July 24, 2018, Nasher news agency posted an A'maq item along with a shortened link to an A'maq Tumblr blog.

On Telegram, Shahada News Claims Al-Shabab Killed Ten Somali Soldiers In IED Attack Near U.S. Base In Somalia

On July 25, 2018, Shahada, the news agency of the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda-affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen reported that ten Somali soldiers were killed in an IED attack near a U.S. military base near Baledogle military airport in lower Shabelle in southern Somalia.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Claims Killing Of Former Agriculture Minister

On July 22, 2018, in the town of Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, a suicide bomber killed Ikramullah Gandapur, former provisional minister of agriculture for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and candidate in the July 25 polls for provincial assembly seat number PK-99 in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In Video, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Emir Says: 'This War Will Continue... We Call It The Sacred Jihad'

On July 25, 2018, Mufti Noor Wali Mehsud, emir of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ("Movement of the Pakistani Taliban," TTP), released a video message in which he is accompanied by three other militant commanders.

On Telegram, Pakistani Taliban's Fatwa Explains Why Ordinary Soldiers Are Targeted

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ("Movement of the Pakistani Taliban," TTP) has released on Telegram a video delivering a fatwa ("Islamic decree") explaining why the Taliban fighters attack Pakistani army soldiers and officers.

Editorial In Pakistani Daily Raises Concern Over Militant Leaders Contesting Pakistan's July 25 Elections

Given below is the text of an editorial from a Pakistani newspaper raising concerns over how the Pakistani state has allowed leaders of outlawed jihadi organizations to contest the July 25 provincial and federal elections in Pakistan. Among these groups are the Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat (ASWJ) and Jamaatud Dawa (JuD).

Afghan Taliban Release Six-Month Report: 'Total 449 Incidents Of Civilian Casualties Out Of Which 336 Incidents Caused By Americans And Puppets'

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) released a report on civilian casualties in the country during the first six months of 2018, blaming a rise on the Afghanistan policy of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Afghan Taliban: 'Illegitimate Foreign Occupiers Should... Unconditionally Withdraw'

On July 22, 2018, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization) issued a statement on its English-language website: "We have a clear message for these infidel forces. We are fully confident that we are on the right path; we have no doubt that we are right and you are wrong; because, we want both our private life and political system to be consistent with our religious and national values in our homeland."