Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

EXCLUSIVE: Editorial In ISIS Weekly Al-Naba' Reaffirms Group's ‎Resilience Despite Setbacks, Sets Vegas Shooter As ‎Example Of Guided Person Who Avenged 'His Brothers'‎

The editorial in Issue 136 of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba', released online on June 21, 2018, reaffirms the group's resilience despite many setbacks, and notes the role and effectiveness of guerilla warfare tactics in times of receding power.

EXCLUSIVE: Editorial In Pro-ISIS Al-Anfal Magazine Urges Followers To Carry Out Attacks At Home

On June 25, 2018, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet Mu'asasat Al-Dar' Al-Sunni (The Sunni Shield Foundation) published Issue 17 of the Al-Anfal magazine.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Writer Commends Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) For Minimizing Its Presence In Yemen, Describes Move As 'Strategic Decision'

On June 21, 2018, Al-Badr, a media foundation affiliated with Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), published on Telegram an article by one Jihad Saleh, who commended the group for minimizing its presence in Yemen and adjusting its strategy according to the ongoing and latest developments.

EXCLUSIVE: In Interview, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) ‎Commander Khalid Batarfi Says He's Hopeful About Yemeni ‎Fighters' Situation Despite Obstacles, Lashes Out At UAE

On June 19, 2018, Al-Malahim, the media wing of AQAP, released an interview with Khalid Batarfi, a senior AQAP commander for Abyan Governate, Yemen.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Leader Al-Joulani To Saudi Fighters: HTS Is The Sole Independent Jihadi Group Left In Syria, Our Jihad Is Not Over

On June 24, 2018, Amjad Media, which is affiliated with the Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), released a six-minute video on its Telegram channel showing HTS leader Abu Muhammad Al-Joulani addressing several dozen fighters from Saudi Arabia.

New Photographs Of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Leader Abu Mohammad Al-Joulani Visiting Wounded And Distributing Gifts To Children Of Slain Fighters

On June 23, 2018, several photographs of Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leader Abu Mohammad Al-Joulani were published on the organization's Telegram channels.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Arrests Jordanian Cleric Sa'd Al-Hunayti For Running An ISIS Cell, While Rivals Reject Allegation

On June 22, 2018, numerous Telegram channels reported that Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) had arrested the Jordanian cleric Sa'd Al-Hunayti in the town of Al-Dana, accusing him of running Islamic State (ISIS) assassination cells in the Idlib area.

German-Language Video Features Foreign Fighters In Syria

On June 25, 2018, a Telegram channel affiliated with German speaking Al-Qaeda elements in Syria released a five-minute video message in German featuring foreign fighters in Syria.

Jihadi Telegram Channel Republishes 2013 Article With ‎Tips For Evading Drones

On June 24, 2018, Samaa' Abyan, a Telegram channel that reports on jihad-related news from the Arabian Peninsula reposted an article first posted in March 2013 and titled "Methods In Combating Drones."

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP): Our Prisoners ‎Are Being Mistreated In Houthi Prisons ‎

On June 26, 2018, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) published a statement, dated the previous day, condemning the mistreatment to which it claimed AQAP prisoners were being subjected in Houthi prisons, and promising that it would respond by taking "practical steps."

Pakistani Cleric Tells Women In Karachi To Work On 'Jihadi Mental Construction Of Their Children'

The May 4-10, 2018 issue of the Urdu-language Pakistani weekly Haftroza Al-Qalam reported that Maulana Mufti Abdur Rauf Asghar, who is described as "the leading jihadi leader" and is associated with the jihadi organization Jaish-e-Muhammad, addressed a conference of Muslim women in the DHQ area of Karachi, the financial metropolis of Pakistan.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Urges Foreign Fighters To Be Vigilant, Avoid Traveling To Idlib

On June 25, 2018, Al-Muhajireen, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media foundation, released a statement on Telegram urging foreign fighters to be vigilant and not to travel to Idlib, Syria, where, it says, spies paid by the "Crusaders" are planning to arrest foreign fighters.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channels Continue To Publish Posters Threatening Attacks At The World Cup

While the FIFA World Cup is underway in Russia, pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channels continue to publish posters that threaten attacks on the games and urge ISIS supporters to perpetrate terror attacks at World Cup venues.

Pro-Islamic State Media Groups On Telegram Continue To ‎Threaten World Cup Games

On June 21, 2018, as part of the ongoing campaign of incitement and threats by Islamic State (ISIS) supporters against the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, ISIS media groups on Telegram released two posters.

Telegram Tech Channel Shares Tips On Creating A Facebook Account Using A Russian Email Address

On June 27, 2018, a Telegram channel posted a video showing step-by-step instructions on creating a Facebook account using the Russian email provider Russia.ru.

Facebook Page Distributes ISIS Material Since 2016

A pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Facebook page has been distributing jihadi material, such as posters and preaching, in English since 2016.

Jaish-e-Muhammad Emir Masood Azhar On Telegram: 'Today The Mujahideen Are In Kashmir, Lucknow, Delhi, Mumbai Too'

On June 20, 2018, a Telegram channel posted a translated statement by Maulana Masood Azhar, the Pakistan-based emir of Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), in which he says that "the Indian Muslims are with us."

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan Appoints New Emir

On June 24, 2018, a Pakistani daily reported that after Maulana Fazlullah, emir of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) also known as the Pakistani Taliban, was killed on June 14 in a U.S. drone strike in Kunar province, Afghanistan, TTP has appointed a new emir.

Jihadi Cleric In Pakistani Kashmir: 'Belief Is The Basis... Jihad Is Islam's Peak'

The May 4-10, 2018 issue of Pakistani weekly Haftroza Al-Qalam reported that jihadi cleric Maulana Muhammad Ammar told a congregation in the township of Rawalakot in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir: "Three things – Kalima, prayer, and jihad – will open the paths of progress for the ummah and the journey of religious decadence will stop."

In Friday Sermon In Pakistani Town Of Sahiwal, Radical Cleric Invites Worshippers To Jihad

The May 4-10, 2018 issue of the Urdu-language Pakistani weekly Haftroza Al-Qalam reported that radical Pakistani cleric Maulana Ilyas Qasmi, who is associated with Pakistani jihadi group Jaish-e-Muhammad, delivered a Friday sermon in a mosque in the town of Sahiwal in Pakistan's Punjab province.