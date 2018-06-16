Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporters On Telegram Continue Publishing Posters ‎Threatening World Cup

Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, which is scheduled to start on June 14, 2018, Islamic State (ISIS) supporters continue to release posters on Telegram that make threats against the planned soccer matches. These posters are part of a trend that has been going on for almost a year in which ISIS supporters threaten the games, famous soccer players, and team managers.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Video Commemorates Martyred Commanders, Urges Fighters To Regain Control Of Iraqi Cities

On June 13, 2018, the media office of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Salahuddin province released a video on Telegram commemorating some of its martyred commanders, including an Iraqi national named Abu Islam Al-Luhaibi, who was killed in Syria, and urging its fighters to regain control over Iraqi cities such as Ninawa, Kirkuk, and Dijlah.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Scholar Issues Fatwa Granting Uyghurs Permission To Wage Jihad In Syria Instead Of Fighting Locally In China

On June 6, 2018, Sawt Al-Islam, the media arm of the Syria-based and pro-Al-Qaeda jihadi group the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), released a new issue of its Islamic Turkestan magazine, which included a fatwa granting the Uyghur population permission to give precedence to waging jihad against the "farther" enemy in Syria over the "near" one, the Chinese government.

EXCLUSIVE: Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Leader Vows Future Annihilation Of 'Millions' Of Chinese In Revenge For Oppression Of Uyghurs

Issue No. 23 of Turkestan Al-Islamiyah ("Islamic Turkestan"), the online magazine issued by the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), released on June 6, 2018, included a message by TIP leader Sheikh 'Abdallah Mansour condemning what he describes as oppressive policies implemented by the Chinese government against the Uyghur Muslim population.

ISIS Supporter: Australian ISIS Doctor Is Dead

On June 8, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel referred to the group's doctor, the Australian Tareq Kamleh aka Abu Youssef Al-Australi, implying that he had been killed. The channel used the phrase "May Allah accept him [as a martyr]."

Unconfirmed Report: Leader Of ISIS In Sinai Killed

On June 9, 2018, a Telegram channel administrated by pro-Al-Qaeda (AQ) elements in Gaza and Sinai reported that the "governor" [wali] of the Islamic State (ISIS) Sinai province, was killed.

Article In ISIS Weekly Newspaper Commemorates Saudi Fighter, Media Official Killed In Syria

\

On June 8, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) released another issue of its weekly newspaper Al-Naba', which included an article commemorating a Saudi fighter named Abu Abdallah Al-Manari, who was also an ISIS media official and worked in the group's Hisbah department.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Al-Muhajireen Memorializes German-Palestinian Fighter Killed In Syria

On May 31, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media foundation published a profile of slain fighter.

ISIS Supporters Launch Baghdad-Focused Media Campaign ‎Threatening Shi'ites, Promising To Rescue City

In the several days preceding June 11, 2018, Islamic State (ISIS) supporters launched a media campaign focusing on Baghdad.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Leader Abu Mohammad Al-Joulani: We Oppose The Astana Talks; The Concentration In Idlib Of The Fighting Factions From Across Syria Will Strengthen The Rebels

In recent days, media outlets belonging to Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) have been publishing video clips and photographs of the organization's leader, Abu Mohammad Al-Joulani.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Recruits Members Via WhatsApp

On June 12, 2018, a Telegram user published a new recruitment poster from Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) on his channel.

Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Sheikhs Killed In Airstrike In Libya

On June 10, 2018, several sources reported the deaths of three prominent Al-Qaeda-affiliated sheikhs – in a Libyan military airstrike on their homes in Derna, Libya.

Al-Shabab-Affiliated Shahada News Invites Telegram Users ‎To Join Its New Facebook Group

On June 10, 2018, the Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen-affiliated Shahada News Agency announced on Telegram the opening of a new Facebook group and asked its followers to join it.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Urges Kashmiris: 'Kill These Mushrikeen [Idolaters] Under Your Cars, Trucks, Tippers, Wherever You Find Them'

A new pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel urged Kashmiris to kill "mushrikeen [idolaters]" using vehicles.

Kashmiri Militant On Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Declares Kashmir's Policemen Infidels And Apostates

A pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel published a five-page statement declaring police and other personnel working for the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) to be infidels and apostates.

On Telegram, Pakistani Cleric Shares Message From Militant In Kashmir: 'Come To Kashmir And See [Allah]'

A radical cleric associated with Pakistani jihadi organization Jaish-e-Muhammad, received a message from a militant in Indian Kashmir and shared it on Telegram on June 7, 2018. Following is the text of the message: "Just yesterday [probably June 6, 2018,] I was listening to a voice message which came from Occupied Kashmir. You also listen!

Telegram Channel 'Turkestan Is Being Slaughtered Silently' ‎Highlights Plight Of Uyghur Muslims At The Hands Of ‎China

On June 2, 2018, a Telegram channel dedicated to presenting the plight of Uyghur Muslims in East Turkestan (western China) was opened.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Magazine Includes Article On Difficulties Of Emigrating To Syria, Publishes Letter Ostensibly Written By Uyghur Boy Who Emigrated Alone To Wage Jihad

Issue 23 of Turkestan Al-Islamiyyah, the Arabic-language magazine of the Uyghur jihad group Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), which was published June 6, 2018, included two articles on Turkestanis emigrating to Syria in order to participate in jihad there.

Afghan Taliban Leader Orders Conditional Ceasefire On Eid Al-Fitr

On June 9, 2018, Haibatullah Akhundzada, leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), issued a set of directives to the Taliban fighters on the occasion of the coming Eid Al-Fitr, most likely to be celebrated on June 16 or 17. Following is the text of the directives: "In order that our countrymen participate in Eid prayers and other festivities with complete confidence during the joyous days of Eid, the mujahideen of Islamic Emirate must strictly comply with the following directives:

Afghan Taliban Urge U.S. 'To Directly Negotiate' With Them

On June 3, 2018, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement on the departure of Gen. John Nicholson, commander of the U.S. forces in Afghanistan, urging the U.S. to directly negotiate with the Taliban. This has been a long-standing Taliban position, which they think will give them legitimacy as the representatives of the independent Afghan state. "General John Nicholson – commander of American forces in Afghanistan who had been leading military efforts for a long time, but was recently replaced and will be leaving – told a media conference via a telephone call on 30th May that the Ashraf Ghani government has been holding secret talks with the Taliban and that these talks are taking place at various levels.

Taliban Spokesman Rejects NATO Official's Remark That Peace Talks Are Taking Place

On June 12, 2018, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), issued a statement rejecting a statement by a NATO official saying that unofficial talks with the mujahideen are taking place.

Pro-Taliban Telegram Channel: 'Mujahideen Have Confused The Enemy Such That It Cannot Protect Its Safe Abodes In Kabul'

In June 4, 2018, a pro-Taliban Telegram channel posted a statement claiming successes in the Al-Khandaq jihadi operations by the Islamic Emirate (the Taliban organization).

Pakistani Cleric On Telegram Pays Tribute To Slain Taliban Leader, Says: 'America And Iran Are Actually One Life, Two Hearts'

On May 23, 2018, Qari Naveed Masood Hashimi, a radical Pakistani cleric associated with the jihadi group Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), posted a message on Telegram paying tribute to Akhtar Muhammad Mansoor, who succeeded the Taliban leader Mullah Mohammad Umar and was killed on May 21, 2016.

Pro-ISIS Tech Group Poster Warns Of Chat App Riot.im's ‎‎'Experimental' Encryption Protocol, Recommends ‎Registering With Fake Phone Number And Email Address

On June 6, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) tech group ‎published a ‎poster on its Telegram channel listing the pros and cons of the decentralized ‎encrypted chat app Riot.im.



Pro-ISIS Tech Group Launches Telegram Bot After ‎Repeated Suspension Of Its Channels

On June 8, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) tech group announced its launch of a Telegram bot that allows users to access its content.

Telegram Channel Posts Advice About Perpetrating Terror Attacks In The West From ISIS Rumiyah Magazine

A pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel was created on May 27, 2018.

In Eid Message, Afghan Taliban Chief Says: 'Transfer Of The U.S. Embassy To... Jerusalem... [Exposes The] Hatred Of American Officials Towards Islam'

On June 12, 2018, Haibatullah Akhundzada, leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), issued a message of felicitation to the mujahideen and Muslims across the world on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr, which was June 16, 2018.