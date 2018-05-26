Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Senior Iranian Official: 'The Palestinian Resistance Will Not Permit The Survival Of The U.S. Embassy In Jerusalem'

On May 18, 2018, senior Iranian official Hossein Amir Abdullahian, special assistant to Iranian Majlis speaker Ali Larijani, issued a veiled threat to the U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem.

EXCLUSIVE: Supporters Of Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Announce Launch Of Al-Badr Media Foundation

On May 23, 2018, a group describing itself as "supporters" of the Yemen-based Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released a statement announcing the launch of Al-Badr Media Foundation to "support the mujahideen in the Arabian Peninsula in particular and those who are oppressed in general."

EXCLUSIVE: Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Releases Video Featuring Canadian, French, Uyghur, And Moroccan Fighters Urging Muslims Living In 'Abode Of Infidels' To Move To Muslim Countries

On May 21, 2018, Sawt Al-Islam, the media arm of Syria-based pro-Al-Qaeda jihadi group Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), released a video featuring Canadian, French, Moroccan, and Uyghur fighters in Syria urging Muslims who live in "the abode of infidels" to move to Muslim countries.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Kirkuk Province Video Reaffirms Group's Resilience ‎And Operational Prowess Despite Territorial Losses

On May 22, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) Kirkuk Province in Iraq released a video reaffirming the group's resilience and continued ability to damage targets in the province despite its territorial losses.

EXCLUSIVE: Reports Of Infighting Between Local And Foreign ISIS ‎Fighters In Deir Al-Zour, Syria, Including Calls To Appoint ‎New 'Caliph' Amid Unknown Fate Of Al-Baghdadi

In recent weeks, a number of Syrian news websites reported deadly clashes in eastern Deir Al-Zour province, Syria, between Iraqi and Syrian Islamic State (ISIS) fighters loyal to the group's leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi and foreign ISIS fighters predominantly from North Africa.

EXCLUSIVE: Freed By India During 1999 Kandahar Hijacking, Kashmiri Terrorist Mushtaq Zargar Gives Rare Interview

One of the three terrorists released by India in exchange for the passengers of the Indian Airlines Flight IC814, which was hijacked from Kathmandu to Kandahar after refuelling midway in India in 1999, has given a rare interview.

EXCLUSIVE: Article In Pakistani Daily Says ISIS 'Has A Huge Potential To Spread Its Tentacles In Afghanistan And Beyond In Pakistan, India, And Bangladesh'

In recent months, many terror attacks have taken place across Afghanistan. Most of these attacks have been carried out by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization which ruled the country from 1996 to 2001). However, many big attacks have also been carried out by the Islamic State (ISIS).

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Wishes Muslims Blessed Ramadan, Prays For Victory, Unity For Mujahideen, Liberation For Uyghurs

On May 18, 2018, pro-Al-Qaeda Syria-based jihadi group Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) released a statement congratulating Muslims on the occasion of the month of Ramadan and prayed for Allah to unite the ranks of the mujahideen and liberate the Uyghur people.

Lashkar-e-Taiba Rejects India's Ramadan Ceasefire In Kashmir Valley

Pakistan-backed anti-India jihadi organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) rejected a unilateral cease-fire in Jammu and Kashmir announced by the Indian government for the month of Ramadan.

Video From ISIS-Supporters Urges Muslims To Devote Ramadan To Jihad

On May 21, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group released a short video titled "Ramadan: Raids and Jihad."

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Church Attack In Grozny, ‎Chechnya

On May 20, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for a church attack in Grozny, Chechnya, that took place one day earlier, in which at least one person was killed.

ISIS Takes Credit For Reducing Voter Turnout For Iraqi Elections

In an editorial in the latest issue of its weekly newsletter Al-Naba', the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed that its attacks on the Iraqi elections had led to the lowest voter turnout since 2003.

ISIS In Al-Baydaa, Yemen, Urges Muslims To Join Its Ranks In Video, Commemorates 'Martyred' Fighters

On May 17, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Al-Baydaa, Yemen, released a video urging Muslims to join their ranks, commemorating "martyred" fighters, and documenting attacks against Houthi militias.

ISIS-Affiliated Khalid Bin Al-Walid Army Releases Infographic Describing Its Schools

On May 23, 2018, the Khalid Bin Al-Walid Army, which is affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS), released an infographic poster announcing that since the establishment of its education office eight months ago.

ISIS: 6,000 Pupils Are Attending ISIS Schools In Southern Syria

On May 17, 2018, the Islamic State news agency A'maq released a short video showing the education system.

ISIS Religious Police In Afghanistan Destroy Poppy Fields, Demolish Graves, And Burn Expired Goods

On May 18, 2018, Islamic State (ISIS) Khorasan Province released a pictorial report showing its religious police destroying poppy fields, demolishing graves, and burning expired goods.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Al-Muhajireen Foundation Commemorates Slain French Fighter

On May 20, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media foundation published a profile of a slain French fighter.

ISIS Supporters Threaten FIFA President And Putin

As part of the Islamic State (ISIS) campaign of daily threats against the 2018 FIFA World Cup, to be held in Russia from mid-June to mid-July, pro-ISIS media outlets have released several new digitally-created posters.

Pro-ISIS Group Threatens Cairo Church

On May 23, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group on Telegram released a poster threatening an attack on the Monastery and Church of Saint George in Cairo, Egypt.

Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen (HSM) Leader Accuses Parliament Of 'Handing Over' Somalia's Wealth To Kenya And Ethiopia, Condemns Presence Of UAE, Turkey In Somalia, Calls On Mujahideen To 'Extend Flames' To Invading countries

On May 21, 2018, the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Global Islamic Media Front (GIMF) posted an English translation of a speech delivered by Abu Ubeydah Ahmad Omar, leader of the Somalia-based jihadi group Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, on the occasion of the month of Ramadan.

Al-Qaeda Supporters Call For Attacks On Turkish Convoys In Syria

In recent days, Turkey has been strengthening its presence in northern Syria, sending reinforcements and setting up new positions.

Jihadi Telegram Channel Posts Video Of Men Chanting Jihadi Slogans In Kashmir

On May 18, 2018, a jihadi Telegram channel posted an image (see below) with the following note in Urdu: "Anonymous mujahideen today raising the Islamic State's flag in front of the Jama Masjid of Srinagar, the capital of Kashmir."

Islamic Emirate's Statement Views Indonesia Conference's Declaration As Approval Of Taliban's Jihad In Afghanistan

On May 11, 2018, dozens of ulema (Islamic religious scholars) from Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Indonesia held a peace conference in the Indonesian city of Bogor. The conference was expected to issue a fatwa against the jihad led by the Taliban in Afghanistan. More than a dozen Islamic scholars each from Afghanistan and Pakistan took part in the conference.

Afghan Taliban Release List Of Attacks Carried Out In April 2018

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) released a report on attacks it carried out in April 2018. The incidents cited in this report were compiled by the Taliban from their own sources as well as from various media outlets.

Afghan Taliban Capture Major Parts Of Farah City, Free 300 Prisoners

After eight days of continuous fighting, the jihadi fighters of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) have captured major parts of the city of Farah, the capital of the northern Afghan province of Farah, according to the Urdu daily Roznama Ummat.

Afghan Taliban Statement Accuses U.S. Of Killing Civilians, Says: 'Enemies Of Islam And Humanity Have Waged War Against The Defenseless... People Of Afghanistan'

Given below is the text of a statement issued by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) accusing the United States of killing civilians in Afghanistan: "Official sources of America say that all actions carried out by American troops in Afghanistan are regulated and conducted in light of military their principles.

Former Pakistan Army General Killed Supervising Taliban Activities In Afghanistan

There are conflicting reports in the Pakistani media that retired Lt.-Gen. Shahid Aziz was killed in Afghanistan. Aziz, who served as the director general military operations (DGMO) in the Pakistani army, is believed to have been supervising the Taliban's operations in Afghanistan. He had served for 37 years.

Following Reports Of Planned UK Troop Increases In Afghanistan, Taliban Tells UK: Save Yourselves 'From Once Again Getting Involved In This Futile And Failed American War'

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) released a statement in response to media reports saying that the British government intends to increase the number of its troops in Afghanistan from 600 to 1,050 soldiers. Following is the text of the statement: "Reports have been published that, following the failure of new strategy announced by [U.S. President Donald] Trump, U.S. officials have put pressure on the British government to send extra troops to the war in Afghanistan in order to reel in the U.S. failure to a degree.

Taliban Offer Amnesty To Afghans Who Leave Their Jobs With Foreign Forces And Afghan Government In Kabul

Claiming successes in its Al-Khandaq operations, which it launched on April 25, 2018, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement urging Afghans to leave their jobs with the foreign military forces and the Afghan government in Kabul.

Afghan Taliban List Successes In Al-Khandaq Operations, Say: 'The Initiative Of The War Is With The Mujahideen'

On May 19, 2018, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued the following statement listing its military successes during the month-long Al-Khandaq operations.