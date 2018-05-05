Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Jihad Supporter In Mexico

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: Facebook

Type of account: Jihadi supporter currently in Mexico, who claims to be fleeing U.S. authorities for tax evasion

Article In ISIS Magazine Urges Followers In The West: Do Not Be Dissuaded From Plotting Attacks By Alleged Abilities Of Western Intelligence

In Issue 128 of its official weekly magazine, Al-Naba, published on April 19, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) published the fifth article in its series about Operations Security (OPSEC) titled "Be Careful."

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Knife Attack On Police In Russia

.

On May 2, 2018, the Islamic State's (ISIS) A'maq news agency claimed responsibility for a knife attack on two policemen in the city of Neftekamsk, Russia.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Shares Post On Telegram Justifying 'Lone Wolf' Attacks in Europe And America

On April 29, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media channel on Telegram shared a post in Arabic and in English providing religious justification for lone operatives to carry out attacks in the West.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlet Shares Poster Threatening Attacks On Transport Systems

On April 26, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet published a digitally created poster on Telegram showing a man sitting in a mass transit system, holding a knife.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Jihadi Supporter On Facebook Calls For Immigration To Syria

Platform: Facebook

Type of account: Jihadi supporter, probably Indian, writing in English.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Shares New Poster Threatening Spain

On May 1, 2018, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group Muharir Al-Ansar published and shared a poster on its Telegram channel that threatens Spain. The poster was redistributed through several Telegram groups of ISIS supporters.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Shares Image Of ISIS Flag ‎Flying Over Roman Colosseum, Writes: 'Soon, Allah ‎Willing'‎

On April 27, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel forwarded an image of the Roman Colosseum with the ISIS flag flying over it.

Editorial In ISIS Weekly Al-Naba' Lashes Out At Pro-Al-‎Qaeda Organization In Syria Hurras Al-Din, Sets Conditions ‎For Its Repentance

An editorial in Issue 129 of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba', which was released online on April 27, 2018, lashed out at Hurras Al-Din, the recently established pro-Al-Qaeda organization in Syria.

ISIS Video Condemns Rebel Groups, Calls On Their Fighters To Repent And Join Its Ranks

On April 27, 2018, the media office of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Damascus released a video condemning rebel groups and urging their fighters to repent and join ISIS's ranks.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Opens Facebook Page

On April 30, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group active on Telegram, opened a Facebook account. The Al-Muhajireen Foundation, which was apparently formed in early March.

A Review Of A Recently Promoted Pro-ISIS Repository Website

ISIS supporters recently promoted a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) website that comprises a large repository of official and unofficial ISIS content dating back to 2016, including videos, audios, magazines, booklets, ISIS apps, and nasheeds (songs).

Leader Of Al-Qaeda Affiliate Al-Shabab Urges Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) To Intensify Its Operations, Calls On Yemeni Tribes To Support It

On May 1, 2018, Al-Kataib, the media arm of the pro-Al-Qaeda Somalia-based jihadi group Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, released a video statement in which the group's commander Abu Ubaidah Ahmad Omar urged Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) to intensify its attacks and calling on Yemeni tribes to support them.

The Establishment Of The 'Alliance For The Support Of Islam' – Another Effort To Unite Al-Qaeda Supporters In Syria

On April 29, 2018, two organizations considered supporters of Al-Qaeda (AQ), Hurras Al-Din and Ansar Al-Tawhid, announced the establishment of the "Alliance for the Support of Islam (Hilf Nusrat Al-Islam)."

Pro-Al-Qaeda Group In Syria Launches New Media Group Sham Al-Ribat

On April 26, 2018, Sham Al-Ribat Media Foundation released a statement on its official Telegram channel announcing its launch as a new media group "to support Islam and the Muslims and highlight the bravery of the mujahideen in Syria."

'Wounded Men' Of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham Appeal To Rebels And Civilians: Take All Measures To Defend Liberated Areas From Assault By The Regime

On April 29, 2018, in a statement issued by a group calling itself "The Wounded Men of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)" the forces fighting the Assad regime are urged to unite and prepare in every possible way to defend themselves against the regime's soldiers.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Releases Part 25 In Its Video ‎Series 'Lovers Of Paradise'‎

On April 29, 2018, the Uyghur jihad group Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) released Part 25 in its video series "Lovers Of Paradise."

Article From Taliban Magazine Shared On Telegram: 'The Destiny Of Hinduism Is Defeat'

A jihadi Telegram channel shared an article from an Urdu monthly magazine published by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization).

On Twitter, Taliban Spokesman Posts Images Of Taliban Fighters Preparing To Take Part In Al-Khandaq Jihadi Operations

On April 26, 2018, Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), posted on Twitter the following images of Taliban fighters preparing for the Al-Khandaq Jihadi Operations.

Afghan Taliban Launch 300 Attacks In First Three Days Of Al-Khandaq Operations

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization that ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001) released the following statement claiming it carried out 300 attacks in the first three days of its Al-Khandaq Operations.

Afghan Taliban Release Issue 73 Of 'Shariat' Magazine

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) released Issue 73 of its Urdu-language monthly magazine Shariat.

Urdu Weekly: 6,000 People Benefit From 'Tours For The Explanation Of Jihadi Verses At 54 Places' Across Pakistan

The top headline of a news report from a recent issue of a Pakistani weekly, a screenshot from which is given below, reads: "The Koran contains reasoned answers against all doubts being spread against jihad..."