Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporter Solicits Attacks In The West Via Telegram Groups; Vows Attacks 'In The Streets Of New York'

An alleged ISIS supporter on Telegram shared a post directed at Muslims living in the West who are interested in carrying out terror attacks and requested that they contact him.

EXCLUSIVE: On Facebook, Ghanaian ISIS Supporter Warns Salafi Jihadis Not To Attend Anti-Jihad NYC Mosque

On April 15, 2018, a Ghanaian Islamic State (ISIS) supporter warned Salafi jihadis not to visit a lower Manhattan mosque due to its anti-jihad stance.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadis React To U.S.-Led Strike On Syria Chemical Sites

The joint strike by the U.S., U.K., and France on three targets in Syria on April 14, 2018, was received by jihadis with contempt, especially toward the U.S., which led the effort. Jihadis stressed the ineffectiveness of the attack and urged their coreligionists, particularly those in Syria, not to be impressed by the Western powers. Despite the attack, jihadis insisted that the U.S. supports the Assad regime, pointing to the limited scope of the strike as proof that the U.S. is aligned with Assad.

EXCLUSIVE: Video By Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Group Condemns Notion Of Expelling Foreign Fighters From Syria

On April 17, 2018, the Al-Qaeda affiliate Khayr Ummah Foundation released a video titled "They Are the True Believers." The video praised men who had left their countries to join the ranks of jihadi groups in other countries, particularly Syria, and harshly criticized the calls to expel all foreign fighters from Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: Arrested British Operative Remains Loyal To ISIS, Asserts Pro-ISIS Media Group

On April 18, 2018, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group Al-Muhajireen Foundation released a short video clip in which it defends British ISIS member El Shafee Elsheikh against accusations that he collaborated with the enemies of ISIS following his arrest.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Magazine Calls For Attacks On Tourists, Airports, And Embassies In Turkey

On April 14, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group "Sunni Shield Foundation" published Issue 12 of the online Arabic magazine Al-Anfal.

EXCLUSIVE: Indonesian Charity In Syria Works With Anti-Assad Group Known To Use Cryptocurrencies To Raise Funds For Mujahideen

On April 9, 2018, a Telegram channel posted a graphic promoting a collaboration between an Indonesian charity and an anti-Assad fundraising group that has been raising money on social media over the past several months for jihadis in Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: Media Outlet That Interviews Jihadi Militants & Figures In Syria Solicits Funds Via Bitcoin, Monero Cryptocurrencies

A media outlet promoted by an American media activist recently asked its audience on Facebook and Twitter for funds via the Bitcoin and Monero cryptocurrencies.

German-Speaking Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Fighter Posts On Twitter, WordPress Blog

A Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) fighter tweets in German and in English.

French Language Al-Qaeda Media Share Translated Al-Qaeda Operational Guides For The Execution Of Terror Attacks

On April 6, 2018, a French-language Al-Qaeda translation outlet distributed complete French translations of a series of operational guides for the execution of terror attacks.

Poster Threatening French Forces In Paris And Mali Shared By French-Language Al-Qaeda Media

On April 17, 2018, Al-Kifah Media, which translates Al-Qaeda material into French, distributed a poster calling for the targeting of French soldiers deployed in Paris and in Timbuktu, Mali.

ISIS French-Language Media Outlet Reopens Its Communication And Information Security Channel

On March 27, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) An-Nur Media center, responsible for releasing material in French, announced the re-opening of its communication and information security channel on Telegram.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Group Eulogizes French ISIS Fighter ‎Abu Muslim Al-Faransi

On April 18, 2018, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram group Al-Muhajireen Foundation released a eulogy of a French ISIS fighter, who was killed in a coalition airstrike at an undisclosed location in Syria.

Pro-ISIS Group Boasts Of Hacking, Creating, And Distributing Hundreds Of Facebook And Twitter Accounts

On April 13, 2018, a group of online supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) published a poster in English, French, and Arabic reporting on the group's activity since its inception in November 2017.

ISIS Launches 'Preaching Campaign' Including Mandatory Religious Courses For Men In South Damascus, Syria

In the latest issue of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly newspaper Al-Naba', which was released on April 12, 2018, the group's Department of Mosques and Preaching announced that it will launch a "preaching campaign," including mandatory religious courses for men who reside in south Damascus, Syria.

ISIS Sinai Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack On Egyptian Army Base

On April 15, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) Sinai Province released a statement in which it claimed responsibility for the attack on the Egyptian army base Al-Qasimah in central Sinai a day earlier.

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Accuses UAE And Its Militia Of Assassinating Dozens Of Clerics In Aden, Yemen

On April 18, 2018, Al-Malahem, the media arm of Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released the second issue of its bulletin Madad, in which the group accused the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and "its militia" of targeting and assassinating more than 20 clerics and preachers in the city of Aden, Yemen.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Announces 'Temporary Opening' For New Recruits To Join Its Ranks

On April 17, 2018, a Telegram channel dedicated to posting news about Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) shared an announcement from HTS saying that the group is now accepting new recruits interested in joining its ranks.

In 24 Lectures In Pakistan's Bahawalpur District, Islamic Clerics Invite People To Jihad

Al-Rehmat Trust, the charity arm of Pakistani jihadi organization Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), organized a series of 24 lectures in the district of Bahawalpur, according to a report in the JeM's Urdu-language weekly Haftroza Al-Qalam.

Jihadi Leaders Among Chief Guests At Graduation Ceremony In Pakistani Madrassa

An annual conference and graduation ceremony was held at a madrassa called Jamia Talim-ul-Quran in the town of Balakot in Pakistan's Mansehra district. Twenty-four students who had memorized the Koran graduated from the madrassa this year.

Pakistani Jihadi Group Jaish-e-Muhammad's March-April 2018 Schedule Of Events In Bahawalpur, Karachi, And Peshawar

A recent issue of the Urdu-language Pakistani weekly Haftroza Al-Qalam includes an advertisement for teaching and training programs organized by Pakistan-based jihadi organization Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM).

Afghan Taliban Website Lists Attacks On Foreign Troops In March 2018

On April 8, 2018, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued a statement listing the attacks it carried out during March 2018. Concerning Taliban attacks on foreign troops, the statement read: "Several meticulous and fatal attacks were carried out by the heroic mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate against the savage foreign invaders in March, in which severe losses and casualties were inflicted on them."

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Launches Video Archive On Telegram

On April 7, 2018, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) opened a Telegram channel that it uses as an archive of old Uyghur-language jihadi videos.

Tunisian Authorities Issue Financial Sanctions Against 28 ‎People, Five Groups For Terror-Related Activity

On April 15, 2018, the Saudi daily newspaper Al-Sharq Al-Awsat reported that Tunisian authorities have put financial sanctions on 28 Tunisians and five groups over terror-related activity.