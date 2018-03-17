Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: On Telegram, ISIS Supporters Discuss Permissibility Of Joining Enemy Military, Police Forces To Receive Training

On March 6, 2018, several members of an English-language pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram group discussed whether it was permissible to join an enemy military or police force only to receive training.

EXCLUSIVE: Member Of Pro-Al-Qaeda English-Language Telegram ‎Group Solicits Funds For Mujahideen In Syria

On March 13, 2018, a member of an English-language Telegram group solicited funds to support the mujahideen in Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: Abu Qatada Al-Falastini Publishes Letter He Says Is From Family Of Imprisoned Preacher Abu Hamza Al-Masri Accusing U.S. Prison Authorities Of Mistreatment

On March 9, 2018, Jordanian jihadi cleric Abu Qatada Al-Falastini posted on Telegram a letter he said he had received from the family of Abu Hamza Al-Masri, an Egyptian preacher serving a life sentence in the U.S. on terror-related charges, accusing the prison authorities of mistreating their father and depriving him of necessary health care.

EXCLUSIVE: Syrian Opposition Telegram Channels: The Russian Airbase In Khmeimim Was Bombed By A Drone

On the evening of March 14, Syrian opposition Telegram channels reported that the Russian airbase in Khmeimim, Latakia Governorate, Syria was bombed by a drone.

Al-Qaeda Fighters In Syria Call To Establish Al-Qaeda Branch In Russia And Call On Muslims To Attack Targets There

On March 6, 2018, in a message posted on a Telegram channel, Al-Qaeda fighters in Syria addressed Muslims in Russia and called on Al-Qaeda leader Dr. Ayman Al-Zawahiri to support the creation of an Al-Qaeda group in Russia.

ISIS Affiliate Al-Muhajireen Foundation Commemorates Belgian Fighter Martyred In Syria

On March 15, 2018, a media group affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) released a pamphlet titled "Winners" in which it commemorated a Belgian ISIS fighter named Abu Al-Zubair Al-Baljiki, who was martyred in Syria.

The Background Of Slain Kashmiri Jihadi Eisa Fazili

On the night of March 11, 2018, during an operation by Indian security forces, three terrorists were killed at Hakoora in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir state. The three were identified as Abu Zarr Al-Hindi, Abu Barra Al-Kashmiri, and Eisa Ruhollah Khatab Al-Kashmiri.

ISIS In Afghanistan-Pakistan Claims Dead Kashmiri Fighter Eisa Fazili Was Their Martyr

On March 14, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Wilayat Khurasan (Afghanistan-Pakistan) Province, released a photograph in a series of images captioned "Caravan of the Martyrs" depicting the dead Kashmiri jihadi fighter Eisa Fazili a.k.a Abu Yahya Al-Kashmiri. This image makes official the fighters' allegiance to ISIS.

On Facebook, Kashmiri Militant Eisa Fazili's Classmate Writes: 'I Remember The Fiery Expression On Eisa's Face When Someone Criticized The... Cult We All Know Today As ISIS'

A classmate of Eisa Fazili, one of the three terrorists killed by Indian security forces in the Kashmir Valley on the night of March 11, 2018, wrote a post about Fazili's death on Facebook.

Hurras Al-Din, New Pro-Al-Qaeda Organization In Syria, Presents Its Official Flag

On March 13, 2018, the Hurras Al-Din Telegram channel published a photograph of the organization's official flag. The Hurras Al-Din organization was established in late February 2018, by several pro-Al-Qaeda factions in northern Syria. According to a report on a pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram channel, the new organization comprises more than 1,300 fighters.

Infographic In ISIS Weekly Al-Naba' Lists Attacks Against ‎Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) And Iraqi Forces In ‎Kirkuk, Iraq ‎

Issue 122 of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba', which was released online on March 8, 2018, featured an infographic about the group's operations in Kirkuk governorate, Iraq.

Warning – Graphic: ISIS In Afghanistan Releases Photographs Of Children Participating In Executions

On March 14, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) Khurassan province (Afghanistan and Pakistan) released a series of photographs depicting the execution of three men wearing orange jumpsuits.

Indonesian Video Platform Vidio, Hosted In Singapore, Holds Vast Archive Of Islamic State Videos

Vidio, an Indonesian-language video platform similar to YouTube and hosted in Singapore, has numerous Islamic State (ISIS) videos uploaded by dozens of the group's supporters on its website.

Iraqi Court Sentences Sister Of Former Leader Of Al-Qaeda In Iraq (AQI) To Death

On March 9, 2018, the London-based Arabic-language daily Al-Hayat reported that an Iraqi court had sentenced Najlaa Al-Zawi, sister of former Al-Qaeda In Iraq (AQI) leader Abu Omar Al-Baghdadi, to death.

Al-Qaeda-Affiliated GSIM Refutes Statements Saying Group ‎Targeted Civilians And Humanitarian Aid Convoys, Adopts ‎New Design For Statements ‎

On March 13, 2018, the Mali-based Al-Qaeda-affiliated Group For Supporting Islam And Muslims (GSIM) released a statement on its Telegram channel denying a number of previous statements made in the name of GSIM that said the group had carried out attacks on civilian targets. The March 13 statement said those previous statements were fabricated.

Operational Commander Of Pakistan-Based Jaish-e-Muhammad Killed In Kashmir Valley

The operational commander of Pakistan-based jihadi organization Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) has been killed in a clash with Indian security forces in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Ansar Ghazwatul Hind Bulletin On Telegram: Of Three Militants Killed In Kashmir, One Belonged To India's Hyderabad City

Ansar Ghazwatul Hind ("Supporters Of The Battle Of India," AGH), an Al-Qaeda affiliate active in India's Jammu and Kashmir state, has released the details of one of the three militants killed by Indian security forces on the night of March 11, 2018, in the Anantnag district of the Kashmir Valley.