Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Kashmiri Jihadi Zakir Musa Urges Attacks Against Indian Army And Foreign Firms Investing In India, Says: 'The First Enemy Of Our Jihad Is The Indian Army'

Kashmiri jihadi militant Zakir Musa, the emir of the Ansar Ghazwatul Hind ("Supporters Of The Battle Of India," an affiliate of Al-Qaeda), has issued a new message titled "Kashmir will become the land of Islam." The 15-minute audio message was published by Al-Hurr Media, a jihadi media group.

EXCLUSIVE: New Merger Of Al-Qaeda Affiliates In Syria

Factions identified with Al-Qaeda in northern Syria have merged into a new organization called Hurras Al-Din.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): NYC Man On Facebook Praises NYC Bomber, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Fundraiser

Platform: Facebook

Additional Information: The Facebook user is Facebook friends with an operative who is soliciting funds on behalf of a Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS)-linked fundraising organization called Al-Sadaqah.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporter In NYC Celebrates ISIS Attacks And Their Perpetrators On Facebook, Instagram

An Islamic State (ISIS) supporter regularly expresses his support for ISIS on Facebook and says that he lives in New York City.

French Member Of ISIS Internal Security Sabri Essid Allegedly Executed By ISIS 'Extremist Faction'

On February 20, 2018, a newly released French-language Islamic State (ISIS) magazine called Médiaction revealed information about the deaths of two French ISIS fighters.

ISIS Khorasan Releases Pictorial Report Showing Crowd Stoning Accused Adulterer

On February 27, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) Khorasan Province released a pictorial report showing a crowd stoning to death a man who had been accused of committing adultery in the city of Wazir Tangi in Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. According to the pictorial report, which was posted on multiple pro-ISIS Twitter accounts and Telegram channels, an ISIS official read the court verdict and another delivered a speech before the man who was blindfolded, on his knees facing away from the crowd behind him, and had his hands tied behind his back. One photo shows dozens of men throwing rocks at the man's body, which is lying on the ground. Another photo shows the man's body wrapped up in a sheet and includes a caption stating that "it will be taken to a Muslims' cemetery."

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): ISIS 'Inside News' Twitter Account Has 95K Followers

Platform: Twitter

Type of Account: News and information disseminator

Statistics: The account has been disseminating news, updates, and information from an Islamic State (ISIS) perspective since January 29, 2018.

Pro-ISIS Magazine In French Publishes Eulogy Of Prominent ISIS Operative Sabri Essid From Toulouse

On February 20, 2018, French-speaking Islamic State (ISIS) supporters released a new magazine called Médiaction. The 44-page magazine was distributed on pro-ISIS channels on Telegram as well as on channels that usually share only official ISIS material.

Telegram Channel Hosts Repository Of Anwar Al-'Awlaki Lectures

A public Telegram channel that was created on February 15, 2018, currently has 579 members and hosts numerous lectures by the late Yemeni-American sheikh and Al-Qaeda figure Anwar Al-'Awlaki.

Al-Qaeda-Affiliated GSIM Claims Killing Two French ‎Soldiers In IED Attack In Mali

On February 23, 2018, the Telegram channel of a media wing of the Mali-based Al-Qaeda affiliate Group For Supporting Islam And Muslims (GSIM), posted a statement claiming responsibility for the killing of two French soldiers in an IED attack in Mali two days earlier.

Afghan Taliban Express Support For U.S.-Backed Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Gas Pipeline Project

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization, which ruled the country from 1996 to 2001) has issued a statement claiming that the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project was initiated during the time of the Taliban regime in Kabul.

Afghan Taliban Call For Tree Planting, State: 'Islamic Emirate – Alongside Struggle For Establishment Of Shari'ah And Armed Jihad – Conducts Development Work'

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has issued a statement calling for tree planting, among other things.

Afghan Taliban: 'If The Occupiers Continue To Kill The Afghan People... They Are Going To Dig Their Grave In This Graveyard Of Empires'

After its open letter to the American people urging peace talks failed to find interest, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has issued a statement warning that fighting against the foreign forces will continue.

Islamic Emirate Of Afghanistan Releases Video Of Its Activities In Kandahar Province

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has released a new video showing Taliban militants undergoing training, interacting with civilians, speaking at a mosque, and driving a military vehicle they had seized in Kandahar.

Pro-ISIS Tech Group Electronic Horizon Foundation (EHF) ‎‎Publishes Tutorial In English For Encrypted‎ ‎Messaging App 'Zom'‏

On January 3, 2018, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) tech group Electronic Horizon Foundation (EHF) published a tutorial in English for using the encrypted messaging app Zom. The tutorial is based on an earlier one in Arabic published by the EHF in October 2017.

On Telegram, GIMF Warns Against Shortened URLs That ‎Log IP Addresses

On February 27, 2018, the Telegram channel of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Global Islamic Media Front's (GIMF) ‎technical section warned its readers not to click on suspicious links that log IP addresses.