Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Writer Downplays ISIS Defeat, Says Group Will Reemerge To Destroy 'Thrones Of Infidels' Everywhere

On January 23, 2018, a media group affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) published an article in which the writer downplayed the group's defeat in Iraq and Syria and vowed that it will reemerge and destroy the "thrones of the infidels" everywhere.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Dane Recently Released From Prison Reveals On Instagram He Communicates With Extremists On PlayStation 4

A Danish Islamic State (ISIS) supporter posts pro-ISIS content online as well as photos of guns that he says he owns. He has also offered to reactivate the disabled Instagram accounts of fellow extremists.

EXCLUSIVE: Twitter Accounts Publish Screenshots From New Video ‎Allegedly Documenting ISIS Attack On U.S. Soldiers In ‎Niger ‎

On January 24, 2018, a Twitter account, which states that it belongs to a researcher focusing on jihadi movements, announced that the Islamic State (ISIS) branch in Mali had released a video documenting its deadly October 2017 attack against U.S. soldiers in neighboring Niger.

EXCLUSIVE: In Interview On Telegram, Ex-ISIS Militant Who Re-Joined Afghan Taliban Says: 'I Call Upon You To Wage Jihad In The Framework Laid Out By The Islamic Emirate'

A Telegram channel recently shared an interview with the former deputy emir of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Afghanistan, who has left the group and re-joined the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization).

EXCLUSIVE: Article In Pro-ISIS Newspaper Gives Detailed Instructions On Use Of Ricin In Lone-Wolf Attacks On Restaurants, Shopping Malls

On January 22, 2018, the Sunni Shield Foundation, a media company affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS), published Issue 7 of its Al-Anfal newspaper featuring an article encouraging lone wolves to use the poison ricin in combination with knives or explosives in their attacks.

EXCLUSIVE: Document Authored By AQIS Militant Declares Pakistani And Bangladeshi Armies 'Apostate' Forces, States: 'Jihad Must Be Led By Mujahideen'

In a new document, a militant from Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has declared the Pakistani military "an apostate army" formed by the British.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Shabab Spokesman Responds To Raid On Organization's School: It's A Blatant Attack On Islam; Human Rights Watch Is Responsible For The Death Of Children

On January 15, 2018, Human Rights Watch (HRW) published a report revealing that the Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen movement was forcefully recruiting boys aged 9-15 in Somalia.

EXCLUSIVE: Afghan Taliban Hide Explosives In Clothing Of Four-Month-Old Infant

Afghan media reported: "Recently, [Afghan] security forces in Kunduz province discovered a four-month infant with explosive materials in his clothes. The implacable terrorists intended under the cover of the infant to transfer the explosive to Kunduz city and commit another inhumane crime once again..."

Senior AQAP Official Calls For Attacks On U.S., UK, France; Western, Jewish Interests Worldwide Following U.S. Recognition Of Jerusalem As Capital Of Israel

On January 23, 2018, the media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), Al-Malahim, released an 18-minute video message delivered by one of its top leaders, Khaled Batarfi, in which he calls for attacks on U.S. and Jewish interests worldwide, as well as on the interests of the UK, France, and other Western countries.

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Releases Video Urging Muslims To Join Jihad, Commemorates Fighters Killed In U.S. Airstrikes

On January 24, 2018, the Yemen-based Ansar Al-Sharia Correspondent media group in Al-Baydaa province released a video showing members of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) attacking several Houthi positions and seizing their weapons and ammunition.

Jihadis Share 'Rare' Photo Of Osama Bin Laden's Son Muhammad

On January 19, 2018, a Telegram channel associated with Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham posted a photo of Muhammad, the son of Osama bin Laden.

Hamza Bin Laden Accuses Founder Of Saudi Arabia Of Betraying Muslims By Siding With Britain Against Ottoman Empire

On January 18, 2018, Al-Sahab, the media arm of Al-Qaeda, released Part Four of a video series featuring Hamza bin Laden, the son of Osama bin Laden, accusing the founder of Saudi Arabia, the late King Abd Al-Aziz, of betraying the Muslims by signing a number of agreements with Britain.

ISIS Claims Combined Attack On British, Swedish NGOs And Other Targets In Jalalabad

On January 24, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for a combined attack on several targets in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, including a British NGO, a Swedish NGO and a government building.

Pro-ISIS Instagram User Who Joked About Killing Instagram Employees Returns To Platform With 121st Account: 'F-16's Can't Stop Us So What's A Suspension Gonna Do'

On January 23, 2018, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) man returned to Instagram with his 121st account.

ISIS Al-Furat Province Video Highlights Disabled Fighters' ‎Perseverance, Role In Battle, Urges Others To Continue ‎Their Jihad ‎

On January 23, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Furat Province released a video featuring a group of ISIS fighters who had lost limbs and sustained other serious injuries during battle.

A message issued January 22, 2018 by Al-A'maq, the news agency of the Islamic State (ISIS), claims that the organization killed a U.S. soldier and wounded seven Afghan soldiers in a battle in the Deh Bala area in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province.

ISIS Supporters On Facebook Circulate Update On Imprisoned Australian Woman Charged With Being ISIS Member

On January 20, 2018, Islamic State (ISIS) supporters on Facebook circulated an update on Umm Bara, an Australian woman who had been charged with being a member of the Islamic State and is now serving a prison sentence.

Video By Islamic State's 'Al-Khayr Province' Calls On Muslims In Kazakhstan To Fight Regime

A 13-minute video titled "Ways of Peace and Safety," released January 20, 2018 by the Islamic State's (ISIS) Al-Khayr province (on the Syria-Iraq border), features several Kazakh fighters who deliver messages to Muslims in general and Kazakh Muslims in particular.

D.C. ISIS Supporter Finds Jihadi Outlet's Videos On Facebook, Notes That Videos Were Removed From YouTube

On January 19, a Washington D.C.-based Islamic State (ISIS) supporter asked on Facebook if anyone knew where he could find "Light Revelation" videos.

Campaigns Using WhatsApp Launched In Syria To Recruit Fighters And Aid For The Factions Opposing The Regime

While tough battles are currently being fought between the rebel factions and the Syrian regime, mainly in northern Syria, last week several of these factions launched campaigns to recruit new fighters, as well as aid, and support for the fighters. Those interested were asked to make contact via several Whatsapp accounts.

Jihadi Telegram Channel Reviews Tunnel-Boring Machine

In a January 12, 2018 post, the "Military Tactics" Telegram channel, identified with Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), reviews a tunnel-boring machine, presenting photos of it and recommending it as effective and easy to use.

Turkestan Islamic Party Releases Video Of ATGM Strike

The Uyghur jihadi group in Syria, Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), released a one-minute video clip showing the targeting of a bulldozer with an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) on January 20, 2018. The video was posted on YouTube and official TIP Telegram channels.

Al-Sadaqah Organization Asks People To Use Bitcoin ATMs ‎To Send Money Anonymously To Mujahideen In Syria

On January 19, 2018, the Al-Sadaqah organization asked users on its Telegram channel to donate to the group using bitcoin automated teller machines (ATMs) that are located in many countries around the world.

Hizbul Mujahideen Deputy Emir: 'Kashmiri Youths Are Ready To Fight Against India Shoulder To Shoulder With The Pakistan Army'

Shamsher Khan, deputy emir of the Pakistan-backed anti-India jihadi organization Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), has said that "Kashmiri youths are ready to fight against India shoulder to shoulder with the Pakistan Army," according to the Urdu-language daily Roznama Siasat.

Afghan Taliban Release New Video Of Jihadi Activities In Kandahar Province

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has released a new video of its jihadi activities in the Nesh district of Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

Tweets By Afghan Media Group Show Photos Of Jihadi Activities This Month In Afghanistan

Below are screenshots of tweets by Afghan media group Khaama that include photos and details of jihadi activities in Afghanistan.

Afghan Taliban Spokesman: 'Afghans Do Not Surrender To Pressure And Coercion'; U.S. 'Seeking The Extension Of War'

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has criticized the United States for "seeking the extension war" in Afghanistan.

Afghan Taliban Name Five Suicide Bombers Who Stormed Kabul Hotel

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Afghan Taliban organization) has claimed that five of its martyrdom-seeking fighters carried out an attack on the Intercontinental Hotel of Kabul on the night of Saturday, January 20.

Video Clips Posted On Twitter By Afghan Taliban Spokesman

Given below are screenshots from video clips posted on Twitter in 2018 by one of the official spokesmen of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization).

On Telegram, Afghan Taliban Spokesman Says 700 More U.S. Troops 'Will Not Win' The Afghan War, Warns: 'Stop Testing Your Wretched Luck In The Graveyard Of Empires'

Zabihullah Mujahid, one of the spokesmen of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization), has responded to media reports that U.S. President Donald Trump will send 700 more American troops to Afghanistan. Using his account on Telegram, Zabihullah Mujahid issued the following statement.

Afghan Taliban Build Township With Residences, Hotels, Hospitals In Takhar Province

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has constructed and inaugurated a township complete with a residential complex, hotels, healthcare centers, and other facilities, according to an Afghan news website.