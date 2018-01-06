Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Following Jihadi Trend, ISIS Encourages Lone Wolves To Exploit U.S. Gun Laws To Carry Out Terror Attacks

EXCLUSIVE: In ISIS Video, Repeated Calls For Muslims In West To ‎Carry Out Holiday Attacks – Against Churches, Parties, And ‎Stadiums, Using Pressure Cooker Bombs, Ramming Attacks, ‎And Poison

On December 29, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Khayr (Deir Al-Zur) province released a video that called upon the group's supporters in the West to come to its defense by carrying out attacks locally. It suggests various methods for these attacks, including the use of bomb-laden pressure cookers, knives, and firearms. ISIS supporters, it suggests, should carry out their attacks during the holiday season against large gatherings of "unbelievers," since they constitute an easy target. The video provides a list of recommended targets, including churches, nightclubs, stadiums, and wherever Christians gather.

EXCLUSIVE: Supporters Of U.S.-Designated Foreign Terrorist Organization Hizbullah Use Instagram To Disseminate Jihadi Content, Issue Threats

Numerous Hizbullah supporters from Iran and Lebanon express their support for the group on their Instagram accounts. Many eulogize fighters and praise martyrdom, while others celebrate the group's military prowess, while some issue threats to the U.S. and to Israel. Most of the pro-Hizbullah accounts appear to belong to Farsi speakers and Arabic speakers.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Claims Its German Suicide Bomber Attacked Kurdish Forces In Syria

On December 31, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Barakah (Hasakah) Province claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on Kurdish forces in Syria, reporting that it was perpetrated by a fighter of German origin, as indicated by his name, Abu Amar Al-Almani.

ISIS Video From Al-Barakah Province Documents Takeover Of Shi'ite Militia Posts On Syrian-Iraqi Border

On December 31, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) in the Al-Barakah (Hasakah) Province published a five-minute video entitled "The Carriers of the Banner."

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Posts Photo Of Alleged ISIS Supporter In NYC

On December 30, 2017, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) channel on Telegram posted a photo showing a man whose face is covered and blurred, with an ISIS flag logo on his scarf, standing outside the Metropolitan museum in New York City.

ISIS In Sinai Condemns Hamas In Video, Urges Jihadis In Gaza To Kill Shi'ites, Christians, Atheists, Threatens To Attack Israel

On January 3, 2018, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Sinai, Egypt, released a video threatening to attack Israel and abduct its children and urging the mujahideen in Gaza to kill Shi'ites, Christians, atheists, and members of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Media Outfit Of 'ISIS In Kashmir' Releases Document: Pakistan 'Will Not Let Kashmir Be Free Land And Be Ruled By Shari'a Of Allah'

The Islamic State in Kashmir has published a four-page document titled "Realities of Jihad in Kashmir and Role of Pakistani [Spy] Agencies," which discusses the state of Kashmiris' struggle against India. The document was released by Al-Qaraar Media, which represents the Islamic State (ISIS) in Kashmir.

ISIS Claims St. Petersburg Supermarket Bombing



On December 29, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) released a statement claiming responsibility for the December 27 bombing attack at a supermarket in St. Petersburg, Russia. About a dozen people were wounded in the attack.

ISIS Claims Church Attack In Cairo

On December 29, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) published a statement claiming responsibility for the church attack the same day in Cairo, Egypt. At least eight people were killed in the attack when gunmen opened fire on the Mar Mina Coptic Church in Cairo's southern neighborhood of Helwan.

ISIS Continues Incitement Against Christians In Egypt, Urges Members To Kill Civilians Who Stand In Their Way

On December 29, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for an attack on the Mar Mina Coptic church in a southern Cairo suburb, which took the lives of 11 people.

Gruesome ISIS Music Video In French Presents Apocalyptic Vision Of The ISIS Eternal War On Disbelief

On December 31, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Hayat Media Center released a four-minute music video of a French language nasheed, or Islamic a cappella song.

ISIS Supporters Continue To Publish Posters Calling For Attacks In The West During The Holiday Season

Supporters of the Islamic State (ISIS) on Telegram continue to disseminate posters calling on Muslims in the West to perpetrate terror attacks during the holidays, and in general.

Pro-ISIS Media Group: Target Christians, The War Is Not Political, It Is Between 'Crusaders' And Muslims

On December 30, 2017, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Ashhad Media Foundation published a document penned by a writer who goes by the nickname Abu Moaaz Al-Shammari titled: "O Muslim: You Have the Opportunity to Revenge, So Take It."

Following Release Of First Official ISIS Video From Somalia, ISIS-Affiliated Nasher News Circulates Posters On Telegram Calling For Attacks In The West

On December 25, 2017, the first official Islamic State (ISIS) video from Somalia, titled "O Muwahhidin, Hunt Them Down," was released.

User On Pro-ISIS Telegram Group Posts Photo Of ‎Indonesian Man Looking For Bride, Says Man Prefers UK ‎Woman

On January 1, 2018, a user in a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram group posted an announcement noting he was looking for a bride for a 24-year-old Indonesian man.

Letter From Hamza Bin Laden To His Family Reveals The Death Of His Son In Unknown Circumstances

On December 31, 2017, a message was disseminated on social media about the death of the grandson of Al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, who was named after his grandfather.

Al-Qaeda Supporters Launch Telegram Channel Aimed At Encouraging Terror Attacks In The U.S.

Elements associated with Al-Qaeda recently launched a new Telegram channel with the declared aim of encouraging terror attacks inside the U.S. In a post announcing the launch of the channel, the administrators wrote that they intend to do this by posting jihadi materials in English.

Uyghur Group In Syria Katibat Al-Ghuraba Releases Video ‎Interview With Its Shari'a Official

On December 28, 2017, the Al-Qalam Media Foundation, which recently appeared on Telegram and began posting content from the Uyghur jihad group in Syria Katibat Al-Ghuraba ("Al-Ghuraba Brigade"), published an interview with the Uyghur group's shari'a official Abu Omar Al-Muhajir.

TIP Releases Video Vowing To Fight Until The Liberation Of Syria, Jerusalem, And East Turkestan

On January 1, 2018, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) released a video in Arabic entitled "Scenes from the Mujahideen Battles in the Villages of the Eastern Hama Countryside."

TIP Video: Syrian Sunni Cleric Harshly Criticizes Muslims Who Shirk The Fighting In Syria

Through its Voice of Islam media outlet, the Uyghur jihadi organization, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), published a video on December 31, 2017, entitled "Calling All Syrians."

TIP Opens Official Media Channel In French

On December 26, 2017, the Uyghur jihadi group Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), which is affiliated with Al-Qaeda and currently fighting alongside Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), opened an official Telegram channel in French.

'Islamic Emirate Of Afghanistan' Launches Android App For Taliban Jihadi Videos

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has launched an Android app, called Shahamat Video, from which users can watch Taliban videos on mobile phones.

HTS Advertises Recruitment Of Fighters Via Whatsapp

On January 1, 2018, a Telegram channel linked to the Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) media outlet published a notice from the HTS military wing recruitment bureau, about the opening of registration for a course in Islamic religious studies for "those wishing to join the ranks of the mujahideen."

Pro-ISIS Instagram User Translates Extremist Sermons From Turkish, Dutch Into English

A Instagram user translates videos featuring sermons by Islamist clerics, such as the late Yemeni-American cleric and Al-Qaeda figure Anwar Al-'Awlaki, and well-known Islamic State (ISIS) militants, such as Abu Talha Al-Almani aka Deso Dogg, on his account.