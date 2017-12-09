Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Website Promoted On Telegram, Solicits Donations ‎In Bitcoin

On November 30, 2017, a Telegram user posted a link to a new pro-ISIS website.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadis In Syria Solicit Funds On Telegram In Bitcoin To Reinforce Military Facilities

On December 4, 2017, a jihadi Telegram channel circulated a graphic soliciting funds for the mujahideen in Syria.

EXLUSIVE: Facebook Friends Of London Teacher With Revoked Passport Suggest Using Educational ISIS Apps To Teach Students

A Facebook user is an Islamic studies teacher in London and is Facebook friends with numerous Islamic State (ISIS) supporters. In one post, she said that her passport had been revoked by the authorities, and in an attempt to get it back she had pretended to to have moderate beliefs about Islam. She also discusses aspects of her job as a teacher, and asked her Facebook friends for ideas on lesson planning in a post. One friend suggested she use ISIS's educational apps in the classroom.

Al-Shabab Issues Statement Following Trump Declaration On Jerusalem: 'We Urge All Muslims To Take Up Arms'

On December 6, 2017, shortly after U.S. President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem (Al-Quds in Arabic) as the capital of Israel, the spokesman of the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, Ali Dhiri, issued a statement to its news agency Shahada News calling for Muslims to take up weapons and conquer Jerusalem by force.

AQAP Condemns Trump Statement On Jerusalem, Vows To Support Palestinians

Following the declaration by U.S. President Donald Trump recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released a statement condemning Trump, saying Jerusalem and the holy land are not property that he can sell to "the Jews." The group vowed to provide the Palestinians with any support they require, and urged Muslims to support jihadi groups with arms and funds.

Afghan Taliban Statement On Trump's Recognition Of Jerusalem As Israel's Capital: 'This Decision… Will Fan The Flames Of Conflict In The Entire World'

Following U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) issued the following statement:

AQAP Releases Video Featuring Commander Qassem Al-Rimi Reviewing Book On Warfare Strategies

On November 30, 2017, Al-Malahem, the media arm of the Yemen-based Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released the first part of a video featuring the group's commander Qassem Al-Rimi reviewing and commenting on a summary of a historical book on warfare strategies.

AQAP Releases Part Two Of Video Featuring Commander Qassem Al-Rimi Reviewing Book On Warfare Strategies

On December 2, 2017, Al-Malahem, the media arm of the Yemen-based Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released Part Two of a video featuring the group's commander Qassem Al-Rimi reviewing and commenting on a summary of a historical book on strategies of war.

Jihadi Social Media Account Review (JSM-AR): Colorado ISIS Supporter Active On Facebook Despite Previous Suspensions: 'I Was Reported For Violating The Facebook Terms And Conditions... I Have [Had] My Accounts Suspended Before And Had To Come Up With New Ones'

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: Facebook

Additional Information: According to his Facebook profile, he resides in Denver.

Individual Promotes Italian Pro-ISIS Forum, Blog, Telegram Group, Twitter Account

On February 23, 2017, an Italian pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram group was created. The Telegram group is regularly updated with pro-ISIS content.

ISIS Supporter Calls For Attacks In The West During Christian Holidays

On December 4, 2017, an Islamic State (ISIS) supporter posted a call on Telegram for ISIS supporters living in the West to carry out individual attacks during the coming holiday season. The call comes amid a wave of incitement to similar attacks by ISIS supporters and media outlets.

Ahead Of Holidays, ISIS Supporters Circulate More Calls For Attacks In The West

On December 3, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) published on Telegram a new message in English urging its supporters to carry out attacks in the West.

ISIS Supporters Distribute Graphic Threatening Attack In Amsterdam On New Year's Day

On December 1, 2017, a pro-ISIS Telegram user shared a graphic showing Kalverstraat street in Amsterdam with an ISIS flag flying over it and threatening an attack to come. The caption, which reads "Flames of War – Very Soon in Your Homes," references a recent ISIS video which promises to bring the flames of war to the lands of the movement's enemies.

ISIS Supporter Calls For Attacks On Christians In Egypt

On December 4, 2017, a Telegram channel of Egyptian Islamic State (ISIS) supporters, linked to the organization's "Egypt Province," posted a call for Egyptian Muslims to attack Christians in their country.

ISIS Supporters Fabricate Christian Claim Of Responsibility For Sinai Mosque Attack, Then Threaten Retaliation Against Christians In Egypt

In recent days, Islamic State (ISIS) supporters have renewed their threats against Egypt's Christians, vowing attacks during the upcoming holiday season, and using a new pretext – the allegation that a Christian group was behind the deadly attack on the mosque in the village of Al-Rawdah in northern Sinai a few weeks ago.

Taliban Video Features ISIS Defector, Former Deputy Of Khorasan Province: 'Those Appointed As Leaders In Daesh Committed Crimes,' 'There Was Prevailing Ignorance'

On November 30, 2017, the Taliban's Al-Emarah Media outlet released a video featuring Abdul Razzaq Mehdi, the former deputy of the Islamic State (ISIS)'s Khorasan Province.

Pakistani Jihadi Group Jamaatud Dawa Welcomes Saudi-Led Islamic Military Alliance, Accuses Islamic State Of 'Playing Into The Hands Of The Enemies Of Islam'

The Pakistani jihadi organization Jamaatud Dawa (JuD) – the charity arm of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) – has welcomed the Saudi-led Islamic military alliance, saying it will help end terrorism, according to the Urdu-language daily Roznama Siasat.

Kashmiri Pro-ISIS Media Group On Telegram Threatens India, Calls For Unity

On December 2, 2017, the Kashmir-based pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Qaraar media group published, on its Telegram channel, a poster threatening attacks on India.

In Pakistan-Controlled Kashmir, Islamist Group Demands Removal Of Ahmadi Muslims From Top Government Positions

The branch of Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat ("Movement For The Defense Of Prophet Muhammad's Honor") in Pakistani-controlled Azad ("Free") Kashmir has called for removing Qadianis, a pejorative term for Ahmadi Muslims, from key government positions in Pakistan, according to the Urdu-language daily Roznama Siasat. Ahmadi Muslims are accused of not believing Muhammad to be the last prophet, a belief known as Khatm-e-Nabuwwat ("The Finality Of Prophethood").

Pakistan-Based Jihadi Commander Syed Salahuddin: 'The Mujahideen Are Writing The History Of Kashmir With Their Blood And... This Blood Will Not Go To Waste'

Syed Salahuddin, the Pakistan-based chief of the anti-India jihadi organization Hizbul Mujahideen, has urged people to offer aid to the families affected in Kashmir, according to the Urdu daily Roznama Siasat.

Pakistani Jihadi Group Jamaatud Dawa Distributes Winter Aid Among 900 Families Of Kashmiri Immigrants

Jamaatud Dawa, the so-called charity arm of the banned Pakistani jihadi organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has distributed aid among the Kashmiri muhajireen ("immigrants") who arrived in the Pakistani side of Kashmir from the India-controlled Kashmir Valley in the early 1990s.

Afghan Taliban Website: 200 Families Join Mujahideen In Herat Province

A website of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) reports that 200 families in Afghanistan's Herat province have declared support for the jihadi organization.

Pro-ISIS Hacking Entity On Telegram Announces Plans For ‎Anti-U.S. Cyber Campaign

The pro-Islamic State (ISIS) hacking entity Electronic Ghosts Group of the Caliphate announced on December 5, 2017 that it would launch, on December 8, a cyberattack campaign against American targets.

ISIS Supporter On Telegram Promotes Self-Made ‎Steganography And Encryption Tool ‎

An Islamic State (ISIS) supporter on Telegram has been promoting a tool, possibly developed by himself or a group of ISIS supporters, to hide and encrypt messages within image files.

Pro-ISIS 'United Cyber Caliphate' Hacking Group ‎Threatens Retaliation For Social Media Suspension Of Pro-‎ISIS Accounts: 'We Will Delete 100 Of Your Accounts To ‎Every One Of Ours' That Is Deleted

On November 30, 2017, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) hacking entity United Cyber Caliphate (UCC) published a poster on its Telegram channel threatening retaliation for the removal of ISIS supporters' accounts on social media.

Pro-ISIS Operative Calls Upon Hackers To Step Up Efforts: 'The Enthusiasm That Once Was Glowing Inside Us Has Faded'

On November 25, 2017, a pro-ISIS operative wrote a memo directed at tech-savvy Islamic State (ISIS) supporters. The memo was distributed on Telegram by a user on November 29. Noting that the enthusiasm of many supporters has waned recently, he encourages hackers and fellow ISIS supporters to increase their efforts to spread Islamic State ideology.

Pro-ISIS Hacking Group Circulates French Graphic On Telegram Threatening Hacking Of Social Media Accounts

On December 4, 2017, the United Cyber Caliphate (UCC) released a graphic with French text that was circulated on numerous pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channels.

Pro-ISIS Media Operative Known For Creating Threatening Graphics And Videos Returns To Facebook

Pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media operative is active on Facebook and is known for creating threatening pro-ISIS graphics and videos that are frequently circulated on Telegram.