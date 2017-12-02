Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Report On Main Russian Forces Facebook Page In Syria: ‎China Will Soon Deploy Two Special Forces Units To Fight ‎Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) In Syria

According to a November 28, 2017, post on the official Facebook page of the Russian forces at Khmeimim airfield near Latakia, Syria, China will soon be deploying special forces to fight the Uyghur jihad group Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) in Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: After Release From Detention, Lashkar-e-Taiba Founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed Addresses Friday Worshippers, Vows: 'Kashmir Will Soon Become Free'

On November 22, 2017, a review board of the Lahore High Court ordered the release from detention of Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, the founder of the Pakistani jihadi organization Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and chairman of its charity arm, Jamaatud Dawa (JuD). Saeed is accused by India of masterminding the November 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. He was arrested in January 2017 by Pakistan, under pressure from the U.S.

EXCLUSIVE: AQIS Spokesman Celebrates The Revival Of Global Jihad, The Failures And Defeat Of America In Afghanistan

On November 24, 2017 Al-Qaeda's Al-Sahab media company released on behalf of Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) the first part of an interview with the group's spokesman Ustadh Usama Mahmood.

EXCLUSIVE: Previously Incarcerated Washington D.C. Man Is Facebook Friends With ISIS Supporters, Claims To Be On Terrorist Watchlist

A Facebook user, who is friends with Islamic State (ISIS) supporters on Facebook, is currently living in Washington D.C., according to his Facebook profile.

ISIS Video 'Flames Of War II' Features, In Opening Segment, Archival Footage Of Attacks In U.S. And Europe, Map Of U.S. Highlighting Sites Of Attacks Claimed By ISIS

On November 29, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Hayat Media Center released a new video release titled "Flames of War II – Until the Final Hour." The opening segment to the 58-minute video, which documents attacks in Syria, the Sinai and Iraq, features a compilation of archival footage of scenes from ISIS attacks in the US and Europe.

ISIS Video "Flames Of War II" Presents The New Narrative: Through Death We Remain Forever Victorious

On November 29, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet Al-Hayat Media Center released a new video titled "Flames of War II – Until the Final Hour." The scenario of the video is similar to that of the first volume titled "Flames of War – Fighting Has Just Begun," which was released in 2014 and provided an overview of the battles that ISIS was fighting at the time.

ISIS Official Weekly 'Al-Naba' Specifically Mentioned The Al-Rawdah Mosque In Sinai, Site Of The Recent Massacre, As A Center Of The 'Infidel Polytheist' Sufis

On November 24, 2017, armed terrorists attacked the mosque in the village of Al-Rawdah, near Bir Al-'Abed in northern Sinai, killing over 300 people. The mosque belongs to the Jariri Sufi order and is one of the most popular Sufi centers of worship in northern Sinai. Although no organization has claimed the terror attack, which was the most deadly in Egypt's history, the Islamic State (ISIS) can be assumed to be behind it, despite vehement denials by its online supporters. This, in light of the fact that ISIS has been waging an all-out war against the Sufis in Sinai in recent years. Its fighters have bombed Sufi buildings and places of worship, disrupted rituals and prayers, and abducted members of Sufi orders in order to force them to renounce their faith, among other actions. These anti-Sufi measures came after ISIS proclaimed all Sufis to be infidels, as part of its campaign to purge Sinai of what it calls paganism and polytheism. The head of ISIS's hisba (religious police) in Sinai declared that his organization would not tolerate the existence of Sufi centers in Sinai or in Egypt at large. It should be noted that in an interview with ISIS's official news bulletin Al-Naba several months ago, the head of the hisba specifically mentioned the Al-Rawdah mosque as one of the Sufi centers in Sinai.

ISIS Supporter Distributes Poster Threatening Christmas Attacks In New York, Paris, Rome and London

On November 27, 2017, a poster was shared across several pro-ISIS channels showing Times Square lit up at night, with a pile of dynamite next to a Santa Claus figure in the forefront.

HTS Arrest Of Senior Al-Qaeda Figures Stirs Discontent In Its Ranks

On November 27, 2017, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) arrested several prominent Al-Qaeda operatives – former Jabhat Al-Nusra and Fath Al-Sham Front commanders who did not join the HTS after its establishment. According to reports, among those arrested were Sami Al-‘Uraydi, former head of Jabhat Al-Nusra's Shar’ia Council, and Abu Julaybib Al-Urduni the former commander of Dar’a on behalf of Jabhat Al-Nusra.

Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri Calls Jihadi Groups In Syria To Unite In Audio Statement

On November 28, 2017, Al-Sahab, the media arm of Al-Qaeda, released a new audio statement in which the group's leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri called on jihadi groups in Syria to unite.

ISIS In Khorasan Releases Video Showing Beheading Of Former Fighter Accused Of Spying For U.S., Pakistan

On November 23, 2017, the media office of the Islamic State (ISIS) Khorasan Province released a video showing the beheading and amputation of both hands of one of the group's fighters, who had been accused of spying for the U.S. and the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Releases New Pictures And A Video Of The Battle In Hama Province

On November 22, 2017, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) in Syria released a new series of pictures and two short video clips documenting the ongoing battle against the Syrian army in eastern Hama province.

ISIS Cell In Somalia Releases Video Of An Assassination Near Mogadishu

On November 29, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) news agency Amaq published a communique in which it took responsibility for the assassination of a Somali soldier in the streets of Afgooye, near Mogadishu, Somalia.

