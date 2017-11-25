Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Calls For Assassination Of Barron Trump, Shares Name, Address Of His School

On November 21, 2017, a supporter of the Islamic State (ISIS) on Telegram called for the assassination of Barron Trump, and shared the name of the school that Barron attends along with a Google map pinpointing its location.

EXCLUSIVE: Francophone Fighter In Syria, Speaking Live On Facebook, Calls For Muslims To Join The Jihad

Note to media and government: For a full copy of this video, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

(To view this video in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

On October 29, 2017, at approximately 12:00 local time, a French-speaking jihad fighter in Syria delivered a live address to his followers on his Facebook account.

EXCLUSIVE: UK Man On Telegram Seeks Help On Traveling To Syria, Promises Tech, Hacking Knowledge; Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Recruiter Offers Assistance

On November 20, 2017, a discussion took place on a Telegram channel between a UK man seeking help traveling to Syria, apparently on behalf of someone else, and a Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) recruiter.

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Fighter Solicits Donations For 'Poor Syrian Mujahideen,' Offers Assistance Via WhatsApp, Telegram In Immigrating To Syria

On November 20, 2017, a Pakistani Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) fighter wrote a post that offered interested individuals assistance in immigrating to Syria and also solicited funds for "poor Syrian mujahideen." The post provided the fighter's Telegram ID and a WhatsApp number.

EXCLUSIVE: Militants In An African Jihadi Group Active In The Congo Calls On Supporters To Come To 'The Land Of Jihad'

(To view this video in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

On October 16, the African jihadi group Madinaat Tauweed Waimuwahedeen ("City of Monotheism and Monotheists") released a video calling to immigrate to the "Islamic State in Central Africa," possibly referring to the Congo.

Pro-ISIS Maryland-Based Sheikh Suleiman Anwar Promotes Fundraising Efforts Via PayPal On Facebook Account

Pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Sheikh Suleiman Anwar, who is based in Clarksburg, Maryland, 30 miles from Washington, D.C., is admired for his blunt style and Islamist views by many ISIS supporters and others living in the West. In the past few days, Anwar has promoted his fundraising efforts on his Facebook page.

Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri: Our First Priority Is To Attack America, Head Of The 'Satanic Alliance'

(To view this video in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

On November 17, 2017, the Al-Qaeda media wing Al-Sahab released a video by Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri calling upon Muslims to form a "jihad-based alliance" that consists of Muslims from all over the world in order to counter the American-Russian "satanic alliance." Al-Zawahiri also urges Muslims to focus on striking the U.S., which he calls "the head of unbelief," and says: "We should focus on attacking the U.S. in particular and make it a top priority."

To view this clip, click here.

Video By Islamic State In Diyala, Iraq: The Claim That Diyala Province Is Purged Of ISIS Is False; We Will Return Soon To Rule There

On November 18, 2017, the information office of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Diyala province, Iraq released a video titled "The Land of the Struggle [or Battle]," that was posted on the Nasher News Agency Telegram channel and elsewhere. The 14-minute video documents ISIS attacks on Shi'ite militia (Al-Hashd Al-Sha'bi or Al-Hashd Al-Rafidi) in the Diyala region and rejects these militias' claims that they had successfully purged the area of ISIS fighters.

Austrian ISIS Supporter Active On Instagram Quotes German ISIS Fighter: 'If You Are Mujaheed Then Load The Weapon And Shoot'

An Austrian Islamic State (ISIS) supporter of Egyptian descent is active on Instagram.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review: (JSM-AR) Belgian ISIS Supporter From Flemish City Active On Facebook

Platform: Facebook

Support for jihadi groups: He supports the Islamic State (ISIS). He posts official ISIS videos and has eulogized the late ISIS spokesman Abu Muhammad Al-'Adnani on several occasions. He is also a fan of Anwar Al-'Awlaki, Abu Baraa, and the pro-ISIS Maryland-based cleric Suleiman Anwar.

ISIS Claims Its First Attack In Indian Kashmir

On November 18, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS), via its A'maq News Agency, claimed responsibility for an attack in Srinagar, in Jammu and Kashmir state, India. The message read: "An officer of the Pakistani police was killed and another wounded in an inghimasi [commando] attack in the area of Zakura in the city of Srinagar."

Pakistan-Based Jihadi Commanders Attend Event To Pay Tribute To Kashmiri Militant Killed By Indian Security Forces

Several Pakistan-based jihadi commanders attended an event on November 19 to pay tribute to jihadi commander Umar Khattab, who had been killed two days earlier by Indian security forces in the Kashmir valley, according to a report in an Urdu daily.

Al-'Awlaki's Supporters Defiant On Social Media After YouTube Removes Cleric's Sermons From Its Platform: 'They Can Remove His Videos From YouTube But Never From Our Hearts'



Fans of Al-'Awlaki have taken to social media to express their anger at the removal from YouTube of the sermons of their beloved jihadi spiritual leader. Some users on Facebook and on Telegram have promoted alternative platforms, such as SoundCloud and Archive.org, from which to listen to Al-'Awlaki sermons. Others are sharing lectures by Al-'Awlaki that they had downloaded in the past.

The Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Documents The Battle In Hama Province

On November 21, 2017 the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) in Syria released a series of pictures documenting a battle in eastern Hama province against the Syrian army. The captions claim the TIP fighters repelled a regime advance on the village of Mustariha and routed the attackers.

In Interview, Afghan Taliban Spokesman Details His Day-To-Day Activities: I Send Media Outlets Reports On Latest Military Developments, By Email, Social Media, Twitter, WhatsApp, Telegram

Qari Yousuf Ahmadi is one of the two spokesmen of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban's shadow organization in the country). Given below are excerpts from a recent interview in which he spoke of his day-to-day activities:

"I Am In Contact With Various Media Outlets By Sending Them Reports And Messages About The Latest Military Developments Via E-mails, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber And Telegram"

Question: "To begin, Mr. Ahmadi, if you could introduce yourself to our readers!"

Answer: "In the name of Allah, the most Gracious and the most Merciful.

"My name is Qari Yousuf Ahmadi and I am the spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. My duty is to inform and update the media about the military activities of the heroic mujahideen of the Islamic Emirate as well as the non-military developments of our people. On a daily basis, I am in contact with various media outlets by sending them reports and messages about the latest military developments via e-mails, Twitter, WhatsApp, Viber and Telegram. I also conduct live interview with them, if needed."

ISIS Supporters On Telegram Warn: 'Crusader Intelligence Elements Are Disseminating' Links To Fake ISIS News Agency Websites

On November 19, Islamic State (ISIS) supporters on Telegram posted a warning regarding websites posing as the website of the ISIS news agency A'maq.

Pro-ISIS Hacking Group United Cyber Caliphate Publishes ‎Results Of Ongoing Hacking Campaign Targeting ‎Facebook, Instagram

In the last month, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) hacking group United Cyber Caliphate (UCC) began posting the results of a hacking campaign it has been carrying out against numerous Facebook and Instagram accounts.

French Pro-ISIS Group Hacks Six Sporting Websites: 'Messi, Ronaldo And Neymar We Will Serve [Sic] Your Head To Make Your Lovers And Fans Cry Just Like You Crusaders Killed Our Loved Ones'

On November 20, 2017, French pro-Islamic State (ISIS) hackers boasted in a message that was circulated on Telegram of their latest hacks, which were done in response to hacks that took down ISIS's 'Amaq News Agency website.