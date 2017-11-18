Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Hints At Christmas, New Year's Attack, Posts Image Threatening Pope Francis

On November 16-17, 2017, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) channel that regularly issues threats released one graphic hinting at an attack around Christmas or New Year's, and another showing an ISIS militant standing over the beheaded corpse of Pope Francis.

EXCLUSIVE: Pakistani Jihadi Group Jaish-e-Muhammad Publishes Ad To Raise Funds For Rohingya Refugees

Pakistani jihadi organization Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) has published an advertisement in the Urdu weekly Haftroza Al-Qalam seeking donations for the Rohingya refugees of Myanmar (previously Burma).

EXCLUSIVE: Excerpts From Interrogation Of Belgian ISIS Member Recently Captured In Iraq

The Iraqi Supreme Judicial Authority released on its official website extensive portions from the interrogation of a senior fighter for the Islamic State who was captured last July by the Iraqi army during its re-conquest of the city of Mosul.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Uzbek Journalist Reports From Syria On Instagram, YouTube

A pro-Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Uzbek journalist reports from the Idlib area of Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: French ISIS Operative To ISIS Supporters: 'I Swear By Allah That Your State, Oh Muslims, Has Neither Been Defeated Nor Weakened, But Rather Your Lord Is Strengthening It'

On November 7, 2017, a French-speaking ISIS media operative posted a lengthy text he authored that looks back on six years of fighting in Syria and promises that ISIS is not dead and will not disappear. In it, he describes the current situation as just another challenge in advance of the ultimate victory.

EXCLUSIVE: Short Unofficial Video Threatening London Circulated On Pro-ISIS Telegram Channels

On November 15, 2017, a 33-second video clip was circulated on various pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channels. The clip featured scenes of London landmarks Big Ben, the Palace of Westminster, and the London Eye being blown to pieces in a massive bomb attack.

EXCLUSIVE: Infographic In ISIS Weekly Bulletin Al-Naba Presents Statistics On Terror Attacks In Last 12 Months – U.S., U.K., West, Churches

The November 17, 2017, issue of Al-Naba, the weekly news bulletin of the Islamic State (ISIS), includes an infographic titled "Security Operations Outside the Islamic State Provinces in the [Islamic] Year 1438," giving details on terrorist attacks claimed by ISIS in October 2016-October 2017.

Pro-ISIS Al-Wafa' Media Posters Threaten To Mercilessly Harm American Soldiers And Civilians

On November 11, 2017, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Wafa' media agency published three posters threatening the United States.

Pro-ISIS Al-Wafa Media Group Circulates Graphic On Telegram Threatening Christmas Attack At The Vatican

On November 14, 2017, Al-Wafa, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media group, circulated a graphic on Telegram showing a masked jihadi in the driver's seat of a vehicle positioned in front of the Vatican.

ISIS Supporters Circulate Posters Threatening Saudi Foreign Minister Al-Jubeir, Grand Mufti Aal Al-Sheikh

In recent days, pro-Islamic State (ISIS) outlets circulated posters threatening the lives of Saudi Foreign Minister 'Adel Al-Jubeir and Saudi Grand Mufti 'Abd Al-'Aziz Aal Al-Sheikh.

ISIS Releases Pictorial Report Showing IED Manufacturing Process

On November 13, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Diyala, Iraq, released a pictorial report showing the process of preparing improvised explosive devices (IEDs).

Video By ISIS In Damascus Province Shows Battle With Aknaf Beit Al-Maqdis Organization In Yarmouk Refugee Camp

A seven-minute video titled "Path of Valor 2," released November 15, 2017, by the Islamic State (ISIS) in Damascus Province, shows ISIS fighters raiding two buildings in the Yarmouk refugee camp, one of them a school, which were held by the Hamas-affiliated Aknaf Beit Al-Maqdis organization.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Member Of A Group Of French-Speaking Fighters

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: Facebook

Additional Information: The account owner is French-speaking and appears to be a member of Firqat Al-Ghuraba ("Foreigners Division").

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): French-Speaking, Possibly Belgian, Jihad Fighter In Idlib Area Active On Facebook

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: Facebook

Additional Information: The account appears to belong to a French-speaking jihadi fighter active in the Idlib region of Syria, making it likely he is a member of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) or an allied jihadi group.

ISIS Posters In French Praise Fighters Who Joined The Front

On November 13-14, 2017, Al-Himmah, the official publishing house of the Islamic State (ISIS), distributed on Telegram two posters in French glorifying fighters that answered the call to arms and came to fight on the front.

Al-Shabab Claims Responsibility For Killing US Soldiers In Mogadishu Outskirts

The Shahada News Agency reported on November 14, 2017, that "a suicide attack targeted an American convoy in Taridshi, on the outskirts of Mogadishu."

Al-Shabab Video Documents Raid On Somali Army Base

An 18-minute video released by Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen on November 13, 2017, titled "And Be Harsh Against Them," documents the organization's attack on a Somali army base in Bulgudud.

Afghan Taliban Spokesman Details Areas Under Taliban Control In Interview, States: 'As A Matter Of Fact, Jihad Is Considered A Divine Obligation By All Mujahideen'

On November 3, 2017, the Afghan Taliban's English-language website published an interview with Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization).

Afghan Taliban Statement Questions U.S. 'Achievements' In Afghanistan: 'What Have They Done In The Past Decade And A Half That They Are Proud Of?'

Given below is the text of a statement issued by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Pakistan-backed Taliban organization):

"The invaders and their internal [i.e. Afghan] allies always talk about democracy and achievements in Afghanistan, flaunting them before the countrymen ostentatiously."

Kashmiri Jihadi Commander Syed Salahuddin Vows To Fight India: 'The Kashmiri People Will Definitely Free Themselves From The Indian Occupation'

Syed Salahuddin, the chief of the Pakistan-based Muttahida Jihad Council (MJC), has vowed to fight against India, saying that "the blood being spilled in Kashmir for the last seven decades will surely bear fruit." The MJC is a network of anti-India jihadi organizations based in Pakistan.

Funeral Prayer In Absentia Held In Pakistani Kashmir For Jihadi Killed By Indian Security Forces; His Three Sons Join Hizbul Mujahideen

A funeral prayer in absentia was offered in the town of Hattian Bala in Pakistani-controlled Kashmir for a jihadi fighter who was recently killed by Indian security forces, according to a report in the Urdu daily Roznama Mahasib.

Article In Urdu Daily Traces History And Objectives Of Tablighi Jamaat, The Transnational Islamic Revivalist Movement

Tablighi Jamaat is a revivalist movement in Islam. Its international headquarters are based in New Delhi. However, its annual conferences take place in scores of countries. The biggest annual conference of Tablighi Jamaat is organized annually in Bangladesh, while the second biggest conference is organized in Raiwind, near Lahore in Pakistan.

ISIS Announces New Domain For Internet Radio Station ‎Featuring New Interface And New Back-End Website

On November 11, 2017, Islamic State (ISIS)-affiliated Telegram outlets published a link to ISIS's new Internet radio station Al-Bayan.

Pro-ISIS Tech Body Publishes Updated Repository For ‎Information On Cyber Security, Encryption

On November 9, 2017, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) tech body posted a link on its Telegram channel to its most updated repository of tech-related topics.

Pro-ISIS Group Of Hackers Claims To Have Hacked American And Other Sites; Threatens To Continue Hacking Sites Of Coalition States

On November 7-9, 2017, a Telegram page that is apparently run by Islamic State (ISIS) supporters in the Gaza Strip published a list of sites that it claimed were hacked by another hacking group.

Nigerian Hacker And Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Supporter Active On Instagram, Phishes Zello Login Page

A Nigerian hacker and Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) supporter is active on Instagram.

Following Terror Arrests, French-Speaking ISIS Operatives Warn Supporters In West About Telegram

On November 7, 2017, French authorities arrested nine suspects in connection with potential terror attacks in the name of the Islamic State (ISIS). According to information released by the French security apparatus indicated that the suspects had been in contact via Telegram.

ISIS Warns Of Fake Telegram Channels Using Names And Layout Of Official ISIS Media

On November 14, 2017, Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channels issued a warning in English to the organization's supporters and media activists who disseminate official ISIS communique and releases on Telegram.