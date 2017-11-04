Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Claims Responsibility For New York Terror Attack

In the November 3, 2017 issue of its weekly news bulletin Al-Naba', the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for the October 31, 2017 truck ramming in lower Manhattan. Titled "Attack by a Soldier of the Caliphate in Central Manhattan in America that Resulted in the Killing and Wounding of Over 20 Crusaders," the announcement states that the attack came in response to the calls to target citizens of the countries that take part in the coalition fighting the Islamic State.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Group Publishes Article Questioning Authenticity Of Bin Laden Abbottabad Files

On November 2, 2017, a media foundation affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) published an article in which the author called on Muslims to question the authenticity of files recovered during the May 2011 raid on Osama bin Laden’s compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

EXCLUSIVE: Lebanese Daily 'Al-Akhbar': Elements In Iraq Are Planning Confrontation With U.S.

On November 1, 2017, the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar, which is close to Hizbullah, published a commentary piece about expected developments in Iraq following the end of the fight against the Islamic State (ISIS). It stated that elements in the resistance camp in Iraq – that is, the Iran-supported militias – are planning a confrontation with U.S. forces in the country.

EXCLUSIVE: NYC Taxi Driver And Jihadi Sympathizer Celebrates Truck Attack By Uzbek ISIS Supporter; Shares Video Of Drive Through NYC Streets While Listening To Jihadi Nasheed

On October 31, 2017, an Uzbek national named Sayfullo Saipov killed eight people with a rented truck in Lower Manhattan and injured at least 11 others. It has been reported that Saipov left notes indicating loyalty to the Islamic State (ISIS) near the truck. A Facebook user who also resides in New York City expressed his joy over the attack and noted that he was near the scene of the attack.

EXCLUSIVE: London Islamic School Teacher Supports ISIS, Jihad, Extremist Preachers On Social Media

A London woman says she is an Islamic school teacher openly supports the Islamic State (ISIS), endorses jihad, celebrates mujahideen, and posts extremist sermons.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Religious Body: Organized Soccer Is Forbidden Under Islamic Law

Several pro-ISIS Telegram channels, including the Al-Wafa media group, have reposted an article from November 2016 titled "A Word regarding the Law on Soccer Games" on whether playing soccer is permitted according to the shari'a and whether soccer players and referees are considered apostates.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) Releases Video Calling Muslim Clerics And Rulers To Jihad, Detailing Persecution Of Rohingya Muslims

Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), the Pakistan-based branch of Al-Qaeda, has released a video explaining that the Burmese army and the majority Buddhists have engaged in the persecution of Rohingya Muslims ever since Burma, now called Myanmar, became independent.

Al-Naba' Editorial: The International Coalition Is Quarreling, While The Islamic State Stands Firm

The editorial of the October 26, 2017 issue of Al-Naba', the weekly news bulletin of the Islamic State (ISIS), reviews the history of the Islamic State from its founding until the present time. The editorial states that, because it considers the Islamic State defeated, the international coalition is now beginning to quarrel, and will eventually crumble – whereas the Islamic State remains strong and will eventually triumph.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Suicide Attack In Kabul's Diplomatic Quarter; Asserts That Personnel From The British And Canadian Embassies Among Victims

On November 1, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Ministry of Information in the province of Khorasan (Pakistan-Afghanistan) claimed responsibility for the suicide attack carried out in the Kabul, Afghanistan Diplomatic Quarter on October 31, 2017.

ISIS Posts Photographs Of Religious Instruction Classes For Children In Afghanistan

On November 1, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Khurassan province (Afghanistan) released a series of photographs documenting a religious instruction class for boys – "The Lion Cubs –Ashbal" – the organization's next generation, in the Gurgury-Nangarhar area.

ISIS In Damascus Province Showcases Its Snipers' Skills

On November 1, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Ministry of Information in the Damascus province in Syria posted an eight-minute video entitled "The Path of Valor." The clip shows the organization's snipers in Damascus skillfully picking off Syrian Army soldiers in different parts of the city.

ISIS In Afghanistan Posts Photos Showing Takeover Of Taliban Headquarters In Nangarhar

A photo report released October 30, 2017 by ISIS in Khorasan (Afghanistan-Pakistan) documents an attack on the Taliban headquarters in the Wazir Tanki village near Khogyani in Afghanistan's Nangarhar Province. The following are some of the photos.

ISIS-Sinai Claims Egyptian Army Destroying Homes, Mosques, Expelling Residents To Widen Security Belt On Gaza Border

A photo report released October 29, 2017 by ISIS in Sinai presents "the crimes of the Egyptian military against innocent Muslims in the Sinai Province."

Lone Wolf Guide Focuses On World Cup: 'When The Kuffar Crowds Leave The Places At The End Of The Event, There You Can Carry The Attack'

On October 28, 2017, the latest installment of the series "Knights Of Lone Jihad" was released on a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Belgian Woman Shares ISIS Releases On Facebook

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: Facebook

Additional information: According to her Facebook account, she resides in Antwerp, Belgium.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channels Continue Circulating Graphics Threatening 2018 World Cup; Threaten Manager Of National French Soccer Team

On October 27, 2017, various pro-ISIS Telegram channels circulated new graphics threatening the 2018 World Cup as part of an ongoing campaign.

Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen Stones Married Woman In ‎Southern Somalia

On October 26, 2017, the Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen-affiliated news agency Shahada reported ‎that the group ‎had stoned a married woman the night before in the town of Saakow, Middle ‎Juba, Somalia.

GSIM: French Attack On Our Position In Northern Mali Resulted In Death Of 11 Captive Malian Soldiers

On October 26, 2017 the Chief of Staff of the French Army reported that French forces had attacked a position of Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) in northern Mali, resulting in the death of 15 terrorists.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Releases Uyghur-Language ‎Video Message From A Fighter On Telegram

On October 25, 2017, the Uyghur jihad group Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) released a video message on its Telegram channel. The video was initially uploaded to Google Drive, which is the platform TIP usually uses for file hosting.

Jamaat-e-Islami Leader: 'It Is India's Delusion That It Can Stop Kashmiris From Jihad'

Sheikh Aqeelur Rehman, deputy emir of the Jamaat-e-Islami for the Pakistani-controlled Azad ("Free") Kashmir, has condemned India for the arrests of the relatives of jihadi commander Syed Salahuddin, according to the Urdu daily Roznama Siasat.

In Oman, Kashmiri Leader Calls For Breaking Line Of Control (LoC) In 2018 To Free Kashmir From India, Urges 'Islamic Countries To Support Us Openly'

Speaking at an event in Muscat, the capital of Oman, Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry, the former prime minister of Pakistan-controlled Azad ("Free") Kashmir, has called for breaking the Line of Control (LoC) that divides Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

Afghan Taliban Issue Statement On Deteriorating Health Status Of American Hostage Kevin King Whom It Has Been Holding For Over A Year

Given below is a statement issued by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Pakistan-backed Taliban organization) regarding the health of an American teacher in Taliban captivity. The original English of the statement has been lightly edited for standardization and clarity: "It has been over a year since two teachers of the supposed American University in Kabul have been imprisoned by the mujahideen of [the] Islamic Emirate. Among the two, the American teacher (Kevin King) has a dangerous heart and kidney disease."

Pro-Al-Qaeda Website Resumes Function Following Second ‎Shutdown

On October 29, 2017, a pro-Al-Qaeda body announced that its main website was back online at a new domain following a "second removal."

ISIS A'maq News Agency Website Hacked, Email ‎Notification Subscription Service Interrupted

On October 30, 2017, users who joined the email subscription service of the Islamic State's (ISIS) A'maq news agency received an email notifying them that the A'maq website had been hacked. The email was sent by the hacker, who appears to have compromised A'maq's website and managed to send the email to all of its subscribers.