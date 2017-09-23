Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Video Footage Of Interior Of Liverpool Train Station Circulated On Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel

On September 19, 2017, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) channel LM Worldwide circulated a video filmed from the inside of the Liverpool Lime Street railway station.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Al-Hijrah Media Circulates Poster Of Trump 'Wanted Dead Or Alive'; States 'Trump Is Waging This War Only For His Hatred Against Muslims'

On September 19, 2017, the pro-Al-Qaeda group Al-Hijrah Media released a statement directed at President Trump regarding U.S. involvement in Afghanistan. The group also released a graphic showing the president with the text "Wanted Dead or Alive For Crimes Against Islam."

The following report will include the main points of the statement in the original English.

"A message to Trump and the Americans:"

Editorial In Al-Naba Weekly Exhorts ISIS Members To Honor Their Oath Of Allegiance To Al-Baghdadi

The September 15, 2017 editorial of the Islamic State's (ISIS) Al-Naba weekly, posted on the Nasher News Agency Telegram page and elsewhere, urges ISIS members to adhere to their oath of allegiance to ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi. The editorial, titled "We Will Never Violate Our Oath of Allegiance," stresses the importance of the leadership of "The Commander of the Faithful" (Al-Baghdadi), without whom it would not be possible to apply the rules of Allah or to fight enemies.

Issue 6 Of Pro-ISIS How-To Guide Praises London Bombers And Suggests Improvements For Future Attacks

On September 19, 2017, a pro-ISIS Telegram channel,[1] likely administered by jihadi operatives in South-east Asia, posted the sixth guide in its English-language how-to series for lone jihadis titled "Knights Of Lone Jihad."[2] This installment praises the authors of the September 15 attack in the London Underground[3] and calls on Muslims in the West to emulate them and perpetrate terror attacks wherever and whenever possible. The document, written in poor English, provides tips about how to carry out a more efficient and lethal Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attack on public transport than the London attempt.

ISIS Poster Celebrates Britain Attacks; ISIS Supporters Rejoice Over London Underground Bombing

After claiming responsibility for the September 15, 2017 bomb attack on the London underground,[1] the Islamic State (ISIS) released a poster (see below) detailing all the organization's attacks in Britain in the past four months, emphasizing the use of explosives.

Pro-ISIS Media Body Establishes Telegram Group To ‎Coordinate Targeting Facebook Pages Of ISIS Opponents

On September 19, 2017, the pro-ISIS Ashhad Media organization announced on one of its Telegram groups the opening of a new Telegram group dedicated to "raiding" Facebook pages belonging to ISIS's opponents.

Jihadi Social Media Account Review – (JSM-AR): Mexican Supports ISIS On Facebook, Tries To Contact Extremist Cleric Ahmad Musa Jibril Via Whatsapp

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

Platform(s): Facebook

Type of account: Pro-ISIS

ISIS Delegated Committee Retracts Memo On Takfir Which Stirred Internal Controversy

On September 15, 2017, the Islamic State's (ISIS) Delegated Committee issued a statement retracting a memo it issued regarding the issue of takfir, excommunication, which caused a stir within the ranks of the organization.

ISIS Claims Attack On U.S. Artillery Base In Iraq

On September 17, 2017, the Islamic State's (ISIS) A'maq news agency reported, citing "a military source," that four ISIS suicide commandos had attacked a newly-established U.S. base near Qaraj, west of Makhmur in northern Iraq.

ISIS 'North Baghdad Province' Documents Sniper Training Course

On September 16, 2017, the Islamic States "North Baghdad Province" released a photo-report documenting a sniper training course for ISIS fighters that also included religious instruction. Below are some of the photos:

AQAP Video Condemns Saudi, UAE Involvement In Yemen, Features Former Guantanamo Detainee Ibrahim Al-Qusi

On September 19, 2017, Al-Malahem, the media office of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released a new video condemning Saudi Arabia and UAE for their involvement in Yemen and documenting AQAP attacks against the Elite Shabwa Forces. In the video, which is part eight of the AQAP series "Repulsion Of Aggression," the group featured its senior official Ibrahim Al-Qusi, who stressed the importance of jihadis in restoring the glory of Islam and the dignity of Muslims.

Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Police Department Invites Individuals To Join, Lists Phone Number For Contact Via WhatsApp

On September 18, 2017, the police department of Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) announced that it was accepting applications from those interested in joining its departments and listed a phone number from which interested applicants can contact the police department with any questions or concerns.

Marking 16th Anniversary of 9/11, Al-Qaeda Releases Message by Al-Zawahiri Calling On Muslims In Maghreb To Rise Up Against The French

‎

On September 16, 2017, Al-Qaeda's media wing Al-Sahab released an audio message by the organization's leader, Ayman Al-Zawahiri, marking the 16th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. In the recording, some six minutes long and titled "Message from the Frontlines," Al-Zawahiri focuses on Al-Qaeda's activity in the Maghreb, East Africa, the Indian Subcontinent, and the Arabian Peninsula, and beseeches Allah to help the Mujahidin there and give them victory. Addressing AQIM's activities against the French in the Maghreb, he urges the Muslims there to rise up against the French and "teach them a lesson," and calls on the Muslim Ummah worldwide to support them in every way.

The following are excerpts from the message; the translation is based on the English subtitles that accompany the recording, slightly edited for clarity.

Taliban Activist Asks For Donations On Twitter, Telegram

A Taliban supporter who is active on both Twitter and Telegram has asked for donations on both platforms. The user, who goes by Omar Helmandi on both, disseminates pro-Taliban content in English. His Twitter byline states that interested parties should direct-message him if they would like to donate.

Urdu Daily: This Year, 10 Teens Per Month Have Joined Kashmir Valley Jihad

According to an Urdu-language daily published from Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistani-controlled Kashmir, about 10 teens per month are joining the jihadi groups in India's Kashmir valley.

Pakistan-Based Jihadi Weekly Calls Upon Jihadi Fighters To Encircle Myanmar Government

A jihadi weekly published in Pakistan has called upon jihadi fighters to take action against the government of Myanmar to save the Rohingya Muslim refugees.