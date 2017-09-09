Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporter In Message To Donald, Ivanka Trump: Terror Will Continue To Pound Europe, America

After posting messages praising recent terror incidents in Brussels and London, ISIS supporter "Awis Al-Khalifa" posted two more articles claiming that ISIS will triumph and spread and promising more terror in the West. The articles were posted by the ISIS-affiliated media company Al-Battar.

EXCLUSIVE: 80-Year-Old ISIS Activist Mentors Young Orphaned Sons Of Foreign Fighters, Calls For Attacks In America, Russia, China

A 12-minute video released by the Islamic State (ISIS) in Al-Khayr (Deir Al-Zor) province in Syria shows an 80-year-old ISIS activist named Abu Omar Al-Faradi spending Eid Al-Adha with the children of ISIS fighters who have been killed.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Video Features English-Speaking Fighter Calling On Muslims To Kill Infidels Everywhere; Follow Example Of Orlando Shooter, Paris Knife Attacker

On September 6, 2017, the media office of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Kirkuk, Iraq, released a video featuring an English-speaking fighter calling on Muslims to carry out attacks against the "crusaders" and infidels everywhere and to follow the examples of Omar Mateen, who attacked an Orlando nightclub in June 2016, and Larossi Abballa, who carried out a knife attack in Paris the same month.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Sermons In French Call On Muslims To Immigrate And Join Armed Jihad

On August 30 and 31, 2017, the official Islamic State (ISIS) radio station Al-Bayan released the second and third parts of a series of sermons in French. The French sermons were shared on official ISIS Telegram channels. ISIS has released several series in French on Al-Bayan in the past. The recently-released recordings are not dated, and it is possible that they are not new.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media Account Review – (JSM-AR): Distressed French Woman Defends Jihad On Facebook Live

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies

Platform: Facebook

Type of account: Personal account of a young Salafi French woman

Eid Al-Adha Message From Kashmiri Jihadi Leader Zakir Musa: 'The Targets Of Our War Are India's Armed Forces, The Apostate Police Of Kashmir, The Top Officers Of The Indian Government, And Embassies'

Zakir Musa, the emir of the recently-formed anti-India jihadi group in Kashmir called Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind ("Supporters of the Battle of India"), has released an audio message on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the three-day Islamic Feast of Sacrifice that began this year on September 2.

Contrary To Pakistan's Claim, Jihadi Group Jaish-e-Muhammad Carries Out Activities Across Pakistan, Quotes Prophet Muhammad: 'Jihad Is Obligatory Upon You Under Every Emir Whether He Be Pious Or Sinner'

This paper reviews the recent public activities of the Pakistan-based jihadi organization Jaish-e-Muhammad, which is led by jihadi commander Maulana Masood Azhar and operates freely across Pakistan despite the Pakistani government's claim that it has banned this group, among others. On August 31, 2017, Pakistan's interior ministry issued a notice in the newspaper with a list of 71 outlawed groups. The list included Shi'ite and Sunni jihadi organizations, secular pro-independence groups in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan provinces, trusts, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and others.

ISIS Threatens To Down U.S. Jets In Video, Invites U.S. To Send Ground Troops To Raqqa, Syria

On September 5, 2017, the media office of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Raqqa, Syria released a video threatening to down U.S. jets and calling on the U.S. to either stop the war or send ground troops to Raqqa.

ISIS Supporters On Social Media Celebrate Imminent Destruction In Florida From Hurricane Irma: 'This Is The Reward Of Your Crimes Against Muslims'

Just as ISIS supporters celebrated the destruction that Hurricane Harvey unleashed on Houston, pro-ISIS users on social media are engaging in similar rhetoric about Hurricane Irma and are eagerly awaiting the destruction that it is likely to cause. Weather models are predicting that Hurricane Irma, a fierce Category 5 hurricane that has already battered parts of the Caribbean, will make landfall in Florida on September 9, 2017. Several ISIS supporters suggested that the hurricane is divine retribution for U.S.-led airstrikes that target the Islamic State.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Distributes Guide No. 4 In How-To Series For Lone Wolves – Focusing On Nighttime Attacks

On September 6, 2017, the Ansarul Haqq Telegram channel distributed the fourth in its "Knights Of Lone Jihad" series of guides for strategy and tactics; this one focused on nighttime attacks.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Suggests Targeting Smaller Cities In UK

On September 4, 2017, the administrator of a pro-ISIS Telegram channel posted a message suggesting jihadi fighters need to target smaller cities in the UK such as Liverpool, Blackpool, and Sunderland, instead of bigger European cities like London, Paris, and Barcelona, where the security is tighter.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Suggests Lone Wolves Poison Food In Malls With Cyanide

On September 3, 2017, the Furat Wilayah Telegram channel released the third installment of the "Knights Of Lone Jihad" guide, which focused on the use of poisons.

Vocal Trinidadian ISIS Supporter Returns To Facebook After Three-Day Suspension For Posting Pro-ISIS Content

A vocal and active Trinidadian member of the English-speaking pro-Islamic State (ISIS) community on Facebook returned to Facebook after a three-day suspension for posting pro-ISIS content.