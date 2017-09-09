Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)
EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporter In Message To Donald, Ivanka Trump: Terror Will Continue To Pound Europe, America
After posting messages praising recent terror incidents in Brussels and London, ISIS supporter "Awis Al-Khalifa" posted two more articles claiming that ISIS will triumph and spread and promising more terror in the West. The articles were posted by the ISIS-affiliated media company Al-Battar.
EXCLUSIVE: 80-Year-Old ISIS Activist Mentors Young Orphaned Sons Of Foreign Fighters, Calls For Attacks In America, Russia, China
A 12-minute video released by the Islamic State (ISIS) in Al-Khayr (Deir Al-Zor) province in Syria shows an 80-year-old ISIS activist named Abu Omar Al-Faradi spending Eid Al-Adha with the children of ISIS fighters who have been killed.
EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Video Features English-Speaking Fighter Calling On Muslims To Kill Infidels Everywhere; Follow Example Of Orlando Shooter, Paris Knife Attacker
On September 6, 2017, the media office of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Kirkuk, Iraq, released a video featuring an English-speaking fighter calling on Muslims to carry out attacks against the "crusaders" and infidels everywhere and to follow the examples of Omar Mateen, who attacked an Orlando nightclub in June 2016, and Larossi Abballa, who carried out a knife attack in Paris the same month.
EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Sermons In French Call On Muslims To Immigrate And Join Armed Jihad
On August 30 and 31, 2017, the official Islamic State (ISIS) radio station Al-Bayan released the second and third parts of a series of sermons in French. The French sermons were shared on official ISIS Telegram channels. ISIS has released several series in French on Al-Bayan in the past. The recently-released recordings are not dated, and it is possible that they are not new.
EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media Account Review – (JSM-AR): Distressed French Woman Defends Jihad On Facebook Live
The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies
Platform: Facebook
Type of account: Personal account of a young Salafi French woman
Eid Al-Adha Message From Kashmiri Jihadi Leader Zakir Musa: 'The Targets Of Our War Are India's Armed Forces, The Apostate Police Of Kashmir, The Top Officers Of The Indian Government, And Embassies'
Zakir Musa, the emir of the recently-formed anti-India jihadi group in Kashmir called Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind ("Supporters of the Battle of India"), has released an audio message on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha, the three-day Islamic Feast of Sacrifice that began this year on September 2.
Contrary To Pakistan's Claim, Jihadi Group Jaish-e-Muhammad Carries Out Activities Across Pakistan, Quotes Prophet Muhammad: 'Jihad Is Obligatory Upon You Under Every Emir Whether He Be Pious Or Sinner'
This paper reviews the recent public activities of the Pakistan-based jihadi organization Jaish-e-Muhammad, which is led by jihadi commander Maulana Masood Azhar and operates freely across Pakistan despite the Pakistani government's claim that it has banned this group, among others. On August 31, 2017, Pakistan's interior ministry issued a notice in the newspaper with a list of 71 outlawed groups. The list included Shi'ite and Sunni jihadi organizations, secular pro-independence groups in Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan provinces, trusts, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and others.
ISIS Threatens To Down U.S. Jets In Video, Invites U.S. To Send Ground Troops To Raqqa, Syria
On September 5, 2017, the media office of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Raqqa, Syria released a video threatening to down U.S. jets and calling on the U.S. to either stop the war or send ground troops to Raqqa.
ISIS Supporters On Social Media Celebrate Imminent Destruction In Florida From Hurricane Irma: 'This Is The Reward Of Your Crimes Against Muslims'
Just as ISIS supporters celebrated the destruction that Hurricane Harvey unleashed on Houston, pro-ISIS users on social media are engaging in similar rhetoric about Hurricane Irma and are eagerly awaiting the destruction that it is likely to cause. Weather models are predicting that Hurricane Irma, a fierce Category 5 hurricane that has already battered parts of the Caribbean, will make landfall in Florida on September 9, 2017. Several ISIS supporters suggested that the hurricane is divine retribution for U.S.-led airstrikes that target the Islamic State.
Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Distributes Guide No. 4 In How-To Series For Lone Wolves – Focusing On Nighttime Attacks
On September 6, 2017, the Ansarul Haqq Telegram channel distributed the fourth in its "Knights Of Lone Jihad" series of guides for strategy and tactics; this one focused on nighttime attacks.
Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Suggests Targeting Smaller Cities In UK
On September 4, 2017, the administrator of a pro-ISIS Telegram channel posted a message suggesting jihadi fighters need to target smaller cities in the UK such as Liverpool, Blackpool, and Sunderland, instead of bigger European cities like London, Paris, and Barcelona, where the security is tighter.
Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Suggests Lone Wolves Poison Food In Malls With Cyanide
On September 3, 2017, the Furat Wilayah Telegram channel released the third installment of the "Knights Of Lone Jihad" guide, which focused on the use of poisons.
Vocal Trinidadian ISIS Supporter Returns To Facebook After Three-Day Suspension For Posting Pro-ISIS Content
A vocal and active Trinidadian member of the English-speaking pro-Islamic State (ISIS) community on Facebook returned to Facebook after a three-day suspension for posting pro-ISIS content.
ISIS Video From Al-Raqqa Shows Handicapped Fighters On The Battlefield
On August 31, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Al-Raqqa Province released the fifth installment in its "Fertile Ummah" video series. This installment shows physically handicapped ISIS fighters making their contribution on the battlefield.
ISIS Members In Afghanistan Urge Muslims To Join Them, Boast That Their Indians, Tajiks, Russians Are In Their Ranks
On September 6, 2017 the Khurassan Province of the Islamic state (Afghanistan-Pakistan) released a 6 -minute-long video showing members of the organization in Afghanistan observing 'EId Al-Adha (Feast of the Sacrifice).
ISIS Operative In Marawi: We Have Deployed Covert Units In Every City In The Philippines
On August 30, 2017, an operative of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Marawi, Philippines posted an English message on Telegram to "the crusader army of the Philippines, their master America and the army of [the] Dajjal [ devil]."
ISIS In Al-Baidha, Yemen, Releases Eid Al-Adha Video
A six-minute video released September 5, 2017 by the Islamic State (ISIS) in Al-Baidha, Yemen, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha shows ISIS fighters on the front, preparing for battle also also holding holiday prayers and listening to sermons.
In Eid Al-Adha Message, Al-Shabab Leader Reiterates Failure Of 10-Year 'Crusade' To Defeat Al-Shabab
On September 1, 2017, the Global Islamic Media Front (GIMF) released an audio message by Sheikh Abu Ubaida Ahmad Omar, leader of Al-Qaeda's affiliate in Somalia Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha.
Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen-Affiliated Online Magazine 'Gaidi Mtaani' Issue 9 Features English-Language Article 'Jihad Is The Answer'
Issue 9 of the Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen-affiliated online magazine Gaidi Mtaani was released on the Global Islamic Media Front's Telegram channel on September 5, 2017.
Al-Shabab Reveals A Small Drone For Eid Al-Adha
On September 1, 2017, Al-Shabab Telegram channels posted pictures of a small drone that was revealed in a public demonstration in Jilib, Somalia on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha festivities.
ISIS Publishing House Al-Himma Library Releases Fourth App For Android, Windows
On September 3, 2017, the Islamic State's (ISIS) official publishing house Al-Himma Library released an app called Mu'alim Al-Hijaa' aimed at teaching children how to spell using Arabic letters. The app, released via ISIS's Nasher channels on Telegram, is available in both Android and Windows desktop versions.
Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Telegram Channel GIMF Reports On 'Angelfire' Hacking Tool Citing WikiLeaks Vault 7
On September 4, 2017, the Telegram channel of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Global Islamic Media Front's (GIMF) technical section reposted a report about WikiLeaks Vault 7's recent release of a document regarding the CIA hacking tool "Angelfire."
Pakistan Publishes List Of 71 Banned Terror Organizations And NGOs Prohibited From Collecting Hides Of Eid Al-Adha Sacrifices
The hides of animals sacrificed during the three-day Muslim holiday of Eidh Al-Adha (Feast of the Sacrifice), which this year begins September 2, are often collected by NGOs and other groups, including religious groups, and sold to raise money. Given below is the list of banned armed organizations and NGOs in Pakistan that have been prohibited from collecting these hides.