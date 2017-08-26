Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Media Outlets: The ISIS Flag Will Fly At The White House And At The Presidential Palace In The Philippines

Recent ISIS media campaigns are shining their spotlight on the East-Asian front, where an ISIS affiliate in Marawi, Philippines has succeeded in a partial takeover of the city of Marawi and has held its ground there over three months of battle against the Philippine Army, which is supported by a U.S.-led mission. Pro-ISIS media outlets choose to highlight this relative success in the Philippines, in contrast with losses in Syria and Iraq, to convey the group's resilience in the face of its enemies, maintain its threat to the West, and recruit new supporters.

EXCLUSIVE: 10-Year-Old American Boy Threatens President Trump In ISIS Raqqa ‎Video: 'This Battle Is Not Going To End In Raqqa Or Mosul, ‎It's Going To End In Your Lands'‎

On August 23, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Raqqa Province released a video featuring a 10-year-old American boy named Yusuf who threatens President Trump, saying that the war will come to the U.S.

View The Clip

A pro-ISIS activist who goes by Abu Abdullah Al-Outlandi on Telegram appears to be behind another pro-ISIS Telegram channel named after a New York Times correspondent.

On August 19, 2017, the ISIS-affiliated media company Al-Wafa Foundation posted on its Telegram channel a three-page document in Arabic titled "Second Message to the Spanish People," signed by "Abu al-Baraa' Bin Malek - servant of the Caliphate".

ISIS Video Calls On Muslims Of South-East Asia To Immigrate And Join The Jihad In Marawi

On August 21, 2017, the ISIS media outlet "Al-Hayat Media Foundation" released the third episode in its series titled "Inside the Caliphate."

ISIS Video Features Two Spanish-Speaking Fighters Praising Attacks In Spain, Urging Muslims To Carry Out Attacks Locally

On August 23, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Al-Khayr province, Syria released a video featuring two Spanish-speaking ISIS fighters praising the August 17 attacks in Barcelona and urging Muslims who are unable to travel to the Islamic State to carry out operations in their homelands.

View The Clip

ISIS Claims More Than 120 Dead And Wounded In Spain Attack, Calls Perpetrators 'Islamic State Soldiers'

On August 19, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) released an official statement claiming that the August 17 attack in Spain had been carried out by its soldiers. According to the statement, which was posted on multiple pro-ISIS Twitter and Telegram channels, two covert units had targeted "gatherings of Crusaders" in Spain and in total 120 people were killed or wounded in the attack.

ISIS Supporter To The People Of Spain: Force Your Government To Withdraw From The Coalition – Or Your Streets Will Run With Rivers Of Blood

Following the August 17, 2017 vehicular attack in Barcelona, one "Muhajir Qurtuba" authored an article titled "A Message to the People of Spain on the Occasion of the Barcelona Attack," dated August 18, that was posted August 19 by Telegram channels identified with the Islamic State (ISIS), such as Andad Ahbab.

ISIS Operative In The Philippines Calls On Muslims Worldwide To Join The Jihad There, Or "Go On A Killing Spree" At Home

On August 20, 2017, an ISIS media operative active on Telegram and believed to be in Marawi, Philippines, issued a communique in English calling on Muslims worldwide to join the jihad in the Philippines, and if that is not possible to join another Islamic State faction, or to attack and kill as many non-Muslims as possible in their own countries.

ISIS Group In Yemen Publishes Picture Of Crucified Houthi - WARNING: GRAPHIC

On August 22, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) province of Al-Bayda' in Yemen published a series of pictures titled "Campaign to Repel the Houthi polytheists from Mujahideen Positions in Laqah Region of Qayfah."

Surgut, Russia, Attacker Calls Upon Muslims To Target ‎Unbelievers In ISIS Furat Media Company Video Message

On August 21, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Furat Media Company released a video featuring a message by Masood Al-Surguti, the attacker in the August 19 stabbing attack in Surgut, Russia, in which eight people were injured and Al-Surguti was killed.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Stabbing Attack In Surgut, Russia

On August 19, 2017, A'maq, the news agency of the Islamic State (ISIS), reported that ISIS was behind today's stabbing attacks in Surgut, Russia, in which seven people were injured.

ISIS Activist, Likely A Westerner, Offers Bomb-Making Tips On Telegram Channel 'State Of London'

On August 18, 2017, a conversation about bomb making took place on the pro-ISIS Telegram channel State Of London.

Jihadi Media Group Releases Biography Of French Al-Qaeda Bomb-Maker David Drugeon

On August 21, 2017, Al-Fursan media released the biography of the late French Al-Qaeda operative David Drugeon, a.k.a. Salman al-Faransi, a.k.a. Abu Hamza Al-Jaza'iri, a.k.a. Daoud.

Jihadi Social Media Account Review – (JSM-AR): Estonian Man Expresses Support For ISIS On Instagram

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

Platform(s): Instagram

Type of account: Islamic State (ISIS) supporter

On August 21, 2017, a Western Islamic State (ISIS) supporter whose Instagram username wrote about the virtues of financing jihad.

The Palestinian Salafi Group 'Army Of The Ummah' Condemns The Suicide Attack Against Hamas In Rafah

On August 17, 2017, the Palestinian salafi group Jeish Al-Ummah Al-Salafi Fi Beit Al-Maqdis [The Army of the Salafi Muslim Nation in Jerusalem] led by the cleric Abu Hafs Al-Maqdisi, issued a communique titled "Sorrow and Condemnation."

New Jihadi Group In Kashmir Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind Publishes Mission Statement On Telegram, Lists Indian Army And Police As Primary Targets

On August 21, 2017, the media outlet Al-Hurr, which represents the newly formed jihadi group in Kashmir Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind ("Supporters of the Battle of India"), published a mission statement in English and Urdu on its Telegram channel that presents in ten points the "goals and objectives for formation of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind," and calls for Muslims to join them in their fight against India.

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Warns Shabwa Tribesmen Not To Join Shabwa Elite Forces (SEF), Threatens To Target It

On August 22, 2017, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released a statement condemning the UAE's creation of the Shabwa Elite Forces (SEF), warning Shabwa tribesmen not to join the SEF, and threatening to target it.

Taliban Spokesman Responds To President Trump: Afghanistan Will Be The Graveyard Of The American Empire

On August 22, 2017, the official Taliban English Telegram channel posted a response from Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid to President Trump's August 21, 2017, speech pertaining to U.S. strategy in Afghanistan.

Facebook Page With Extremist Followers Offers Security Tips On Avoiding Detection By Intelligence Agencies, Ways To Create Instagram, Facebook, Twitter Accounts With Temporary Email Addresses

A Facebook page called Muslim Safety Tips advises followers on how to stay anonymous and secure online.

Nasher News Agency Announces New Domain For ISIS Al-‎Bayan Internet Radio Station

On August 21, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) announced a new domain (albayyan.ml) for its Internet radio station Al-Bayan.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Releases First Installment In ‎Video Series Titled 'Series of Recommendations'

On August 24, 2017, the Syrian branch of the Uyghur jihadi group Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) released the first installment in a video series titled "Series of Recommendations."