Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

EXCLUSIVE: Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham Forbids Its Members From Watching ISIS Videos

The Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) sharia arm issued a notice earlier this month forbidding HTS members from watching Islamic State (ISIS) videos and listening to the group's songs.



EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media Account Review – (JSM-AR): Fredericksburg, Virginia Man Supports ISIS On Facebook, Google Plus

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

Platform(s): Facebook, Google Plus

Type of account: ISIS supporter

Additional information: In addition to Facebook and Google Plus accounts, he has a Twitter account. His Twitter account has only three tweets, but the individual listed Fredericksburg, Virginia as his location on his Twitter account.

EXCLUSIVE: American Former Messianic Jew Turned ISIS Supporter Tweets From Middle East – Likely Iraq

An American woman on Twitter actively engages critics of the Islamic State and tweets quotations by extremist clerics such as the late Anwar Al-'Awlaki and Ahmad Musa Jibril. She has mentioned that she is American and is a former Messianic Jew.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Names Possible Swede As Perpetrator Of Martyrdom Attack Near Raqqa, Syria

On July 26, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Raqqa province released a statement noting that Abu Al-Farouq Al-Suwaidi had carried out a martyrdom operation against a PKK gathering south of Raqqa, Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: Australian Organization Encourages Pen Pal Exchanges With Incarcerated ISIS-Linked Extremists

An Australian organization "set up with the purpose of raising awareness of the plight of the Muslim prisoners in Australia and to provide support socially and financially to families of Muslim prisoners," highlights the plight of many prisoners, the majority of whom appear to be linked to terror-related plots.

EXCLUSIVE: New Jihadi Group In Kashmir Strengthens Islamic Branch Of Separatist Movement

On July 26, 2017, the Al-Qaeda-affiliated GIMF media outlet posted a message in English and Urdu announcing the establishment of a new jihadi group in Kashmir, Ansar Ghazwat Al-Hind ("Supporters of Raids in India").

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda Central Command Urges Mujahideen In Syria To Stop Fighting Each Other

A communique issued July 20, 2017, by Al-Sahab, the media arm of Al-Qaeda's Central Command, called on Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and Harakat Ahrar al-Sham in northern Syria to stop fighting each other.

Uyghur ISIS Fighter Perpetrates Suicide Car Bombing In Raqqa

A message issued July 22, 2017, by Islamic State (ISIS) Raqqa Province announced that an Uyghur ISIS fighter, Abu 'Abd Al-Razzaq al-Turkestani had carried out a car bomb attack against PKK forces in the Hisham bin 'Abd Al-Malik neighborhood in the south of the city, killing and injuring many of them.

ISIS Al-Furat Video Shows Execution Of 15 Accused ‎Collaborators, Highlights ISIS's Success In Uncovering, ‎Thwarting Spy Rings

On July 25, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Furat Province released a 13-minute video featuring the execution of 15 Sunnis for collaborating with the "Crusaders" (Americans) and Shi'ite Iraqi security apparatuses. The men are either beheaded or shot from close range at various locations.

Nasher News Promotes Want Ad For Pro-ISIS Group ‎Seeking Publishers On Twitter

On July 22, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Nasher Agency circulated a want ad published by Sarriyat Al-Iqtihamat, a group that focuses on posting publishing pro-ISIS content on Twitter.

Nasher News, On Telegram, Sets Conditions For ISIS ‎Supporters To Post Group's Content On Their Own ‎Channels, Directs Them To Twitter

On July 20, 2017, Nasher News, the main entity that posts Islamic State (ISIS) content on Telegram, shared a set of instructions and conditions that other ISIS supporters must follow for them to be allowed to repost Nasher content on their respective channels.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Calls Upon Muslims To Prepare Attacks In Jerusalem: 'Get Ready To Spill The Blood Of The Apes In Your Land'

On July 21, 2017, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel called upon Muslims to plan and launch attacks on Jews in Jerusalem in response to the recent unrest that followed the July 14 terror attack near the Al-Aqsa mosque compound that was carried out by Israeli Arabs.

Pro-ISIS Nashir News Agency Circulates On Telegram, Threat Against Coalition Members, Russia, Turkey, Iran, Jews

On July 20, 2017, the Nashir News Agency circulated a statement threatening countries which are part of the U.S.-led coalition attacking Islamic State (ISIS) targets. In addition, Russia, Turkey, Iran, and Jews were singled out. The statement was circulated on numerous pro-ISIS Telegram channels.

Al-Shabab Video Appeals To Kenyan Voters Ahead Of ‎Upcoming Elections, Urges Them To Pressure Government ‎To End Military Campaign In Somalia

‎

On July 23, 2017, the Somali branch of Al-Qaeda, Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, released a video highlighting the failures and ramifications of Kenya's military campaign in Somalia, which began in 2011, on the lives and personal security of Kenyans. The video promises continued Al-Shabab attacks on Kenyans as long as their country's military campaign against the group continues.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram Channel Publishes Poster Boasting ‎About Top Online Al-Qaeda Media Hub – Fotooh Media ‎Center

On July 24, 2017, the pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram channel Sada published a poster boasting about the Fotooh Media Center (FMC), a top hub for Al-Qaeda content.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram Channel's First Al-Hijrah's Bulletin Features Statement By Ayman Al-Zawahiri Defending Al-Shabab

On July 21, 2017, the pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram channel posted the first edition of its bulletin, which featured a statement by Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri titled "Beware of the plots of those who want to water down Al-Shabaab."