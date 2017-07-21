Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Telegram Channels Call For Attacks On Synagogues, Sabbath Services This Weekend In London, Praise Three Perpetrators Of Fatal Attack On Jerusalem Temple Mount Police

On July 14, 2017, three Palestinians from Umm Al-Fahm shot dead two Israeli Druze police officers at the Temple Mount complex in the Old City of Jerusalem. Apparently inspired by the attack, a Telegram channel called for further revenge attacks on Jews and against synagogues, reasoning that Israelis do not allow Muslims to attend Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa mosque, so followers must "therefore prevent the apes from attending their places of disbelief."

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Sheikh Abdullah Al-Faisal Discusses Dismantling Of Islamic State, Vows That It Will Return: 'It Is A Never-Ending Battle'

On July 15, 2017, Abdullah Al-Faisal, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) cleric from Jamaica, delivered a 2 1/2-hour lecture titled "The Future Of The Caliphate"

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporters: Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Is An Apostate Organization

On July 19, 2017, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel Exposing the Shame of the Jews Of Jihad And The Suspected Ones, published an article titled "The Apostate Turkestani Party"that presents evidence and arguments in support of the organization's case that the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), the Uyghur jihadi group, is apostate because it is affiliated with Al-Qaeda and fights the Islamic State (ISIS).

AQAP And AQIM Urge Palestinians To Emulate Temple Mount Attack

On July 16, 2017, following the July 14 attack on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem and its temporary closure by Israeli authorities, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) published a joint statement calling for an escalation of attacks.

Al-Shabab Video Features Fighter Calling On Muslims In Africa To Come To Somalia

On July 18, 2017, Al-Kataib, the media arm of the Al-Qaeda-affiliated and Somalia-based Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, released Part Five of its series "Incite The Believers."

Al-Qaeda Releases First In Series Of Archival Messages From Leaders

On July 15, 2017, Al-Qaeda's media wing, Al-Sahab, released Part I of its "Candles of Light" video series. The series features archival messages from slain Al Qaeda and Taliban figures.

ISIS Raqqa Video Features Russian-Speaking Sniper, Hails ‎Snipers' Role In Defending The City

On July 14, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Raqqa province in Syria released a five-minute video highlighting the role of ISIS snipers in defending the city of Raqqa in the ongoing battle against anti-ISIS coalition forces.

ISIS Weekly: We Have Caused The Shi'ites In Mosul Great Defeats – And The Battle Is Continuing

The editorial in the 89th issue of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba', published July 13, 2017 on the Nasher News Agency Telegram account and elsewhere, mocks the Shi'ite joy at the victory in the battle for Mosul.

Issue 11 Of ISIS's 'Rumiyah' Online Magazine Features Article Encouraging Muslims To Kill Infidels, Steal Their Wealth And Kidnap Their Children

On July 13, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) released Issue 11 of its monthly online magazine Rumiyah[i]. This issue features an article encouraging Muslims living in non-Muslim countries to kill infidels, steal their wealth and kidnap their children.

Issue 11 Of German Edition Of ISIS's 'Rumiyah' Magazine Gives Instructions For Assembling Molotov Cocktails, Calls Upon Lone Wolves To Burn Down Historic Dresden Church

On July 13, 2017, Issue 11 of the Islamic State's (ISIS) Rumiyah online magazine was released. As is sometimes the case with editions of ISIS publications in different languages, the German-language edition included unique content relevant to Germany that was not featured in other, non-German, editions of the magazine.

ISIS Claims Responsibility For Failed Attacks In Paris And Brussels In 'Rumiyah' Issue 11

On July 13, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) released Issue 11 of its online magazine Rumiyah. In the issue, ISIS belatedly claimed responsibility for two unsuccessful attacks that were attempted in late June of this year and named the attackers involved in them.

Article In Issue 11 of ISIS's 'Rumiyah' Online Magazine Condones Women's Participation On The Battlefield

On July 13, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) released Issue 11 of its online magazine Rumiyah. An article titled "Our Journey To Allah," which was written by an anonymous female author in the Islamic State, outlined the expanded roles and responsibilities that women in the Islamic State need to undertake.

Al-Wafa' Media Organization Warns ISIS Supporters About Imposters Attempting To Spread False Information

On July 17, 20127, the Al-Wafa' media organization, which is identified with the Islamic State (ISIS), published an article by ISIS supporter Abi Amina titled "Methods Used By Rumormongers To Infiltrate [ISIS's] Support [System]."

Pro-ISIS Group Focusing On Twitter Uses Telegram Bot To ‎Recruit New Members

A pro-Islamic State (ISIS) group that focuses on publishing ISIS content and on attacking ISIS opponents on Twitter is looking for new recruits and is doing so with the help of a Telegram bot.

Administrator Of Prominent Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Offers Counter Surveillance Tips To ISIS Supporters: Use Secure Wipe App, Protect My Privacy App, Two Phones

On July 14, 2017, the administrator of a popular English-language pro-ISIS Telegram channel, offered some tips to fellow ISIS supporters and activists on how to stay safe online.

Tech-Savvy Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Instructs Followers To Use TextPlus To Create Additional Telegram Accounts; Time Lock, ProtonMail And iShredder Pro 4 For Protecting Sensitive Information

On July 16, 2017, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel began publishing instructional posts and video tutorials on encrypted applications that purportedly keep sensitive information private on computers and mobile devices.