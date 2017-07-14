Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

ISIS Releases Issue 11 Of Its Online 'Rumiyah' ‎Magazine

On July 13, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) released the 11th issue of its online monthly Rumiyah magazine. The 60-page issue, published by the organization's Al-Hayat Media center, was released simultaneously on ISIS's Nasher Telegram channels in several languages. The issue comes against the backdrop of ISIS's final battle for Mosul and the still-unconfirmed news about the death of its leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi.

EXCLUSIVE: The Jaish Khalid bin Al-Walid Organization – ISIS Branch In Southwestern Syria In All But Name

The Salafi-jihadi group Jaish Khalid bin Al-Walid,founded in June 2016, is the result of the merger of three Salafi organizations that operated in the region – Liwa' Shuhdaa' Al-Yarmuk, Harakat Muthana, and Jama'at Al-Mujaheedin.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Calls For Attack On England-Scotland UEFA Women's Euro 2017 Match At Utrecht, Netherlands Stadium

On July 11, 2017, the pro-ISIS Telegram channel called for a lone-wolf attack on the July 19 England-Scotland soccer match of the 2017 UEFA Women's Euro Championship, which is to be held in Utrecht, Netherlands.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media Account Review-(JSM-AR): Philadelphia Man Supports Jihad On FacebookPro-ISIS Telegram Channel Sharing 'Science Tips' Shares Advice, Instructional Manuals For Manufacturing Explosives

Platform: Facebook

Type of account: ISIS supporter

Additional information: Claims to reside in Philadelphia. He is friends with other ISIS supporters on Facebook. According to his profile, he is 38 years old.

Sharing of jihadi content: Has praised jihad in several posts, and has posted pro-ISIS material such as graphics by the ISIS-linked group Invite To Islam.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Shabab Video Appeals To Swahili Speakers, Urges Them ‎To Join Jihad Against Americans, French, English, ‎Ethiopians, Ugandans, And Kenyans

On July 11, 2017, the Global Islamic Media Front (GIMF) released a video by the Al-Qaeda branch in Somalia Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen that urges Muslims, primarily in the Horn of Africa, to join the jihad against the U.S., France, the UK, Ethiopia, Uganda, and Kenya.

ISIS Commemorates German Fighter

On July 9, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Raqqa province released a photo of a German fighter identified as Abu Usaid Al-Almani. The photo was labeled "Caravans of Martyrs." No further details about the fighter or the circumstances of his death were provided.

ISIS Suicide Bomber Kills HTS Foreign Fighters In Idlib, Syria

On July 12, 2017, Ibaa' News Agency, an Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) media arm, reported that an Islamic State (ISIS) suicide bomber on a motorcycle had blown himself up at a gathering of HTS fighters in Idlib, Syria.

ISIS Releases Photos Of Firing Of Antiaircraft Guns At Coalition Aircraft

On July 12, the information office of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Raqqa province, Syria has released a pictorial report with 12 photos documenting the firing of antiaircraft guns at coalition aircraft, referred to as "Crusader aircraft."

Indonesian ISIS Supporters Circulate Threat Against Police Station In Jakarta On Instagram, Telegram

On July 5, 2017, a user on Instagram shared several posts noting that Indonesian authorities are investigating an incident in which an individual left an ISIS flag and a threatening note addressed to the authorities at a police station in southern Jakarta.

ISIS Supporter Shares Pro-ISIS Rap Lyrics In English On Telegram

On July 6, 2017, an Islamic State (ISIS) supporter posted on Telegram the lyrics for a rap song in English praising the Islamic State. The song promises the expansion of ISIS and its victory over the infidels and crusaders.

Nasher News Launches Hashtag Urging Online Jihadis To Highlight ISIS Steadfastness In Mosul On Social Media Platforms

On July 12, 2017, Nasher News, a Telegram channel affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS), launched a hashtag urging online jihadis on social media platforms to highlight "the resilience and steadfastness ISIS fighters in Mosul have demonstrated against the alliance of the cross worshippers and their agents."

Member Of Indonesian Pro-ISIS Telegram Group Promotes ‎Messaging App 'Conversations' ‎

On June 7, 2017, a member of a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram group, promoted on Telegram a tutorial for the messaging app Conversations.

Western ISIS Supporter Uses Utah Web Hosting Company For His Pro-ISIS Website

On July 10, 2017, an ISIS supporter who operates and administers a Telegram channel promoted his pro-ISIS website on his channel. The website's About page reads: "Our mission is to spread Islam throughout the world and to bring the world to the light of Islam."

ISIS, On Telegram, Warns Of Release Of Fake Issue Of Its 'Rumiyah' Online Magazine, Lists Its Official Outlets

On July 5, 2017, Islamic State (ISIS) media channels on Telegram warned followers that a fake issue of the ISIS monthly magazine Rumiyah had been distributed via Telegram and that followers should always acquire material from official ISIS sources online.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Warns Online Jihadis Of Fake Statement Naming Abu Shafiq Al-Bangali As New Emir Of ISIS In Bangladesh

On July 10, 2017, an online group supporting the Islamic State (ISIS), warned online jihadis of a "fake" statement that one Abu Shafiq Al-Bangali had been appointed the new emir of ISIS in Bangladesh.

HTS Launches Widespread Security Operation Against ISIS In Idlib

On July 9, 2017, the Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) security apparatus announced the launch of a widespread operation against Islamic State (ISIS) cells in the rebel-controlled parts of northern Syria.

French Al-Qaeda Video Praises Perpetrators Of Charlie Hebdo Massacre

On June 30, 2017 and July 9, 2017, the French media group "Oms'Firdaws Studio – 19HH," headed by French Al-Qaeda operative Omar Diaby (aka Omar Omsen), released the first two parts of a video series on the January 2015 Charlie Hebdo shooting in Paris.

Turkestan Islamic Party Posts New Nasheed Glorifying Jihad In Syria

On July 9, 2017, Islam Awazi (Voice of Islam), the media wing of the Syrian branch of the Uyghur jihadi group Turkestan Islam Party (TIP), posted on YouTube a 3:51-duration video of a nasheed in Uyghur titled "Glad Tidings" with subtitles in Arabic and English.

On July 11, 2017, the Taliban released a statement on its English-language website Alemarah-English.com titled "Surge of troops, a failed strategy." According to the statement, the U.S. has not learned its lesson regarding its presence in Afghanistan, and that an influx of troops would not ameliorate security matters but would instead result in more carnage. The statement argues that in the time that American troops have been stationed in Afghanistan, opium cultivation has surged and ethnic tensions among Afghans have been on the rise.