Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to [email protected] with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to [email protected]. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Sharing 'Science Tips' Shares Advice, Instructional Manuals For Manufacturing Explosives

A pro-ISIS Telegram channel called Cecil Science provides instructional manuals and advice for making homemade explosives. The Telegram channel promotes itself as an accessible science channel for younger audiences; but upon closer inspection it can be deduced that the channel has more sinister intentions.

EXCLUSIVE: AQAP's Al-Basha'ir Audio Company Turns Zawahiri's 'Carry the Martyr's Weapon' Poem Into Jihadi Song

On June 27, 2017, Al-Basha'ir, the audio production company of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released a new jihadi song using a poem which was initially written and previously recited by Al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporter On Instagram Threatens June 30 Attack In Cardiff, Wales, UK

On June 28, 2017, an ISIS supporter on Instagram made several threats and warned that an attack will hit Cardiff, Wales on June 30, 2017.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporter Calls For Murder Of Security Company Board Members In The UK

On July 2, 2017 an ISIS supporter posted message calling for lone-wolf attackers in the UK to assassinate the board members of a private international security company that, he says, has been targeting ISIS.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Military Bureau Commander: Our Fighters In Mosul Are Standing Fast; The Battle Is Far From Over

Even as the Iraqi military continues to close in on the Islamic State forces in Mosul, the organizaton continues to claim it is holding on to the city. The June 29, 2017 issue of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly newspaper Al-Naba', included an extensive interview with the commander of the ISIS military bureau.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Encourages Attack On Wimbledon Tennis Tournament

On July 5, 2017, the pro-ISIS Telegram channel LM Master suggested that members should attack the tennis tournament at Wimbledon.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Recalls Own Textbooks On Religion From Training Camps

In recent days the Islamic State's (ISIS) Delegated Committee, the organization's top religious body, instructed the organization's Shari'a bureaus to withdraw certain religious textbooks from the ISIS training camps and other institutions.

In New ISIS Video, Teen Fighters Behead Captives, Threaten U.S., Europe, Russia, Turkey

On July 4, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Jazirah province released a 14-mintue video titled "Deprive Them of Sleep," in which four teenage fighters behead captives and threaten ISIS enemies – the U.S., Europe, Russia, and Turkey.

Australian Doctor Who Joined ISIS Urges Its Supporters In The West To Carry Out Attacks: 'Fighting For The Cause Of Allah Is Anywhere'

On July 3, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Raqqah province released a six-minute video featuring Australian physician Tareq Kamleh, aka Abu Yousuf Al-Australi, delivering a message of incitement to ISIS supporters in the West.

On Instagram, Turkish ISIS Fighter Posts Video from Idlib, Syria Requesting Money And Prayers, Offers Support For Migrating To Syria

On July 1, 2017, a Turkish ISIS shared a video of a fellow Turkish ISIS fighter on his Instagram account stating that the mujahideen there need prayers and financial support.

Clique Of Ethiopian ISIS Supporters Active On Facebook

A clique of Ethiopian ISIS supporters connected to one another on Facebook is active on the social media platform.

Jihadi Social Media Account Review – (JSM-AR): Indian National Employed At Mercedes-Benz In Malaysia Supports ISIS On Facebook

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity sympathies.

Nasher News Commends Online Jihadis' Work On Twitter, Facebook And YouTube, Threatens To Blow Up Companies In West

On June 30, 2017, Nasher News, a media agency affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS), published on Telegram a post commending online jihadis who disseminate ISIS material on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other social media platforms.

Nasher News Urges Online Jihadis To Use Two Anti-ISIS Twitter Hashtags To Refute Reports Of Demise Of Caliphate

On June 30, 2017, Nasher News, a media agency affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS), published on Telegram a post urging online jihadis to refute reports about the demise of the Caliphate by launching a counter-campaign using anti-ISIS hashtags that celebrate ISIS's defeat in Mosul.

ISIS Al-Raqqa Encourages Its Fighters: Next Year We Will Celebrate 'Id Al-Fitr In Arabian Peninsula

In light of the tightening siege on Al-Raqqah, its stronghold in Syria, ISIS has released a 5-minute video[1] titled "A Fertile Ummah," which urges the fighters in the city to stand fast and promises them that victory will come.

ISIS Al-Furat Video Reaffirms Group's Presence, Military ‎Ops In Al-Anbar Desert

On June 29, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Al-Furat province released a video titled "Mujahideen's Den," which documents various military operations against Iraqi military positions across the Al-Anbar desert, Iraq.

Report: ISIS Fighters Fleeing from Raqqa to Idlib Have Joined Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham

On July 5, 2017, the Fidaa' News Agency Telegram channel reported, citing a senior official in Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham's (HTS) "Desert District," that ISIS fighters are fleeing Raqqa with their families and defecting to the HTS.

ISIS Media Operative In East Asia Reports On New Recruits In Pattani, Thailand

An ISIS media operative believed to be in the Philippines reports that three new members from the Muslim-majority Pattani province of Thailand have joined ISIS.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram Channel Invites Followers To Communicate With Administrators Using 'Sarahah' Platform

On July 5, 2017, the pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram group AQ/Q&A said in a post that the Telegram channel's administrators can be contacted on a platform called Sarahah ("Honesty").

Al-Shabab Spokesman To The Muslim Youth In Kenya: Come To Somalia, Join Al-Shabab

On June 24, 2017, Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen's media arm, Al-Kataib Foundation for Media Productions, released the third and final part of the video titled "An Analysis Of Events: A Message To The Muslims In Kenya" featuring a speech by Al-Shabab spokesman Ali Mahmoud Rage.

Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen's Shahada News Agency Launches ‎Bot To Connect With Users On Telegram

On June 29, 2017, the Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen news agency Shahada promoted a new bot on its Telegram channel.

GSIM Video Presents Plea From Western Hostages

On July 1, 2017, the Group for the Support of Islam and the Muslims (GSIM), Al-Qaeda's affiliate in Mali, released a proof-of-life video titled "The Correct Equation", featuring six foreign hostages held by the GSIM in Mali.

Video Released By Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Shows The Life Of Uyghur Jihadis Fighting In Syria

On June 30, 2017, the media unit of the Syrian branch of the Uyghur jihad group Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), The Voice of Islam, released a 27-minute video entitled "The Life of the Mujahidin Part 1."

">