Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

EXCLUSIVE: Telegram Channel Administrator Claims To Have Access To Extremist Cleric Ahmad Musa Jibril

The administrator of the Telegram channel dedicated to the works and teachings of Ahmad Musa Jibril, claims to have access to the controversial cleric.

EXCLUSIVE: American Nationals Are Prime Target, Declares Al-Qaeda In The Indian Subcontinent As It Publishes

On June 25, 2017, Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) published a document laying out its strategic vision and policies. The 20-page paper entitled "Code of Conduct," outlines the group's religious, political, and strategic vision. It details its priorities regarding targets it seeks to attack, and its policies for military operations. The document aims to provide the group's members with guidelines as to which targets are prioritized and permissible, and which are not legitimate from a religious or strategic standpoint.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Threatens To Assassinate Researchers in East Asia

A June 27, 2017, pro-ISIS Telegram channels circulated an ISIS press release in English signed by the Shura Councils of ISIS, of its "East Asia Province," and of the "Al-Nusantara Battalion."

Video Produced By Jihadi Media Group Denounces Western Society, Encourages Muslims In The West To Join Jihad In To Syria

On June 25, 2017, a jihadi media group in Syria, Al-Muhajirun (The Emigrants), operated by activists from the West, uploaded to its YouTube channel a 35-minute video entitled "FITRAH – The West – Behind the Mask." (The word "fitrah" refers to the natural predisposition of mankind.) The video is narrated by Abd Al-Salam Al-Mujahir, a European by the former name of Andreas Müller, who grew up "in the heart of Europe."

ISIS Media Group Urges Muslims In The West To Kill Their Neighbors

On June 29, 2017, the Nasher News Agency, a group that distributes Islamic State (ISIS) publications and materials, posted calls on its Telegram channels urging ISIS supporters living in the West to carry out attacks on private homes and kill their neighbors. The posts appear to have been written in Arabic and translated into English.

On June 24, the Islamic State (ISIS) Furat Media arm released a 10-minute video, "Killing the Infidels – Vengeance For The Monotheists," via the Nasher News Telegram account and other outlets. The video, which is in Urdu with Arabic subtitles, documents the two-part execution of five alleged spies captured by ISIS's internal security apparatus in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region. The alleged spies are accused of collecting information about ISIS activity and handing it over to its enemies in the region, whether the Taliban or the Afghanistan or Pakistan intelligence apparatuses.

French ISIS Media Operatives Send Message To 'Lions' In The West To Keep Attacking Despite Failures

On June 22, 2017, French ISIS media operatives shared a short message in French praising Muslims who carried out attacks in the West and calling for others to keep up the terror activity in the West in order to "turn their guns away" from the fight against the Islamic State.

Following ISIS's Ban On Its Fighters' Use Of Social Media, London Man Suggests ISIS Fighters Violating Ban Be Reported To 'The Right Authorities'

On June 26, 2017, a Dutch ISIS fighter posted on Facebook two photos of himself in Raqqa. The comments he received on the photos were overwhelmingly positive.

Official ISIS Media Body Calls For Stabbing, ‎Vehicular Attacks In The West

‎

In the last 24 hours, several posters threating the West and calling for attacks there have been shared on the Telegram channels of the Nasher News Agency, the official outlet that publishes Islamic State (ISIS) material.

Pro-ISIS Poster Campaign Calls For Attacks In The West

On June 24, 2017, the pro-ISIS media group Al-Wa'ad Foundation posted a series of posters threatening and calling for attacks in the West. The posters present a common message and four of them show IEDs placed in various locations. The images were shared with two hashtags.

ISIS Circulates Poster Urging Poisoning of People In The West

On June 25, 2017, the Islamic State's (ISIS) Nashir news agency circulated via its Telegram channels a poster calling on its followers "in America, Canada, Russia, France and Australia" to poison the food of the non-Muslims around them.

Inspired By Grenfell Tower Fire, Pro-ISIS Media Body Calls To Torch Buildings In Britain: "How Beautiful The Fire That Consumes The Buildings Of The Criminal Britons And Christians"

An article circulated June 25, 2017 by the pro-ISIS media body Al-Wafa, titled "Permission to Torch English Assets," calls on Muslims in Britain and other Christian lands to torch buildings there in retaliation for what it terms the Christians' crimes against Muslims. The author, Abu Mariya Al-Asif, refers to the recent Grenfell Tower fire in London as a deliberate torching, and states that similar fires started by Muslims will cause the Britons and other Christians to think twice before waging war on Muslim countries.

Jihadi Social Media Account Review – (JSM-AR): Orlando Woman Supports ISIS On Facebook, Seeks Second Wife For Husband

​​​​​​​

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

Platform: Facebook

Type of account: ISIS supporter

Additional information: According to her Facebook profile, she resides in Orlando, Florida. On June 22, 2017, she posted a photo of her husband and announced that they were looking for an additional wife for her husband. Umm Lynne appears to be friends with many ISIS supporters in the West, including one from Tampa with whom she seems particularly close.

Sharing of jihadi content: Umm Lynne has part of an ISIS flag in her Facebook profile picture. She frequently shares content from the late Yemeni-American cleric Anwar Al-Awlaki and from the American extremist cleric Ahmad Musa Jibril, who has a steady following of ISIS militants and supporters. Umm Lynne also shared Quranic verses which extol the virtues of jihad.

Pro-ISIS Media Designer Group Uses Flickr To Share Posters

The pro-ISIS design group Sawaeiq Design has been using a Flickr account to share its productions since the beginning of June 2017.

A pro-Islamic State (ISIS) hacking group called Team System DZ has defaced several Ohio government websites, including that of its governor, John Kasich.

Editors Of Online English-Language Pro-Al-Qaeda Magazine Al-Haqiqa Can Be Contacted Via Telegram, WordPress, Tutanota, And Wickr

On June 21, 2017, the second issue of the online pro-Al-Qaeda Al-Haqiqa magazine was released. The second page of the magazine provides contact details for anyone interested in reaching out to the magazine's editors or graphic design team.

American Media Activist Bilal Abdul Kareem Interviews 'Abdallah Al-Muhaysini, Prominent Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham Member, In Syria

On June 20, 2017, On The Ground News released a video featuring American media activist Bilal Abdul Kareem, interviewing 'Abdallah Al-Muhaysini, a cleric and prominent Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) member who has been in Syria since 2013. Kareem has interviewed Al-Muhaysini in this video format in the past. In January 2016, he did so when Al-Muhaysini was a prominent member of Jaysh Al-Fath.

AQAP Official Urges Scholars To Condemn Saudi Arabia's Hosting Of Trump And Encourage Muslims To Wage Jihad Against Infidels

On June 26, 2017, Al-Malahem, the media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released a video featuring AQAP official Ibrahim Al-Banna calling on Muslim scholars to condemn the Saudi ruling family for hosting Trump and urging them to encourage Muslims to wage jihad against the infidels.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Website Resumes Activity After Being Shut ‎Down By The 'Enemies Of The Religion'‎

On June 27, 2017, the Fotooh Media Center (FMC) announced that its main website was back online after having been shut down, it said, by the "enemies of the religion."

Shahada Agency Publishes Photos Of Children With Fake Guns, Military Parade At Al-Shabab's Eid Celebrations

On June 26, 2017, Shahada, a news agency affiliated with the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda affiliate Al-Shabab, published dozens of photos showing fighters marching in a military parade, locals performing their Eid prayers, and children carrying fake guns.

On June 22, 2017, the Global Islamic Media Front (GIMF) released a video commemorating Abu Rida Al-Ansari, aka Abu Rida Al-Turkestani, aka Muhammad Rida. According to the video, Al-Ansari, an Arab instructor and commander with the Syrian branch of the Uyghur jihad organization, Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), was killed on May 22, 2015, in one of the battles over the strategic town of Jisr Al-Shughur in Syria's northwest province of Idlib.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Releases Ramadan Nasheed ‎Video Showing Uyghur Fighters In Syria

On June 22, 2017, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) released a nasheed titled "Ramadan" on its Telegram channel. The nasheed, sung in Uyghur and accompanied by Arabic subtitles, highlights the various virtues of the holy month while footage of Uyghur fighters in Syria play in the background.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Releases Addresses By Its ‎Leader, Deputy Leader, Other Figures

In the last several days, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) published several releases on its Telegram channel, including a 10-minute audio recording by its leader 'Abd Al-Haq.

In Eid Message, Taliban Leader Warns That Continuing Western Presence In Afghanistan Will Destabilize Entire Region

On June 23, 2017, Taliban leader Sheikh-ul-Hadith Hibatullah Akhundzada delivered an Eid message that was published on the Taliban's English-language website. In the message, Akhundzada warns that the continuing presence of Western forces in Afghanistan will destabilize the entire region: "Those who attacked Afghanistan under the name of maintaining security have themselves destabilized the whole region. The more they insist on maintaining the presence of their forces here or want surge of their forces, the more the regional sensitive against them will intensify. This will lead to instability of the entire region including Afghanistan." Also in the message, Akhundzada touches on the current diplomatic crisis between Qatar and other countries in the region: "Similarly, we are deeply upset (saddened) by the recent row between Qatar and a number of other Arab countries. We urge the brotherly Arab countries to resolve their internal issues." Akhundzada also encourages militants to continue waging jihad against their enemies; however, he urges that fighters use extreme caution, and try their utmost to prevent any civilian casualties.