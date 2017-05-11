Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to jttmsubs@memri.org with "Membership" in the subject line.)

EXCLUSIVE: British Extremist Uses Los Angeles Webhosting Company To Run Pro-ISIS Website

A pro-Islamic State (ISIS) website archives video lectures by extremist clerics, including Sheikh Musa Cerantonio, Abu Baraa, Anjem Choudary, Anwar Al-'Awlaki, Sheikh Ahmad Musa Jibril, and Sheikh Omar Bakri Muhammad.

EXCLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media Review- (JSM-AR): Idaho Man Of Bosnian Origin Sympathizes With ISIS On Facebook

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

Platform: Facebook

Type of account:ISIS sympathizer

EXCLUSIVE: Telegram Channel Operated By Possible American ISIS Militant Posts Threats, Updates From Islamic State

On February 25, 2017, a Telegram channel was created, it is not clear whether the creator of the channel is an American using this alias, or if the channel is named after the late American ISIS suicide bomber of the same name.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Group Threatens U.S.‎

On May 9, 2017, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) group published a poster with a threat of attacks against the U.S.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Claims Attack On Base Housing US Forces In Iraq

On May 7, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) claimed an attack on the Kiwan military base in Iraq, southwest of Kirkuk.

AQAP Leader Qasim Al-Rimi Commends Orlando Night Club Shooter, Calls On Muslims Living In West To Target U.S. Citizens

On May 7, 2017, Al-Malahem, the media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released a video featuring the group's leader Qasim Al-Rimi commending Omar Mateen, the perpetrator of the 2016 Orlando night club shooting, and urging Muslims who live in the West to carry out similar attack to avenge the killings of Muslims around the world.

Issue 9 Of ISIS's 'Rumiyah' Magazine Urges Jihadis To Kill Egyptian Priests, Enslave Coptic Men And Women, Destroy Their Churches

On May 4, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) released the 9thissue of its monthly magazine Rumiyah, featuring an article justifying the killing, enslavement, and imprisonment of Christians in Egypt including priests and men and women of all ages. Links to the latest issue of Rumiyah were posted on various pro-ISIS Telegram channels and Twitter accounts.

Issue 9 Of ISIS's 'Rumiyah' Magazine Promotes New Angle ‎To Taking Westerners Hostages – Solely For Execution And ‎Giving ISIS Publicity ‎

Issue nine of the Islamic State (ISIS) magazine Rumiyah, which was released online on May 4, 2017, featured various suggestions to the group's sympathizers living in the West to kill non-Muslims amongst them.



ISIS Releases Beheading Video Of Alleged Russian Spy

On May 8, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet Furat Media released a 12-minute video in Russian titled "Complete Bankruptcy" showing the beheading of a man accused of being an officer in the FSB, the Russian intelligence services. The video was released and distributed via ISIS channels on Telegram.

ISIS Claims Attack On Headquarters Of Coalition-Backed Militias On Syria-Jordan Border; ISIS Supporters Promise Further Attacks On Coalition, Jordan

An official communique issued May 8, 2017 by ISIS 's "Damascus Province" takes responsibility for a May 4 attack on the headquarters of tribal militias backed by the international coalition. The communique, posted on the ISIS-affiliated news agency Nashir News and elsewhere.

French-Speaking Al-Qaeda Operative Calls On Defeated ISIS Fighters To Join HTS In Western Syria

On May 8, 2017, a French-speaking Al-Qaeda media operative posted a message on his Telegram channel calling for Islamic State (ISIS) fighters to join his group.

HTS Threatens To Fight Turkey-Linked Syrian Opposition Factions If They Try To Invade Idlib

On May 9, 2017, the Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) Fatwa Council issued a communique in which it labelled all those who accept the Astana agreement traitors and called on every Muslim to oppose this agreement. It also condemned the Turkey-linked Syrian opposition factions that aim to enter Idlib via Turkey, and called on every Muslim to fight them.

Palestinian Youth Posts Photos Of Himself Brandishing Weapons, Wearing Israeli Police Uniform, On Instagram, Facebook

A young Palestinian man calling himself Yazeed Al Rajaba on both his Facebook and Instagram accounts, has uploaded photos to both platforms that he says are of himself.

ISIS Forum Opens New Section To Facilitate Access, Sharing ‎Of ISIS Content ‎

In the past week, a new section has been opened on the Shumoukh Al-Islam forum that offers easy access to previously released Islamic State (ISIS) content.

ISIS Distribution Group Opens Instagram Account

On May 11, 2017, the Nashir News Agency, a media distribution group affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS), announced it had opened an Instagram account. Nashir News operates dozens of Telegram channels which disseminate official ISIS media releases and statements. As of this writing the new account has not posted anything.