Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Claims American Recruit Coordinated With Libyan ISIS Leader, Purchased Police Uniform For Operation; Threatens London Politicians, Police, Restaurants, Hotels, Jewish Community

On March 30, 2017, a pro-ISIS Telegram channel, issued a series of threats to British politicians, news presenters, top London hotels and restaurants, Jewish areas, police stations, and army bases. The first post in a long series of messages claimed that an American ISIS recruit coordinated with an ISIS figure in Sirte, Libya to obtain a police uniform. The initial message was followed by a list of people and places to target in London and the U.K. in general.

EXCLUSIVE: Fundraising Campaign To Support Families Of 'Martyrs' ‎And Procure Weapons In Gaza Continues On Telegram ‎

The Hamlat Nafeer Al-Aqsa ("Mobilization For Al-Aqsa Campaign") is an ongoing campaign to fund the mujahideen and families of martyrs in Gaza launched in 2014. The campaign, organized by Salafi-jihadi elements in Gaza, had previously operated primarily on Twitter, raising funds to finance jihadi military and other operations, and to provide assistance to the families of martyrs.

EXCLUSIVE: Belgian Ex-ISIS Fighter Continues To Voice Support For Islamic State On Facebook, Is Also Connected To Americans

In December 2013, a Belgian national named went to Syria and joined ISIS, but returned to his native Belgium shortly thereafter. He has been very vocal about his experiences waging jihad, and has even authored a book on the topic. He continues to espouse his pro-ISIS views on his Facebook account, and is Facebook friends with several Westerners, a handful of whom are from the U.S. For example, the former militant has photo albums dedicated to fellow European ISIS fighters, and his Facebook profile picture is from a recent ISIS video release.

EXCLUSIVE: Campaign To Arm Mujahideen In Gaza Continues Soliciting Donations Via Telegram

The Jahezona ("Equip Us") campaign, which was launched in July 2015 for the purpose of raising funds to procure weapons in the fight against "the Jews," continues to solicit donations on Telegram. The campaign is organized on behalf of the Salafi-jihadi organizations in Gaza, and people can contact the campaign organizers via the secret chat function on Telegram.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Weekly Newspaper Describes London Attack As 'ISIS's First In Crusader Britain'

On March 30, 2017, ISIS's weekly newspaper Al-Naba', reported that the March 22, 2017 attack in London, which it called the "Westminster Attack," was perpetrated by "one of ISIS's soldiers" and noted that it was the first attack carried by ISIS in the "Crusader" Britain.

EXCLUSIVE: Dubai-Based TV Network Reveals Identity Of ISIS Drone Engineer And His Plan To Improve Attack Drones' Ability To Carry Explosives

On March 29, 2017, the Dubai-based TV network Akhbar Al-An aired a piece revealing the identity of ISIS's drone engineer. The piece was prepared by Akhbar Al-An reported Jinan Musa, and features the engineer's full name, nom de guerre, images, and other personal details.

ISIS Calls On Iranian Sunnis To Rise Up And Carry Out Attacks In Major Cities In The Country

On March 26, 2017, the information office for ISIS in Diyala Province, Iraq, published a 37-minute video titled "Persia – Between Yesterday And Today." Most of the video is in Farsi, with some parts in the Baluchi dialect, and is accompanied by Arabic and Farsi subtitles, and features a narrator and speakers calling on Iranian Sunnis to rise up against the Shi'ite regime and join the path of jihad.

After London Attack, ISIS Media Activists Reinvigorate Calls For Attacks On The West

In recent days, following the March 22, 2017 attack in London, Islamic State (ISIS) media activists are reinvigorating the organization's efforts to instigate attacks in the West.

To this end, ISIS media outlets are republishing calls to carry out attacks by the organization's late spokesman and head of its external operations division, Abu-Muhammad Al-'Adnani, who was killed in an August 2016 U.S. airstrike. ISIS media activists are also taking to social media to encourage followers to carry out attacks.

Execution In Mosul By ISIS Of Person 'Convicted' Of Homosexual Relations

On March 26, 2017 the Islamic State (ISIS) Ninawa province issued a series of pictures documenting the execution of a man accused of having homosexual relations, by members of the ISIS Hisba religious police in that part of Mosul that remains under ISIS control. The pictures provide a stage by stage account of the public execution process.

Infographic In ISIS Weekly Boasts Of Attacks Against Christians And Churches In Philippines

Issue 73 of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly Al-Naba' featured an infographic boasting of the group's operations in "East Asia," i.e. the Philippines, in the past year. Most of the content concerns attacks or operations against "Crusaders" and "belligerent Christians," and churches belonging to the latter.

Pro-ISIS Telegram User Proposes Use Of Lasers To Blind Pilots And Disable Optics, Hopes Ideas Reach 'Islamic State Weapons Unit'

On March 28, 2017, an ISIS supporter shared several posts on the Telegram channel that included detailed instructions on how to utilize laser diodes to shoot down planes. The posts discuss at length how such lasers could blind a pilot and short circuit aircraft sensors or cameras.

ISIS Supporter On Telegram Promotes 'Your Freedom' VPN App To Mask Location

On March 28, 2017, a user created a post on Telegram advising fellow ISIS supporters to download the Your Freedom app, which generates a fake location or IP address.

Pro-ISIS Hacking Group Announces It Will Exclusively Use Telegram, And No Longer Use Other Social Media Platforms

On March 24, 2017, the United Cyber Caliphate (UCC) announced on its Telegram channel that the hacking group will only use Telegram as a social media platform.

Al-Qaeda Praises Al-Shabab For Its Aid To The Needy In Drought-Struck Somalia, Accuses Ethiopia Of Causing The Drought

The 13th issue of the Al-Qaeda bulletin Al-Nafir, which was published March 26, 2017, addressed the drought in Somalia, praising the Somali Al-Qaeda affiliate Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen for its assistance to the Somalis under their control and accusing Ethiopia of partly causing the drought.

Taliban Publishes Research Findings On Percentage Of Afghanistan Under Its Control

On March 26, 2017, the Taliban published an article on its English-language website researching what percentage of Afghanistan is under its control. The article, titled "Percent of country under the control of Mujahideen of Islamic Emirate," includes figures on all of Afghanistan's 34 provinces. The piece notes that this research was published by the Taliban's Commission of Cultural Affairs.