Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Weekly Newsletter Calls On Muslims Everywhere To Target The Economic Interest of The U.S., Europe, Russia, And Their Allies

The opening article in the latest issue of the ISIS weekly newsletter Al-Naba', published March 3, 2017, discusses the concept of the "war of attrition" and the importance of draining the enemy economically in order to shift its focus from fighting the ISIS and cause it to spread out its forces and efforts.

EXCLUSIVE: Issue 20 Of Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Magazine Urges Jihadis Worldwide To Attack Chinese Targets In Their Countries

On March 6, 2017, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) released the issue 20 of its Arabic-language magazine Turkestan Al-Islamiyyah (Islamic Turkestan). The magazine seeks to raise awareness among Arabic speakers for TIP's struggle against the Chinese government and to recruit jihadis for this struggle by calling upon jihadis throughout the world to attack Chinese targets. Like previous issues, the current one highlights TIP's role in fighting jihad in Syria and contains texts by Al-Qaeda leaders and clerics concerning TIP's jihad in China, Syria, and elsewhere in the arena of global jihad.

EXCLUSIVE: Issue 20 Of Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Magazine Incites Muslims To Attacks Against China And Russia In Africa And Central Asia

Issue 20 of the Uyghur jihad group Turkestan Islamic Party’s (TIP) Arabic-language magazine featured an article that called for attacks against Russian and Chinese targets, especially in North and Central Africa and Central Asia, for their crimes against Muslims in Syria.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporters From Around The World Mingle In English-Language Chatroom On Telegram

A Telegram brings Islamic State (ISIS) supporters from around the world together to discuss ISIS-related topics.

EXCLUSIVE: Women From Around The World Gather In Women's-Only Pro-ISIS Telegram Chatroom

A pro-ISIS Telegram chatroom is a space where female ISIS supporters from around the world can communicate with one another without worrying about mixing with men. The chatroom, created February 22, 2017, currently has 44 members from countries including Canada, Germany, Denmark, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Egypt, The Netherlands, and the U.S.

EXCLUSIVE: Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Issues Threats Against Hindus In India: 'Shed Their Blood Like Water'

In recent days, a Telegram channel has made several threats to Hindis in India. On March 7, 2017, the channel called on Muslims to avenge past injustices committed against India's Muslim community. The post encouraged individuals to burn Hindus and destroy their idols and temples. On March 9, the channel issued another call for further killing and stabbing. An Indian ISIS fighter was also eulogized in this post.

Al-Shabab Eulogizes Al-Qaeda Deputy Leader Abu Khayr Al-Masri, Threatens To 'Make The Americans And The Infidel Nations Pay Their Due'

A March 4, 2017 communiqué by the central command of Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, Al-Qaeda's affiliate in east Africa, eulogized Ahmad Hassan, aka Abu Khayr Al-Masri, Al-Qaeda's deputy leader who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Syria last week.

Al-Qaeda Leadership Vows To Avenge Killing Of Deputy Leader Abu Al-Khayr Al-Masri

On March 5, 2017, Al-Qaeda's general command issued a communique following the death of the organization's deputy leader, 'Abdallah Muhammad Rajab aka Abu Al-Khayr Al-Masri, who was killed in a U.S. airstrike in Syria in February. This communique, along with others issued in recent days by Al-Qaeda's branches in the Middle East and Africa, indicated Al-Masri's status and importance within the organization.

Al-Qaeda In The Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Leader Qasim Al-Rimi Eulogizes Blind Sheikh In Audio Statement, Urges Muslims To Avenge His Death

On March 6, 2017, Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) released an audio statement featuring the group's leader Qasim Al-Rimi eulogizing the "Blind Sheikh," Omar 'Abd Al-Rahman, who died February 18, 2017 in a U.S. prison. In the statement, which was posted on AQAP's official Telegram channel, Al-Rimi accused the "Jews and Christians" of being behind the death of the sheikh and called on the mujahideen to avenge his death.

Article In Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Newspaper 'Al-Masra' Claims Al-Qaeda Attacks Against U.S. Led To Brexit, Resurgence Of Far-Right Political Parties

In its March 6, 2017 issue, the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Masra weekly published an article by one Sami Al-Khurasani in which he argues that Al-Qaeda's attacks against the U.S. have caused "continuous economic attrition" and internal discord in the U.S. and Europe as a result of its military involvement in Iraq and Afghanistan.

18-Year Old Muslim Maori From New Zealand Actively Supports ISIS Online, Hints At Plans To Join ISIS

An 18- year old self-described Maori Muslim New Zealander on Facebook actively supports the Islamic State.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Female French-Speaking ISIS Supporter Calls For Jihad In The West

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

Platform: Facebook

Type of account: French speaking ISIS Supporter

Statistics: Has 62 Facebook friends and started to post on March 4, 2017. This is not her first Facebook account.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Pro-ISIS French-Speaking News Disseminator

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

Platform: Facebook, Twitter

Type of account: French speaking pro-ISIS page and news feed

Statistics: The Twitter account has 306 tweets and 93 followers, the Facebook page has 827 followers. Both were opened in June 2016.

Trinidadian ISIS Supporter On Facebook Calls To Rape And Kill 'Half Naked Women'

A Trinidadian ISIS supporter on Facebook is a vocal supporter of the Islamic State.

ISIS Releases Issue 7 Of 'Rumiyah' Magazine

On March 7, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) released Issue 7 of its monthly magazine Rumiyah magazine featuring several articles and infographic posts addressing a wide variety of issues including accusing Turkey and the Sahawat militias of indiscriminately targeting civilians in Syria; encouraging fighters to focus on strengthening their faith in Allah instead of on their weapons in order to defeat the enemies; and highlighting the group's military operations around the world.

Issue 7 Of ISIS Magazine 'Rumiyah' Features Article By Finnish Woman Who Claims Muslim Critics Of ISIS, Do Not Actually Understand Islam

On March 7, 2017, ISIS released issue 7 of its magazine Rumiyah, which was distributed in several languages on Telegram.

Article In Issue 7 Of 'Rumiyah' Warns Against Gossiping About Spouses, Co-Wives

On March 7, 2017, ISIS released Issue 7 of its magazine Rumiyah, which was distributed in several languages on Telegram. One article, "The Flesh Of Your Spouse Is Poisonous," warns readers against gossiping about one's spouse, and instructs women not to speak ill of their co-wives.

ISIS Storms Military Hospital In Kabul, Posts Picture Of Attacker From Inside Hospital

The Islamic State (ISIS) news agency A'maq has released two photos taken from inside the military hospital in Kabul, which ISIS militants stormed on March 8, 2017.

Article In ISIS Weekly Newspaper Al-Naba' Threatens To Intensify Attacks Against Copts In Egypt

On March 9, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) released the issue 71 of its weekly newspaper Al-Naba', which included an article promising to intensify attacks against the Copts in Egypt unless they convert or pay the jizya poll tax.

Report: ISIS Bans Nike Products, Warns Violators Of Consequences

The UAE-based online aggregator Al-Masdar News (AMN) reported that the Islamic State issued a ban on Nike products, deeming it 'haram' (forbidden) and warned the public against selling, marketing, and wearing them. The statement justifies the prohibition, arguing that use of Nike products constitutes an "imitation" of the unbelievers, and supported their claim by highlighting Koranic interpretations by medieval Islamic scholar Ibn-Taymiyyah.

ISIS-Affiliated Online Service Boasts Of Providing Supporters With Thousands Of Social Media Accounts

To celebrate its first anniversary the Islamic State-affiliated Bank Al-Ansar, a team that provides ISIS supporters with ready-to-use accounts on various social media platforms, published an infographic summarizing its activity during the last year (2016).

ISIS Launches Third Domain Name In Less Than A Week For Its Radio Broadcast

On March 9, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) announced a new domain name for users to access its online radio network Al-Bayan.

ISIS Announces Two New Domain Names For Its Radio Broadcasts; Both Become Unavailable Shortly Thereafter

In the last few days, the Islamic State (ISIS) published two new domain names for user to access its online radio network Al-Bayan. Both domains, however, have already been shut down.

Facebook Pages Offer Easily Accessible Videos Of Anwar Al-'Awlaki, Pro-ISIS Preacher Abu Baraa

Two pages circulating videos of late Yemeni-American cleric Anwar Al -'Awlaki and pro-ISIS British cleric Abu Baraa have recently been created on Facebook.

Pro-ISIS Telegram Channel Posts Links To WhatsApp Group Chat With Strict Religious Conditions For Joining

On March 8, 2017, a pro-ISIS Telegram Channel posted a link to two pro-ISIS groups on the encrypted chat service WhatsApp.

Lebanese Security Forces Raid Beirut Money Transfer Offices Suspected Of Funneling Money To The Islamic State

On March 9, 2017, the Lebanese daily Al-Akhbar, reported that the previous day, Lebanese General Security forces raided nine money transfer offices in Beirut, which were suspected of transferring huge sums of money to ISIS fighters. According to the report, some of the offices had removed money from the premises and erased data from their computers prior to the raid. 21 people were detained in these raids.