Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

EXCLUSIVE: Norway-Based Former Jihadi Leader Mullah Fateh Krekar: All The World's Powers Combined Cannot Overcome The Ideas Of The Islamic State

EXCLUSIVE: Norway-Based Former Jihadi Leader Mullah Fateh Krekar: All The World's Powers Combined Cannot Overcome The Ideas Of The Islamic State

Mullah Fateh Krekar, former founder and leader of the Sunni terrorist group Ansar Al-Islam, said that "all the world's powers combined" cannot beat the ideology of the Islamic State organization. Mullah Krekar, whose original name is Najmaddin Faraj Ahmad, arrived in Norway in 1991 as a refugee and has been living there since. In an interview with NRT TV, a channel from Iraqi Kurdistan, Krekar said that if the Islamic State is eliminated, a similar group will emerge, because its ideology is rooted in literary sources that are unchangeable, like the Quran and the Hadith. He labeled President Trump's policies "false bravado" and challenged him to send his "most courageous men" to Libya to fight the "lions of Islam." The interview aired on February 20.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Fighter, Possibly American, Posts Photos And Videos From The Islamic State, Conducts Live Video Chats With Followers On Instagram

An ISIS actively shares content from his experiences in the Islamic State on his Instagram accounts.

Dozens Of Uyghur Fighters In ISIS Video Vow To Conquer U.S. China, And Russia; Children Shown Receiving Military Training, Threatening Jews

On February 27, 2017, the media office if the Islamic State (ISIS) in Al-Furat Province released a video featuring dozens of Uyghur fighters vowing to conquer the U.S., China, and Russia. The video, which was posted on Nasher News, a pro-ISIS Telegram channels, also featured Uyghur children receiving military training, witnessing the execution of and themselves executing prisoners accused of spying, and warning the Jews that the army of Muhammad will return.

ISIS Threat To Jewish Communities In UK

On February 27, 2017, an Islamic State (ISIS)-affiliated closed channel on Telegram dedicated to inspiring Muslims in the West to carry out terror attacks published a message in English calling for targeting Jewish communities in the UK.

ISIS Releases Photo Commemorating 'Martyred' Polish Fighter Abu Khattab

On March 1, 2017, the media office of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Aleppo Province, Syria, released a photo statement commemorating a Polish fighter named Abu Khattab Al-Bolandi. The statement did not provide details about the fighter or whether he was killed while fighting or after carrying out a martyrdom operation.

In Article In Pro-Al-Qaeda English-Language Magazine 'Al-Haqiqa,' British Fighter In Raqqa Criticizes ISIS, Reveals Many ISIS Fighters Find Wives On Facebook

On February 27, 2017, "Al-Haqiqa" magazine was released on the official Al-Haqiqa Telegram channel. The magazine was also distributed by other pro-Al-Qaeda channels such as Greenbirdmedia1, and Fursan Al Sham Media. The article titled, "A Cry For Help From Those Within Daesh [derogatory term for ISIS]. The article is written by a British fighter named Abu Muhaniya Al Brittani. Al Britani claims that ISIS fighters are more preoccupied with discussing and thinking about women than fighting. Al Brittani also claimed that numerous ISIS fighters have found brides on Facebook, and that their wives are often of Moroccan origin.

First Issue Of Pro-Al-Qaeda English-Language Magazine 'Al-Haqiqa' Released On Telegram, Includes Story Of Dutch Fighter

On February 27, 2017, the first issue of a pro-Al-Qaeda English-language magazine, Al-Haqiqa, was released on the official Al-Haqiqa Telegram channel. It was also distributed by other pro-Al-Qaeda channels, such as Greenbirdmedia1 and Fursan Al Sham Media.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): French-Speaking ISIS Supporter And Weapons Enthusiast

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity/sympathies.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): French ISIS Supporter And Media Operative On Facebook

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Pro-ISIS French-Speaking Girl On Snapchat And Facebook

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity/sympathies.

Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): Pro-ISIS French Youth In Marseille

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

Head Of Pro-ISIS Hacking Entity 'UCC' Boasts Of Hacking Achievements, Announces New Cyber Ops Campaign

On February 26, 2017, pro-Islamic State (ISIS) channels on Telegram circulated an audio message by Osed Agha, leader of the pro-ISIS hacking entity United Cyber Caliphate (UCC).

ISIS Infographic Details ISIS Drone Attacks In Past Month

Against the backdrop of its increasing use of attack drones in Iraq and Syria, the Islamic State (ISIS) has released an infographic detailing its attacks in February 2017. The infographic, posted on the pro-ISIS Telegram channel "Ninawa Province" and elsewhere, presents the drone attacks carried out by the organization in 11 of its provinces in Iraq and Syria and their outcomes.

Yemen Holds Its First Drones Exhibit, Features Drone With Offensive Capabilities

On February 26, 2017, the Yemeni news agency Saba reported on Yemen's first drone exhibit that was held in Sanaa' on the same day. The exhibit featured four drones, all supposedly the product of Yemen's own military industry apparatus, three for reconnaissance purposes and one for attack.

A Review Of 'Fotooh Media Center' – A New Hub For Al-Qaeda Content

The "Fotooh Media Center" (FMC) is a recent entity that appeared online and is acting as a hub for Al-Qaeda content. The FMC has a website (Fotooh.net), and a Telegram channel (Telegram.me/fotoohnet).

Taliban Articles Call Americans An Obstacle To Peace; Condemn Comments By U.S. And NATO Forces Commander On Death Of Taliban Governor

On March 1, 2017, the Taliban released two articles titled, "Obstacles In the Way of Peace in Afghanistan" and "Response by Spokesman of Islamic Emirate to Comments By General Nicholson" on its English-language website. The first piece calls on Afghanis to unite and combat Western conspiracies to thwart the "objectives of colonialism," as well as to obtain independence and establish an Islamic system.