Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to jttmsubs@memri.org with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to media@memri.org. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: Al-Qaeda-Affiliated Weekly Publishes Reactions, Condemnation Of President Trump's Moves

The Al-Masra weekly, which is affiliated with Al-Qaeda, devoted its February 2, 2017 issue to news related to the U.S., and particularly to President Donald Trump. The items dealt extensively with President Trump's January 27 Executive Order: Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States, that temporarily prevents entry into the U.S. of anyone from seven Muslim-majority countries; President Trump's support for the use of certain forms of torture as part of the fight against terrorism; his clash with Mexico on the building of a border wall; and his appointment of 11 Jews as close advisors. The weekly also focused on the U.S. commando attack in southern Yemen earlier in the week, and the U.S.'s sale of weapons to Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

EXCLUSIVE: Dutch ISIS Fighter Circulates ISIS Statement From Al-Raqqa On Facebook Criticizing Male Fighters For Being Lazy, Irresponsible In Manning Checkpoints, Stating That Women Doing Better Jobs

On January 24, 2017, a Dutch ISIS fighter on Facebook, posted statement from ISIS's Al-Raqqa province attacking male fighters for being lazy and late in manning checkpoints, calling on them to be fully committed and cognizant in doing their jobs, and saying that women are doing a better job than them.

EXCLUSIVE: Suspicious Social Media Activity: French ISIS Sympathizer Who Worked At Paris Airport

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Enthusiast Creates Grand Theft Auto-Inspired Games Featuring ISIS Themes

An unnamed Islamic State (ISIS) supporter and video game enthusiast maintains a Telegram channel where he shares his latest ISIS-inspired videos. The Telegram channel, was created on December 2, 2016. The creator maintains two YouTube channels that he links to from his Telegram channel. The creator specifies that his videos are unofficial ISIS productions, and his videos are created using existing video games such as Arma 3 – a military tactical shooter, and Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 – an open world action-adventure game. The creator modified the games, inserting ISIS flags and nasheeds (Islamic songs) in the background.

American ISIS Supporter, Active On Facebook, Claims To Be Moving To Sudan

An American ISIS supporter on Facebook, claims that he is soon moving to Sudan with his fiancée

'Trump Is A Wonderful Enemy,' Says Pro-ISIS Jamaican Sheikh Faisal In Lecture Titled 'The American Muslim Ban'

On January 30, 2017, pro-Islamic State (ISIS) sheikh Abdullah Al-Faisal delivered a nearly two-hour lecture titled "The American Muslim Ban" via Paltalk, the U.S.-based online video chat platform.

Iraqi Doctor Martyrdom Bomber Featured In Recent ISIS Video Was Active On Facebook

On January 24, 2017, the media office of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Ninawa province, Iraq released a video showing its military prowess, notably featuring drones to carry out attacks. The video also showcased martyrdom bombers who were teenagers, doctors, and foreign fighters. ISIS occasionally uses its content to dispel the perception that ISIS fighters are uneducated social pariahs.

On Instagram, ISIS Supporter Suggests Other Sympathizers Use Special App To Disseminate ISIS Content

On January 26, 2017, a pro-ISIS account on Instagram, posted a screenshot from its connected account an app and suggested that other ISIS supporters use it to disseminate ISIS content.

ISIS Releases Photos Of Children's Training Camp Near Damascus

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On January 28, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) Damascus province released a pictorial report featuring a children's training camp in Al-Hajar Al-Aswad, south of Damascus, Syria.

Suspicious Social Media Activity: French ISIS Wife Of Fighter Justifying Terror Activity In The West

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

Suspicious Social Media Activity: Female Jihad Sympathizer In Belgium Seeking Martyrdom

The following information is based on a general overview of a social media account demonstrating terror-related activity / sympathies.

Turkish Website Selling Islamic State Wares Allows Users To Make Purchases Via WhatsApp

A Turkish website sells Islamic wares and accessories, some of them emblazoned with the Islamic State flag. The website allows customers to make purchases through the encrypted messaging app WhatsApp.

WARNING – GRAPHIC: ISIS Al-Raqqa Video Documents Battles Against PKK, Threatens PKK, Allies: 'We Will Slit Your Necks With...Knives'

On January 27, 2017, the Islamic State (ISIS) media office of Al-Raqqa province released a video documenting the group's battles against the Kurdish PKK in the rural parts of the province. The video features the gruesome beheading of two men accused of spying for the PKK, along with a threat to the PKK and their allies, including the "apostate Arabs" and "Crusaders," that they will face a similar fate.

WARNING – GRAPHIC: ISIS Affiliate In Syria Publishes Photos Of A Thief's Hand Being Cut Off

On January 30, 2017, the Khalid bin Al-Walid Army (formerly the Al-Yarmouk Martyrs Brigade) posted photos showing the amputation of a man's hand who was convicted of theft.

Pro Al-Qaeda Telegram Channels Distribute Posters Denouncing The U.S. Operation In Yemen

On January 30, 2017, a pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram channel distributed a series of images in reaction to an American counterterrorism operation that took place in Yemen the previous day, which jihadi sources claim resulted in the death of several women and children.

AQAP Official Provides Details On US Raid In Yemen

On January 29, 2017, an official channel for Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) on Telegram published a notice about the US special forces raid in Yemen. The channel quoted an AQAP official who confirmed that "dozens, among them a large number of women and children" were killed in a commando raid in a village in the area of Qifa in the Bayda' governorate in central Yemen.

Jabhat Fath Al-Sham And Four Other Groups Join Forces To Form New Umbrella Organization

A communique issued January 28, 2017 announced that Jabhat Fath Al-Sham (JFS, formerly Jabhat Al-Nusra) and four other organizations – Liwa Al-Haqq, Harakat Nour Al-Din Al-Zanki, Jaysh Al-Sunna and Ansar Al-Din – had merged to form a new body called Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham.

AQIM Leader Denounces Algerian Regime's Oppression Of Muslims And Collaboration With France, Appeals For Support

On January 26, 2017, Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) released an 18-minute audio recording of its leader Abu Mus'ab 'Abd Al-Wadoud dated January 25, in which he attacks the Algerian government for its anti-Muslim stances, its failure to welcome Muslim refugees, and its continued subjugation to France.

Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen Claims Responsibility For Attack On Kenyan Base In Southern Somalia, Encourages Kenyans To Oppose Government Policies And Demand Release Of Muslim Prisoners

On January 27, 2017, the Somalia-based jihad organization Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen released a statement in Arabic and English claiming responsibility for an attack on a Kenyan base in the town of Kulbiyow in the Lower Jubba on January 22, 2017, which resulted in the killing of more than 67 Kenyan soldiers and the seizure of a cache of weapons and military vehicles. The statement accuses the Kenyan government of hiding the reality on the ground regarding the massive Kenyan losses in Somalia, and calls on Kenyan intellectuals to stand against the oppressive policies of its government towards Muslims, and to demand the withdrawal of the Kenyan soldiers from Muslim territories, as well as the release of Muslim prisoners.

French Speaker Translates, Subtitles Al-Qaeda Materials And Distributes Them Online



A French-speaking Al-Qaeda supporter who specializes in translating Al-Qaeda publications and videos from Arabic into French, and distributes them on his YouTube channel, Telegram channel and a Twitter account.

Report: Dutch Soldier Turned ISIS Operative Killed In Airstrike

According to a Syrian opposition website, senior Islamic State (ISIS) operative was killed in an airstrike on January 28, 2017 in Tabqa, west of Raqqa. He was of Turkish origin, was a soldier in the special forces of the Royal Netherlands Army before joining ISIS.