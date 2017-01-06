Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to jttmsubs@memri.org with "Membership" in the subject line.)

Note to media and government: For a full copy of these reports, send an email with the title of the report in the subject line to media@memri.org. Please include your name, title, and organization in your email.

EXCLUSIVE: ISIS Supporters Use Fake Twitter Account In Name Of U.S. Diplomat To Spread ISIS Message

Elements associated with the Islamic State have created a fake Twitter account in the name of a, U.S. State Department's Special Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Persons, and are using it to spread the group's message against the US and its allies in the Gulf.

EXCLUSIVE: Virginia ISIS Supporter Active On Facebook

A Virginia man is part of a large pro-Islamic State (ISIS) clique on Facebook.

In New Audio Recording, Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri Defends Group Against Those Trying To Undermine It

On January 5, 2017, Al-Qaeda's Al-Sahab media company released an audio recording of the group's leader, Ayman Al-Zawahiri, in which he defends Al-Qaeda against those trying to undermine it, while reiterating the group's goals and main objectives.

The recording is the fifth part in Al-Zawahiri's "Brief Messages to a Victorious Ummah" audio series. It was released on Al-Sahab's Telegram channel, and was accompanied with an Arabic transcription.

Telegram Channel Posts Instructions For Manufacturing Chemical Weapons For Lone Wolves Attacks In The U.S.

On January 2 and 3, 2017, the Telegram channel of Lone Mujahid, which frequently calls for lone wolf attacks in the West and periodically provides various methods for launching such attacks, posted several threats to the U.S. along with instructions on building pressure cooker bombs and manufacturing chemical weapons.

Article In ISIS Weekly Newspaper Praises 'Heroes' Living In 'Land Of Unbelief,' Stresses Importance Of Attacks In Exhausting Enemy Economies

Issue 62 of the ISIS weekly Al-Naba', published January 5, 2017, featured an article praising the "monotheists" who live in the "land of unbelief" and encouraging them to continue carrying out local attacks to exhaust the economies of enemy countries and force them to focus on internal security instead of on fighting ISIS abroad. Links to download Al-Naba' were posted on a pro-ISIS telegram channel.

Pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram Channel Launches Campaign Inciting Terror In Russia, USA And France

On December 30, 2016, a pro-Al-Qaeda Telegram channel called "The Isnad Center" distributed a series of banners and two short videos inciting Muslims to carry out attacks in the West and in Russia. Each of the banners appears in English, Russian and Arabic, and some bear the title "And Encourage the Believers." The clips show images of terror attacks in the West while a narrator calls for others to do the same. The banners identify the USA, Russia and France as the next targets for "the lone mujahid" seeking to "avenge the crimes committed by the infidels" against the Muslims, and praise such lone attackers for the fear they spread in the West. Many of the banners feature a hooded figure representing the lone mujahid, alongside images of Muslim children harmed in war, thus expressing the idea that jihad is justified vengeance for Western aggression. Some bear the message "The time for Jihad has come."

Pro-Syrian Rebel Telegram Channels Promotes New Fundraising Campaign For Fighters' Families

On January 2, 2017, the pro-Syrian rebel Telegram channel "Your sons at your service" promoted a new fundraising campaign on social media to raise funds for the families of fighters. The message was reposted the following day on the Telegram channel of Al-Furqan Media as well. Interested individuals can donate via WhatsApp and by private message on Telegram. The campaign is also active on Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

On Instagram, German ISIS Supporter Posts Photo Of Berlin Holocaust Memorial With Caption: 'Monument To The Dogs'

On January 1, 2017, an Islamic State (ISIS) supporter on Instagram, uploaded a photo from the Berlin Holocaust Memorial (Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe), which he captioned "Monument to the dogs" in German.

Article By ISIS Supporter: With Its Expert Snipers And Self-Manufactured Attack Drones, ISIS Can Hit Enemy Commanders Even In Fortified Rear Positions

Pro-ISIS Telegram channels recently circulated an article about new combat techniques and technologies employed by the organization. The article states that, in order to overcome new precautions taken by the enemy, ISIS fighters have greatly improved their sniping abilities, and the organization also manufactures two types of drones that are used by the fighters in the field. Media reports indeed indicate that ISIS is developing and employing weaponized drones.

ISIS Supporters' 'Ashad' Media Foundation Launches Recruitment Campaign: Calling All Digital Media Experts

The Ashhad media foundation, which is affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS), has launched a campaign among supporters of the organization aimed at those with expertise in digital media.

ISIS-Affiliated Nashir Media Foundation Releases Android App Posting 'ISIS News, Visual Releases, Pictorial Reports' From Islamic State

On December 25, 2016, an English-language pro-Islamic State (ISIS) channel forwarded a promotion by the Nashir Media Foundation's Telegram channel for the foundation's new app, which included a downloadable APK file of the app.

On Telegram, Pro-ISIS Hacking Group Offers $5000 Reward For Killing Of Saudi Military Personnel

On December 29, 2016, the pro-Islamic State (ISIS) hacking group United Cyber Caliphate posted photos of 55 members of the Saudi military and offered a $5000 reward for the killing of "this group of Saudis." The message posted by the group reads: "Thank God who supports Islam by granting them victory and humiliating the unbelievers, peace and blessing be upon the Prophet after him, and his family and companions. We want this group of Saudis killed soon and the reward is $5000."

ISIS Claims Istanbul Nightclub Massacre, Promises Further Attacks

The Islamic State (ISIS) has issued an official communique claiming responsibility for the attack yesterday (January 1, 2017) at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul. Captioned "About 150 Killed and Wounded in Idolatrous Christian Celebration at an Istanbul Nightclub," the communique states that the attack was part of a "series of blessed operations" in revenge for offenses against Islam and in response to the directive of the Emir of the Believers, Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, to attack Turkey, the "protector of the Cross" and the "servant of the Cross." It states further that the Muslim blood that has been spilled in Turkish airstrikes will ignite fires in the heart of Turkey.

Afghan Taliban's Pashtu Video Commends Progress Achieved By the Mujahedeen Across The Country, Features Martyrdom Bombers Appealing To Taliban Media Men To Share And Distribute Video

On December 30, 2016, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's media arm, Al-Hijra Media for Islamic Productions, released a new video via the Telegram Channel "Alemarah Pashtu." The video, titled "The Blessed Conquests," takes viewers back 16 years to the initial era of jihad against the U.S. forces, and highlights the current achievements and "conquests of the mujahideen." The video ends with several Taliban martyrdom bombers from across the country explaining the reasons for their victories in jihad and praising the progress in the past year.

The video is 30 minutes long and in the Pashtu language, and includes archival footages of injured and disabled U.S. soldiers, Taliban operations against pro-government forces, incidents of remote-controlled blasts and martyrdom strikes and attacks on government installations and U.S. forces. It also includes an audio recording by the late Taliban leader, Mullah Omar, who commends victories achieved by Taliban militants, and several segments from President Obama's remarks on the Taliban.

Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Video Features Al-Muhaysini And Mahdi Commending Uyghur Fighters, Urging Muslim Businessmen To Support, Publicize Their Plight In East Turkestan

On January 2, 2017, the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP), a pro-Al-Qaeda group consisting of Uyghur fighters from East Turkestan (Xinjiang), released part six of a video series documenting its trainings and military operations in multiple fronts in Syria. The video features prominent jihadi figures 'Abd Al-Razzaq Mahdi and 'Abdallah Al-Muhaysini commending TIP fighters for their dedication and sacrifices and urging Muslim businessmen and journalists to support and publicize their plight in East Turkestan.