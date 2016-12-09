Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

The following are some of this week's reports from the MEMRI Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Project, which translates and analyzes content from sources monitored around the clock, among them the most important jihadi websites and blogs. (To view these reports in full, you must be a paying member of the JTTM; for membership information, send an email to jttmsubs@memri.org with "Membership" in the subject line.)

On November 28, 2016 a Telegram channel affiliated with Jaysh Fath Al-Sham appealed for donations for the group's fighters and their families, stating "Provide salaries for a fighter to take care of their families!"

On December 6, 2016, a pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel posted a call for lone wolves to launch attacks during the upcoming holiday season. The channel regularly posts instruction manuals, videos, and guides on how to build weapons and carry out attacks.

On November 26, 2016, a German jihadi Telegram group, published a post urging individuals in the EU to immigrate to Syria and underlining that this was their last chance to do so.

In the editorial of a recent issue, the Islamic State's weekly newsletter Al-Naba' urged followers to travel to the group's branches in the Sinai, in Libya, West Africa, or Khurassan (Afghanistan), because the routes to joining it in Iraq and Syria have been almost completely shut off.

On December 8, 2016, the Islamic State (ISIS) in Al-Jazeera province released a statement announcing that a French fighter named Abu Omar Al-Faransi had carried out a "martyrdom" operation targeting Shi'ite militias, known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, in the city of Tal'afar in northwestern Iraq.

On December 5, 2016, Al-Furqan, one of the leading media foundations of the Islamic State (ISIS), released an audio message delivered by the group's newly appointed spokesman, Abu Al-Hassan Al-Muhajir, who threatened Muslim and Western countries taking part in the war against ISIS, saying that they will soon be attacked inside their homelands.

On December 7, 2016, the Islamic State released the fourth issue of its non-Arabic magazine Rumiyah, which is produced by the organization's Al-Hayat Media Center and published simultaneously in several languages. The current issue was published in English, French, German, Russian, Indonesian, Bosnian, Uighur, Pashtu, Kurdish and Turkish.

On December 7, 2016, the Islamic State (ISIS) news agency A'maq released a video showing British hostage John Cantlie speaking about the destruction of bridges and infrastructure in Mosul by airstrikes carried out by the international anti-ISIS coalition. The video, which is nine minutes long, was posted on A'maq's official website.

On December 6, 2016, the media office of the Islamic State (ISIS) in Homs released a video featuring four ISIS fighters from Bahrain accusing the Bahraini government of apostasy for allying with the West, Russia, Iran, and Arab tyrants against ISIS, and calling on the Sunnis of Bahrain to target Shi'ites, the Bahraini army and U.S bases.

Following the recent report, and confirmation of that report, that notorious Australian Islamic State (ISIS) operative Neil Prakash, also known as Abu Khaled Al-Cambodi, had been arrested in October in Turkey, tweets by an ISIS supporter have shed light on the circumstances leading to his arrest.

On December 4, 2016, The Islamic State's Aleppo province media bureau released photos from the execution of a man accused of homosexuality in the town of Musalmah. The photos show a representative of ISIS's religious authority reading the man's sentence and the tossing of the accused man from a tall building, as a large crowd, including children, watches.

On December 4, 2016, the Islamic State (ISIS) media office in Al-Bayda Province, Yemen, posted a pictorial report on a course for commando units (Inghimasiyun), which was held at an ISIS military base named for the organization's spokesman, Abu Muhammad Al-'Adnani, who was killed in Syria in late August.

On December 4, 2016, the pro-ISIS Telegram channel Wilyat Al-Qawqaz al-Mansiya, which publishes official ISIS material in Russian, reported the death of Rustam Asildarov aka Abu Muhammad Kadarsky, the Emir of the newly-created ISIS branch in the North Caucasus (ISIS-CP). The channel did not provide any details about the death, but posted two photos of Asildarov taken before and after his death.

On November 28, 2016, the pro-ISIS Telegram tech channel posted guidelines for ISIS supporters to help them avoid automatic suspensions of new Twitter accounts that they open following suspension of their previous accounts, and to avoid having their phone numbers blocked.

The Malian jihad group Ansar Dine claimed the December 5, 2016, attack on the prison in the town of Niono in central Mali. The attack led to the freeing of more than 100 prisoners, the group said in a statement released on Telegram. It claimed that two guards were killed, whereas the attacking force returned to base unharmed.

On December 8, 2016, the Syrian branch of the Uyghur jihad group Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) released a video nasheed featuring a fighter who is stationed on one of the battle frontlines in Syria.