Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM) Weekend Summary

A pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram channel urged its followers to emulate the perpetrator of the terror attack at Ohio State University, Abd Al-Razzak Ali Artan.

On November 12, the Jaysh Fath Al-Sham-affiliated Telegram channel "Fursan Al-Sham Media" released an article by a British fighter named Abu Salman Al-Britani.

In the last few days, two young Salafi-jihadi French girls have expressed violent and suicidal messages on Twitter.

On November 29, 2016 the An-Nur Media Center, an official French-language Islamic State (ISIS) media outlet, released a poster calling for Muslims in France to stage another vehicular attack like the July 14, 2016 attack in Nice.

On November 28, 2016, the pro-ISIS Telegram channel al-Huda Media Foundation posted two posters promising attacks on US soil. The posters are in English and Arabic, and show jihad fighters attacking New York City.

On November 29, 2016, ISIS' A'maq News Agency reported that Abdul Razak Ali Artan, who carried out a car and knife attack on the Ohio State University campus on November 28, 2016, was "a soldier of the Islamic State."

On November 26, 2016 the Islamic State (ISIS) released a video in French entitled "In their footsteps." The video, some 16 minutes long and accompanied by Arabic subtitles, was circulated by the organization's media organ Furat via Telegram, Twitter, Google Plus and Facebook.

The recent issue of the ISIS weekly Al-Naba featured a detailed article on ISIS death squads operating in the Aden-Abyan Province in Yemen.

According to a November 24, 2016 report in the Qatari-owned, London-based daily Al-Quds Al-Arabi, Al-Qaeda's leadership in the Afghanistan-Pakistan region has sent a furious letter to the Jabhat Fath Al-Sham (JFS) organization in Syria (previously known as Jabhat Al-Nusra).

On November 22, 2016, Firqat Al-Ghuraba ("the Foreigners' Division"), whose members are French jihadis fighting in Syria, posted on Twitter a communiqué in French in which it announced the death of Fatimata, the wife of its commander, Omar Diaby, aka Omar Omsen.

On November 29, 2016 the Murabitun battalion of Al-Qaeda In The Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) claimed responsibility for an attack on a base of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) that occurred the same day near the airport of Gao, Mali.

The pro-Islamic State (ISIS) Telegram group, created November 25, 2016, recommends apps which will help maintain users' security, for example, by avoiding detection from authorities on various social media platforms.

On November 28, 2016, the Telegram channel of the Uyghur jihad group Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) posted a warning about a counterfeit Telegram channel.