Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitior (JTTM) Weekend Summary: Week of May 9-16, 2020

EXLUSIVE: Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): New York Ex-Convict Employed At Homeless Shelter Plans To Wage Jihad By 2022

A Facebook user's profile indicates that he had been imprisoned in New York. On his Facebook profile, he expresses his disdain for the U.S. and writes that he plans to leave America to wage jihad in 2022.

EXCLUSIVE Jihadi Social Media – Account Review (JSM-AR): U.S. Soldier Comments Approval Of Facebook Video By Texas ISIS Supporter Who Prays For Mujahideen In Syria, Vows To Continue Sharing Posts About Jihad

An Islamic State (ISIS) supporter from Texas posted a video on Facebook in which he said he is praying for the mujahideen in Syria, and vowed to continue sharing jihad-related content. A user who claims he "works at U.S. Army" and is from Texas commented in support of the post.

EXCLUSIVE: The New Chief Operational Commander Of Hizbul Mujahideen In Jammu & Kashmir

A new chief operational commander was appointed to lead the Pakistan-backed jihadi organization Hizbul Mujahideen in Jammu & Kashmir.

Radical Cleric Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi Condemns Saudi Writer Turki Al-Hamad For Tweeting 'All Religions Lead To Allah,' Calls It 'Act Of Unbelief,' Cites Death Fatwa On Him

On May 7, 2020, prominent Jordanian Salafi-jihadi ideologue Abu Muhammad Al-Maqdisi published a post on Telegram condemning prominent Saudi writer Turki Al-Hamad for tweeting that "all religions lead to Allah." Al-Maqdisi called the statement a "clear act of unbelief" and recalled a fatwa calling for Al-Hamad's death issued by the radical Saudi cleric Hamoud Al-Shu'aybi, who died in 2001.

Pro-ISIS Media Outlets Release Posters Threatening West During COVID-19, Ramadan

In recent days, several pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media outlets shared posters on Telegram, threatening to carry out attacks in European countries and the United States.

Pro-ISIS Media Group Releases Video Portraying COVID-19 As Divine Punishment Of U.S. For Leading War Against ISIS

A pro-Islamic State (ISIS) media foundation released a video portraying the coronavirus pandemic as divine punishment for the U.S. for leading the military coalition against ISIS.

ISIS Claims Beheading Of Imam Accused Of Promoting 'Polytheism' And Supporting Government In Afghanistan

The Islamic State (ISIS) published an exclusive report in its weekly stating that its fighters had beheaded an imam accused of promoting polytheism and supporting the government in Afghanistan.

ISIS Editorial Disparages Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood And "Similar Groups" For Their "Corrupt Fragile Ideology, Which Led To Their Defeat"

An issue of the Islamic State (ISIS) weekly included an editorial condemning Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood, and indirectly, Al-Qaeda, for pursing a "corrupted and fragile ideology, which led them to deviate from the righteous course of Islam.

ISIS Claims Series Of Bombings In Baghdad

The Islamic State (ISIS) published a claim of responsibility for a series of bombings in various locations in Baghdad.

ISIS Says 'Apostate' Al-Qaeda Participates In War Against Mujahideen In West Africa In Detailed Report On 'Crusader Campaign'

The Islamic State (ISIS) weekly published an "exclusive" report detailing the group's attacks against the anti-ISIS "Crusader campaign" and officially revealing that it is engaged in fierce clashes with the "apostate" Al-Qaeda group in West Africa.

ISIS Releases Video Showing Clashes With Army In Philippines, Publishes Pictorial Report On Fighters' Activities During Ramadan

A news agency of the Islamic State (ISIS) released a video showing the group's fighters in a clash with the army in the south of the Philippines.

ISIS's Khurasan Province Claims Suicide Attack In Afghanistan

The Islamic State's (ISIS) Wilayat Khurasan, or Khurasan Province, claimed responsibility for a "martyrdom" attack in Afghanistan.

ISIS Claims Killing Of Christians, Soldiers In Congo

A news agency of the Islamic State (ISIS) reported that ISIS fighters opened fire at a gathering in the east of Congo. Another report from the agency claimed that ISIS had abducted and killed soldiers in the east of Congo.

Somalia-Based Al-Qaeda Affiliate Al-Shabab Appoints Seven-Member Committee To Monitor Coronavirus In 'Islamic Provinces'

The news agency of the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda-affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, or Al-Shabab, published a report citing a statement saying that the group had formed a seven-member committee made of doctors, clerics, and tribal leaders to monitor the coronavirus pandemic in the territories under its control.

Al-Shabab Releases Photos Of Quran Memorization Competition In Somalia, Winners Receiving U.S. Dollar Cash Prizes

The news agency of the Somalia-based Al-Qaeda-affiliate Harakat Al-Shabab Al-Mujahideen, or Al-Shabab, published a report with photos of the group's annual Quran memorization competition. According to the report, winners of this competition received cash prizes of U.S. dollars.

In Audio Statement, Al-Qaeda In the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) Responds To Dissenters' Challenging Of Execution Of Members Accused Of Espionage

The media arm of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), released an audio statement responding to a group of dissenters who had challenged the group over the execution of three members accused of espionage.

Hurras Al-Din Carries Out Large-Scale Raid On Syrian Army, Releases Audio Speech Criticizing Rivals

The Al-Qaeda-affiliated group Hurras Al-Din, active in Syria, carried out a large-scale attack on the Syrian army and allied forces in northern Syria. The attack coincided with the release of an audio recording from a leading religious figure in Hurras Al-Din.

After Uyghur Jihadi Group Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP) Destroyed A Power Plant In The Idlib Area, Syrian Rebels Condemn The Group As Foreign Thieves With No Concern For The Local People

The Uyghur jihadi group the Turkestani Islamic Party (TIP), which is based in Syria's Idlib region, destroyed an electric power plant's cooling tower southwest of Idlib, and disassembled its metal components. TIP is a jihadi group composed of Uyghur Muslims from the Xinjiang region, which is controlled by China and is also known as East Turkestan, and its fighters in Syria maintain close ties with Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), the most powerful jihadi group in the Idlib region.

Afghan Taliban Seek Donations To Fight Coronavirus: 'This Is The Best And Unprecedented Opportunity For Spending In The Path Of Allah'

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) has issued a statement urging individuals and organizations based in and outside Afghanistan to make donations to the Afghan Taliban fight the Coronavirus.

Afghan Taliban Statement Criticizes The Likely Power-Sharing Deal Between President

The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (the Taliban organization) released a statement criticizing a move to give Dr. Abdullah Abdullah and his ally General Abdul Rasheed Dostum a share in the power in Kabul.

Indian Media Reports: New Terror Group Established In Kashmir

In recent weeks, there has been a stream of news reports in the Indian media about the establishment of a new terror organization in the Kashmir Valley.

Indian Author David Devadas Warns Of Rising Terrorism In Kashmir: Kashmir Is 'Located At The Junction Of India's Two Major Borders'

In a recent article, noted Indian journalist and author David Devadas warned that a new wave of Pakistan-backed terrorism is yet to come to Kashmir.