Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Deputy Commander Hossein Salami: 'We Have Martyrdom, We Have Jihad'; U.S. Is Defeated, 'Zionist Regime Is Struggling To Survive' Using Psyops; Our War Is 'Global,' Not Local, We Plan 'To Defeat World Powers'; 'Our Ground Forces Should Cleanse The Planet' Of 'The Filth Of The Existence' Of U.S., Israel, Saudi Arabia

IRGC Deputy Commander General Hossein Salami said in a speech that aired on February 19, 2019 on IRINN TV (Iran) that Iran's sword has been "drawn out of its sheath" and that Iran has plans to break the United States, Israel, Saudi Arabia, and their allies and cleanse the world of their filth. He said that the Saud regime is awaiting death and that America is distressed and defeated. Salami added: "We will never lay down our weapons... This is who we are. We were not created for this world. We were chosen to wage jihad."

To view the clip of Gen. Hossein Salami on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"America, Too, Is Distressed Today, It Does Not Have The Appearance Of A World Power At All – America, Too, Has Been Defeated"

General Hossein Salami: "We will break our enemy. We have decided to do so. We have a plan. We are organized and motivated. We have faith. We have martyrdom. We have jihad. Our nation's sword has been drawn out of its sheath. Our enemies should know that we will never let them be. The Saud regime should know that it will not last. I know what dreams of horror they have every night. Their lips have become dry [out of fear]. Every day that passes, they are grateful for having lived to see another day. They await death. The same is true of those who are greater than them.

"America, too, is distressed today. It does not have the appearance of a world power at all. America, too, has been defeated.

"The Zionist regime is struggling to survive by using psychological warfare. Our enemies have despaired. They are helpless, and you advance."

[...]

"We Shall Fight Them On The Global Level, Not Just In One Spot – Our War Is Not A Local War"

"We shall never lay down our weapons. We are holding the banner. We have taken an oath. This is who we are. We were not created for this world. We were chosen to wage jihad.

[...]

"We shall fight them on the global level, not just in one spot. Our war is not a local war. We have plans to defeat the world powers.

[...]

"We are planning to break America, Israel, and their partners and allies. Our ground forces should cleanse the planet from the filth of their existence."