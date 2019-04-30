ISIS West Africa Video Shows Beheading Of African ‎Soldier, Threatens 'Crusaders'‎

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On April 25, 2019, the Islamic State (ISIS) A'maq news agency released a one-minute video showing the beheading of a member of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) who was captured in Nigeria.[1] The man, according to ISIS, was captured in an ambush near Monguno village in Borno State, northern Nigeria. In the video, he is dressed in an orange jumpsuit with a masked ISIS fighter standing behind him.

The fighter delivers a message in Arabic, reiterating Allah's promised victory to the believers. He threatens the "nations of unbelief," especially the "Crusaders," (i.e., Western countries), informing them that they will never achieve victory over the Islamic State, and that surely, they will be defeated. He says: "By Allah, you shall never sleep in peace as long as your airplanes are [flying] over our brothers in Syria. We swear by Allah, we shall cut off your heads, Oh cross-worshippers."