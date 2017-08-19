ISIS Claims Responsibility For Stabbing Attack In Surgut, Russia

The following report is now a complimentary offering from MEMRI's Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). For JTTM subscription information, click here.

On August 19, 2017, A'maq, the news agency of the Islamic State (ISIS), reported that ISIS was behind today's stabbing attacks in Surgut, Russia, in which seven people were injured. Citing a "security source,” the report said that the perpetrator of the attack, who was gunned down by police, was "a soldier of the Islamic State."

Source: Telegram/NasherNews, August 19, 2017.