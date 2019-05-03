IRGC General Abolfazl Shekarchi: We Will Squash America Under Our Feet, Squeeze Its Throat Until It Chokes; It Is Our Duty To Bring An End To Its Life

IRGC General Abolfazl Shekarchi, the spokesman of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said in an April 25, 2019 address that aired on Khorasan Jonoobi TV (Iran) that America and its "disgraceful government" have been party to all the murder, plunder, and bloodshed in the world. He described America as "hostile to humanity" and said that it is laughable when America presents itself as a champion of human rights. General Shekarchi called America the "mother" of Al-Qaeda, ISIS, Jabhat Al-Nusra, Boko Haram, and all the other terrorist groups in the world, and he said that it is Iran's mission and responsibility to choke America and save humanity. He added that Iran must act to destroy America in the next 40 years, and that anybody taking a different path will be considered a traitor of the Revolution. General Shekarchi delivered his address in Tabas in the Iranian desert, near the site of Operation Eagle Claw, the United States' botched attempt to rescue American hostages in Iran in 1980. The address was delivered on the 29th anniversary of the failed operation.

To view the clip of General Abolfazl Shekarchi on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"Animals Would Complain If We Compared [America] To Animals"

General Abolfazl Shekarchi: "Wherever murder, plunder, and bloodshed have taken place – and continue to take place – on Planet Earth, America has been party to it.

[...]

"[The U.S.] government is disgraceful. It is a country without a single spot of light on its record. It has set the world on fire. It isn't just its animosity towards the Islamic Republic of Iran in the past 40 years.

[...]

"I would compare [America] to wolves, but I fear that on Judgment Day, the wolves will complain. Animals would complain if we compared [America] to animals. This disgraceful government – this murderous government that is hostile to humanity – is viewing pure Islam today as an obstacle hindering its intention to ride humanity. They view the Islamic Revolution and the regime of the Islamic Republic as an obstacle."

[...]

"We Have Powerfully, Decisively, And Actively Proven That We Will Squash America Under Our Feet"

"It is in character for the criminal and terrorist-sponsoring America to spread murder, bloodshed, killings, and insecurity across the planet. How wretched, ridiculous, and laughable it is when America presents itself as a champion of human rights! Humanity is being squashed under America's boots. U.S. history has squashed humanity under the boots of America. Human rights? What human rights? It is extremely ridiculous that the impure and evil American president presents Iran in the world as the axis of evil and the IRGC as a terrorist group.

"America is the mother of Al-Qaeda, the mother of ISIS, the mother of Jabhat Al-Nusra, the mother of Boko Haram, and the mother of all the terrorist groups in the world. It is only natural. What can we expect from such an enemy? Reconciliation?

"Can we expect friendship? Can we expect compromise? This is why we courageously say, in obedience of the late imam [Khomeini], and out of respect to our Leader: We have powerfully, decisively, and actively proven that we will squash America under our feet."

"Our Front With America Is Never Defensive, When We Talk About A Defensive Force – It Is For The Rest Of The World's Countries"

Man in Crowd: "Say: 'Allah Akbar!'"

Crowd: "Allah Akbar! Allah Akbar! Allah Akbar! Khameini is the leader! Death to those who oppose the Rule of the Jurisprudent! Salutations to the warriors of Islam! Peace be upon the martyrs! Death to America! Death to England! Death to the hypocrites and infidels! Death to Israel!"

[...]

General Abolfazl Shekarchi: "Our front with America is never defensive. When we talk about a defensive force – it is for the rest of the world's countries. First of all, we do not recognize Israel as a state. This is a fake, occupying regime, which we view as the heart of America. In facing America, we are not talking defense.

"We will squeeze America's throat until it chokes, so that humanity is saved from America. This is our mission. This is our responsibility."

[...]

"In The Next 40 Years, We Must Act Quickly And Powerfully To Bring An End To America's Life"

"In the next 40 years, we must act quickly and powerfully to bring an end to America's life. Anyone taking a different path will be a traitor to the Revolution."