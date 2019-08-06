Iraqi TV Host Mahdi Jassem Reads Text By Syrian Poet: For 1,400 Years We Have Been Cursing The Jews And Christians, But We Are The Ones Left Without Unity

In a July 21, 2019 show on ANB TV (Iraq), Iraqi TV host Mahdi Jassem read a text from the late Syrian poet Muhammad Al-Maghut. The text was highly critical of Islam and Islamic scholars, and it questioned why Muslims are still expected to behave in the exact same way the progenitors of Islam behaved 1,400 years ago. Jassem read: "After 1,400 years of cursing the Jews and the Christians, [Muslims] are the ones left with no unity [and] it is only Muslim women who have been enslaved... Oh nation in slumber, the people you curse [have gone to] the Moon [and] split the atom... Meanwhile, for you, the only thing on the rise is your genitalia." The text continued to criticize Muslims for studying outlandish things such as sexual Jihad, incest, breastfeeding of grown men, having "farewell sex" with one's deceased wife, and how to properly have sex with animals. The text went on: "Don't our minds have the right to be influenced by the knowledge, science, and technology that surround us? Must our minds be held captive after 1,400 years?"

"After 1,400 Years Of Falsification, We Are Expected To Believe Everything That Was Passed Down To Us"

Mahdi Jassem: "1,400 years ago, people used to live in the deserts, sleep in tents, and light their nights by burning oil and wood. All they knew was how to herd cattle, go on raids, and capture slaves in war. They fought, warred, battled, and got married. 1,400 years ago, they left us stories, biographies, hadiths, and texts that they said were sacred, just like those who preceded them had said. 1,400 years later, we are expected to think like them, to wear what they wore, to lead the same lives they led, to fight one another like they did, and to get married the same way they did. After 1,400 years of falsification, we are expected to believe everything that was passed down to us."

"We Have Been Praying For The Destruction Of Their Countries, And We Are The Ones Left With No Countries"

"After 1,400 years of cursing the Jews and the Christians in our prayers and of calling upon [Allah] to disperse them, we are the ones left with no unity whatsoever.

"We have been praying for the destruction of their countries, and we are the ones left with no countries. We have been praying for the enslavement of their women, yet it is only Muslim women who have been enslaved.

"We have been praying for rain for 1,400 years, yet rain pours everywhere in the world except for the Muslim countries. We have been paying zakat for 1,400 years, yet the number of hungry and destitute people rises every day in Muslim countries. Oh nation in slumber, the people you curse in your prayers have reached space and have slept on the Moon."

"Oh Nation In Slumber, Don't Our Minds Have The Right To Be Influenced By The Knowledge, Science, And Technology That Surround Us? Must Our Minds Be Held Captive After 1,400 Years?"

"They have split the atom and invented the digital revolution, while all you care about is your genitalia. You are still studying how one should enter the bathroom and what things ruin one's ablution other than women and black dogs. When the scholars dug deep, they reached sexual Jihad, incest, breastfeeding grown men, and farewell sex with one's dead wife. They have written books on the proper way to have sex with women and animals. Oh nation in slumber, don't our minds have the right to be influenced by the knowledge, science, and technology that surround us? Must our minds be held captive after 1,400 years? When we use horses for plowing and donkies for racing, nothing good will ever be the result."