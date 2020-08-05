Iraqi Researcher Jomaa Al-Atwani: We Can Destroy Israel Using Its Own Nuclear Weapons – All It Takes Is One Precision Missile Aimed At Israel's Nuclear Arsenal

Iraqi researcher Jomaa Al-Atwani said in a July 28, 2020 interview on Al-Nujaba TV (Iraq) that the resistance is fighting Israel with its own weapons, and that it doesn't need nuclear missiles, because it only takes one precision missile aimed at Israel's already-existing nuclear arsenal to cause Israel to kill itself "by [its] own hand."

"[The Resistance] Is Fighting The Zionist Entity With Its Own Weapons"

Jomaa Al-Atwani: "We are fighting you with your own weapons. [The resistance] is fighting the Zionist entity with its own weapons.

"We Do Not Need To Obtain Nuclear Missiles… All It Takes Is One Of Our Precision Missiles Reaching [Israel's] Nuclear Arsenal…"

"We do not need to obtain nuclear missiles. The nuclear missiles are already in your territory. The nuclear arsenal is already in your territory, and all it takes is one of our precision missiles reaching that nuclear arsenal, and you will be killing yourselves by your own hand, and by the hand of the believers, in the words of the Quran."