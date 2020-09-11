Iraqi Media Union Leader Hamid Al-Husseini Following U.S. Government's Seizure Of Al-Etejah TV Web Domains: America Is The Great Satan, Head Of The Snake; We Will Support The PMU, Oppose America, Israel To Our Last Drop Of Blood

Hamid Al-Husseini, the Secretary-General of the Union of the Iraqi Radio and TV Networks, was asked in a September 1, 2020 interview on Al-Etejah TV (Iraq) about the recent seizure of Al-Etejah web domains by the U.S. government. He answered that the United States's actions are only granting legitimacy to Al-Etejah TV. He said that Al-Etejah TV is taking an honorable stand against America, which he referred to as the "Great Satan" and as the "head of the snake." Al-Husseini expressed support for the PMU and its mujahideen, and their opposition to the United States, until "the last drop of blood." He added that Al-Etejah TV is struggling against "absolute evil," which he said is embodied by America and Israel. In addition, he called upon Iraqis to rise up and unite to strike the "oppressive enemy." For more on the U.S. Department of Justice's seizure of Al-Etejah's websites see MEMRI Special Dispatch 8921.

To view the clip of Iraqi media union leader Hamid Al-Husseini on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"They Do Not Know That By [Closing Down These Websites] They Are Granting Us Legitimacy"

Interviewer: "Why [is the U.S.] concentrating on Etejah TV specifically? Are the American actions targeting the media channels that speak freely?"

Hamid Al-Husseini: "As the viewers know, before Etejah, Al-Manar TV was [targeted]. The dear viewers know what the brothers in Lebanon's Hizbullah did to the Americans and to the Zionists over there. Today, another group of believers came along, in Iraq – it is the Etejah TV channel, with its young people and its mujahideen. It is taking the honorable stand, for us as Iraqis, by saying to the occupiers and to the American arrogance: No! You will never be able to stand against us. They have nothing else they can do but to close down these websites. However, they do not know that by doing so, they are granting us legitimacy. We do not support this power and we will stand up to it until our last drop of blood.

[...]

"We Stand Against The Great Satan And The Head Of The Snake Which Is America"

"We thank Allah for being on the side of good, in which we stand against the Great Satan and the head of the snake which is America.

[...]

"As the resistance, as mujahideen, and as supporters of the PMU, we are on the right and clear path of standing against the [American] hegemony in Iraq. It is better that the government and its lackeys try to solve their own problems. Go solve your own problems and may Allah help you with that. If they cannot solve their problems, how do they want to solve ours? Our problems revolve around the struggle against the American arrogance. This is a great deal that can be handled only by people who are meant for it.

[...]

"Our Struggle Is Against The Absolute Evil Which Is America And Israel"

"For us, from day one, from the day we were born until now, our struggle is against the absolute evil which is America and Israel. We stood against them and were taught how to do it, because with great power comes great responsibility. We stand against these lowlives who wish evil for Iraq.

[...]

"Whoever fights against the head of the snake and fights against great opponents is also great himself. And you are a part of it. Etejah TV is fighting against the Great Satan and it is striking its head.

[...]

"If you are Iraqis, our people, don't be pathetic. Rise up from the ground. We call upon you to be great, in order for us to be united and strike this oppressive enemy that wishes us evil."