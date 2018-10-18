Iranian TV Children's Show: Standing Next To Missiles, Children Sing In Praise Of Jihad And Martyrdom

On "Sacred Defense Week," commemorating the Iran-Iraq war, Iranian TV featured a children's show in which young children were taken to a military base and shown various military vehicles and weapons. The video includes a song in which the children praise their fathers' willingness to wage Jihad and die as martyrs, singing: "My dad's hope is to be a role model and sacrifice himself in the path of God." The show aired on Iran's Channel 2 on September 26, 2018.

To view the clip of Sacred Defense Week on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"Oh, How Wonderful! Children, Take A Look, This Is Called 'Anti-Aircraft' – What Does That Mean?"

Host: "As you can see, our dear friends are presenting this military equipment, which is connected to the Sacred Defense Week. This equipment is in use, and we would like to present it to you. We are standing next to it, and I have prepared a report for you. You will get to see it. Come along, have a look! Ooooooooooh, look at that! All this equipment is connected to our topic. I don't know the names of most of these things, but we'll go to talk to the people. Come here for a moment, children! Have a look. Look, these are military vehicles, which are used to defend our beloved country, Iran.

[...]

"Oh, how wonderful! Children, take a look. This is called 'anti-aircraft.' What does that mean? It means that if the airplanes of the enemy are flying in the sky, the anti-aircraft [weapons] will not let them enter or infiltrate our beloved Iran. They will quickly stop them."

[...]

"My Dad's Hope Is To Be A Role Model And Sacrifice Himself In The Path Of God – My Dad's Role Models Are The Martyrs"

Singing Children: "My dad, my dad, my dad is a military man. My dad is a military man. My dad is a military man. A military man, a man of the Revolution. Her commander is Sayyed Ali [Khamenei]. His supreme commander is Mullah Ali. [My dad] fights our shameless enemies. Through defense and Jihad – bravo! – he nurtures Iran – bravo! Helping people is his motto – bravo! God helps him – bravo! My dad's hope is to be a role model and sacrifice himself in the path of God. My dad's role models are the martyrs."