Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei Hints At Enriching Uranium Beyond 20%, Adds: America Will Back Down, No War Is Expected

On May 15, 2019, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said in an iftar meeting with senior members of Iran's regime that America was much stronger in 1979 than it is today and that President Jimmy Carter was much smarter than President Trump. He explained that Iran's accurate missiles have a range of up to 2,000 kilometers and that they can strike within six meters of their target. He added that enriching uranium past 20% would be much easier than enriching below 20%. Khamenei said that America will definitely "face defeat" in its confrontation with Iran and that negotiations with the Americans are "poison" because the Americans are trying to deprive Iran of its "points of strength." The Iranian leader added that Iran does not want war and that a war is unlikely to break out. Khamenei's speech aired on Channel 1 TV (Iran).

To view the clip of Ali Khamenei on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

Iranian Missiles "Are Launched To A Distance Of 1,500 Or 2,000 Kilometers, And They Strike Within Five Or Six Meters Of The Target"

Ali Khamenei: "America in 1979, the year of our great Islamic Revolution... [It] was immeasurably stronger than it is now. Jimmy Carter, America's president at the time, was wiser than that guy who is ruling now, and he was also more powerful. [Trump] has less power from the financial and political perspectives, and he also has less brains.

[...]

"The matter of military production – about which the enemy is very sensitive – is a very important thing. The accurate missiles, whether they are ballistic missiles or cruise missiles... They are accurate. They are launched to a distance of 1,500 or 2,000 kilometers, and they strike within five or six meters of the target. This is very important. The uproar that you see they are causing is because of this advancement. Who made all these? Our youth.

[...]

"The hardest part in the enrichment process is getting to 20%. After that, moving on to more advanced stages is not that difficult. It is much easier. "[They] succeeded in getting past this hard part. Who? Our youth.

[...]

"There is no doubt that America's animosity, which started at the beginning of the Revolution, has today taken a more apparent form. Take note – we must not think that America's animosity increased today. It simply became apparent. This animosity existed even before, but they had not spoken so openly before. They are openly expressing their animosity, saying that they want to do this and that. They are making threats... He who makes loud threats – it should be known that his strength and ability is not like his loud voice.

[...]

"[Trump] says that every Friday in Tehran, there are marches against the regime. That President... First of all, they take place on Saturday, not Friday. Second, these [marches] aren't in Tehran – they are in Paris."

[...]

"They Are Saying: 'If You Build Accurate Missiles With Such A Range... Decrease The Range So That It Cannot Reach Our American Bases, So That If One Day We Strike You, You Will Not Be Able To Strike Back"

"A report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture states that 41 million Americans suffer from hunger and food insecurity. This is America's situation.

[...]

"They have a center called the Center for Critical National Statistics in America [sic]. This center says that 40% of births in America are illegitimate [out of wedlock].

[...]

"With regard to its policy of confronting the Islamic Republic, I must tell you that America will definitely face defeat, and the confrontation will end in our favor.

[...]

"[Negotiations with the U.S.] are poison, and negotiations with the current administration is doubly poisonous. The meaning of negotiations is a deal – you give something and you get something. What [America] wants to take from this deal are precisely the Islamic Republic's points of strength. They are taking the negotiations in that direction. They are not saying: 'Let's have negotiations about the weather, about natural resources, or about the environment.' They are saying: 'Let's have negotiations regarding your defensive weapons – why do you have defensive weapons?' Defensive weapons are necessary for a country, and that's what they want to negotiate about. What does that mean? They are saying: 'If you build accurate missiles with such a range – decrease it. Decrease the range so that it cannot reach our American bases, so that if one day we strike you, you will not be able to strike back.' This is what the negotiations are about. Do you accept this? Obviously not. And if you do not accept this, then this will continue to be the situation – a situation of conflict and uproar. No straight-thinking Iranian who loves his country – we're not discussing religion, revolution, or things like that – would negotiate with the other side about his points of strength, which the other side wants to deprive him. We need these things. Our strategic depth in the region is very important."

[...]

"No War Is Supposed To Break Out, And No War Will Break Out, God Willing, We Do Not Want War – As For Them, A War Wouldn't Be Worth It, And They Know It"

"Thank God, our strategic depth in the region is very good. This bothers them. They say: 'Let's talk about the regional issues' – which means to lose our strategic depth.

[...]

"The absolute choice of the Iranian people is to resist against America."

Audience: "Allah Akbar! Allah Akbar! Allah Akbar! Khamenei is the Leader! Death to those who oppose the Rule of the Jurisprudent! Death to America! Death to England! Death to the hypocrites and the infidels! Death to Israel!"

Ali Khamenei: "In this confrontation, [America] will be forced to back down. Regarding resistance, it's not a military conflict that is in question. Some in the press and in the virtual space talk about war. This is nonsense. No war is supposed to break out, and no war will break out, God willing. We do not want war. As for them, a war wouldn't be worth it, and they know it."