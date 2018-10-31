Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Inspects Military Foot Drills Depicting Collapse Of The White House

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei inspected military foot drills performed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). During the drills, the soldiers sang: "Allah Akbar! Khomeini is our leader!... America, America, death to your deception! The blood of our youth is dripping from your fingers!" An announcer also said: "We will eliminate the regime of injustice... 'Death to America' is the cry of my life!" The drill included a depiction of the White House with a Star of David on top. The White House was labeled "House of Injustice," and the pillars on the front of the White House were labeled "Corruption," "Racism," "Terrorism," "Axis of Evil," "Hollywood," "Dollar," "ISIS," "Genocide," "War," and "Violence."

The drill then depicted the White House being split by a sword, followed by the collapse of the White House and the Star of David. Among those who appear in the video watching the foot drills are: Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei; Commander of the IRGC Major General Mohammad Ali Jaafari; Major General Yahya Rahim-Safavi, who was IRGC chief from 1997 to 2007 and now serves as senior advisor to the Leader Khamenei; and Qassem Soleimani, who since 1998 has commanded the IRGC extra-territorial special forces unit, the Qods Force. The foot drills aired on channel 5 of the Iranian TV on October 16, 2018. For a similar theme in a 2007 marching drill, see MEMRI TV clip no. 1587 Iranian Leader Ali Khamenei Inspect Military Foot-Drills Showing Sword Ripping Through A US Flag Decorated With A Swastika And A Star Of David, October 24, 2007.

To view the clip of the IRGC foot drills on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"America, America, Death To Your Deception!"

IRGC Soldiers: "Allah Akbar! Khomeini is our leader!

[...]

"America, America, death to your deception! The blood of our youth is dripping from your fingers."

"Death To America! Death To Israel!"

Announcer: "We will eliminate the regime of injustice, and we will fight it! Therefore, 'Death to America' is the cry of my life!"

IRGC Soldiers: "Death to America! Death to Israel!"



Left to right: Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei; Commander of the IRGC Major General Mohammad Ali Jaafari; Major General Yahya Rahim-Safavi, who was IRGC chief from 1997 to 2007 and now serves as senior advisor to the Leader Khamenei; and Qassem Soleimani, who since 1998 has commanded the IRGC extra-territorial special forces unit, the Qods Force.