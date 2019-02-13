Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei Announces The Goals Of 'The Second Phase Of The Islamic Revolution' For The Next 40 Years: 'The Challenge Is Mighty Iran's Presence At The Borders Of The Zionist Regime'

On February 13, 2019, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei released an "important announcement on the 40th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution" directed at Iran's younger generation. The announcement included guidelines for actions and goals to be achieved for the next 40 years – a period he called "the second phase of the Islamic Revolution."
Khamenei told Iran's young men and women: "The coming decades are your decades, and you must preserve your revolution with motivation and knowledge and bring it closer and closer to its great aspiration – creating a new Islamic civilization and readiness for the sun of the Mahdi to rise."
After summarizing the achievements of the Islamic Revolution in Iran to date, Khamenei went on to state that the challenges facing Iran today include the following goals:
"Today, like at the dawn of the revolution [i.e. in 1979], Iran has challenges against the arrogance [the West, led by the U.S.] but with a significant difference: If the challenge then vis-à-vis America was chopping off the hand of the foreign agents [at home], or closing the embassies of the Zionist regime in Tehran, or exposing [America's] nest of spies [i.e. the U.S. Embassy in Tehran], today the challenge is mighty Iran's presence at the borders of the Zionist regime, and expelling America's illegitimate influence from the Middle East region, and the Islamic Republic's support for the Palestinian fighters in the heart of the occupied territories [i.e. Israel], and defending the waving flag of Hizbullah and of the [Islamic] resistance throughout this region.
"And if in those days the problem of the West was to prevent Iran from acquiring the most primitive weapons, today the problem of the West is to prevent the transfer of advanced Iranian weapons to the resistance forces [in the region]..."[1]
Khamenei also tweeted the same message in English.
Twitter.com/khamenei_ir/status/1095649623312658433, February 13, 2019
*A. Savyon is Director of the MEMRI Iran Media Project.
[1] Khamenei's website Leader.ir, February 13, 2019.