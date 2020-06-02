memri
June 2, 2020 Special Dispatch No. 8776

Iranian Researcher Dr. Sam Mehdi Torabi: Iran Would Be Willing To Help The Americans In Their Revolution; The American Oligarchs Must Be Annihilated

June 2, 2020
Iran | Special Dispatch No. 8776

Dr. Sam Mehdi Torabi, the Director of Iran's Risalat Strategic Studies Institute, said in a May 30, 2020 interview on Channel 2 (Iran) that the United States is an oligarchy in which the power and wealth are controlled by one percent of the society, and that the legal processes and constitution in the U.S. cannot lead to reform. He said that the way to reform the United States, which he referred to as "Satan," is through a revolution that would annihilate America's oligarchs. Dr. Torabi added that Iran would help the American people if they have the courage to start a revolution, but that if they don't have the courage, someone from the outside will have to finish off the American oligarchs. For a related statement in which Dr. Torabi discusses the current unrest in the United States, see MEMRI TV Clip No. 8033.

To view the clip of Iranian researcher Dr. Sam Mehdi Torabi on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"The Reality Is That There Is An Oligarchy In America. There Is No Democracy"

Dr. Sam Mehdi Torabi: "The reality is that there is an oligarchy in America. There is no democracy. The existing legal process and the American Constitution are not supposed to reform America.

"Don't Pin Your Hopes On Reforms Through The Existing Legal Methods In America... The Only Solution... Is For Those Oligarchs To Be Annihilated"

"Don't pin your hopes on reforms through the existing legal methods in America. So long as the power and the wealth are held by one percent of society, America will remain the same. If we want America to change, we must deal with those people - not in legal ways but through a revolution.

"I've said before that I don't pin much hope on the Americans carrying out a revolution, but the only solution that will bring an end to this Satan, in the words of Imam Khomeini, is for those oligarchs to be annihilated.

"If [The Americans] Do Not Have The Necessary Courage, Someone From The Outside Must Finish Those [Oligarchs] Off"

"If the Americans have the courage to do it - by all means. We will help them, too. If they do not have the necessary courage, someone from the outside must finish those [oligarchs] off."

Latest Reports

June 03, 2020

Palestinian Journalist: Arab Society Too Is Steeped In Racism, Especially Against Blacks

June 02, 2020

Iranian Researcher Dr. Sam Mehdi Torabi: Iran Would Be Willing To Help The Americans In Their Revolution; The American Oligarchs Must Be Annihilated

June 02, 2020

Atlanta Islamic Scholar Soleiman Hamed On George Floyd Protests: Burning Down Businesses Hurts the Oppressors' Pockets, Destruction And Violence Are Part Of A Quranic Model Applied By Muslims In Revolutions, Taking Over The World

View More

Share this Report:

SUPPORT MEMRI'S FIGHT AGAINST

EXTREMISM - 2020 SPRING CAMPAIGN

Contribute