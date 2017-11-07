Iranian Regime Marks Anniversary Of 1979 U.S. Embassy Takeover, Threatens Missile Strikes On U.S. Forces

As it does every November 4, the Iranian regime marked the anniversary of the 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover in Tehran, with mass rallies across the country in which the regime and the participants demonstrated their hostility to the U.S., Israel, and Saudi Arabia.

It should be noted that since it was made public that Iranian President Hassan Rohani had rejected U.S. President Trump's request to meet with him at the margins of the UN General Assembly in September 2017,[1] the Iranians have stepped up their threats against the U.S.

Ali Akbar Velayati, Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's top advisor, who met recently in Beirut with Lebanese officials, stressed that the Syrian regime forces would soon advance to liberate the city of Raqqah, in Syria. Raqqah is currently under control of Kurdish and U.S. forces, following the defeat of the Islamic State (ISIS) there.[2]

At the main rally in Tehran, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) parked a Qadr-F ballistic missile, whose range is 2,000 km, in front of the building that once housed the U.S. Embassy, underlining IRGC commander Mohammad Ali Jafari's October 31, 2017 statement that the 2,000-km range is sufficient for Iran because it enables it to strike U.S. bases in the Middle East.[3]

At the Tehran rally, participants waved many banners mocking President Trump, and carried a coffin marked with his image, positioned an effigy of him with a rifle aimed at it and another with missiles aimed at it; hanged him in effigy; threw paint on a large poster of him, and depicted him as Satan. American flags were burned, as were copies of the nuclear agreement with Iran – as Khamenei had threatened to do if President Trump cancelled it.

This report presents photos from the rallies held by the regime across Iran on November 4 – a day devoted to fanning the flames of hatred against the U.S. The photos were published by the Iranian news agencies Fars, Tasnim, and ILNA.

Photos From Across Tehran

Photos From Across Iran

Qazvin

Karaj

Tabriz