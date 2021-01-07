Iranian Political Analysts Struggle To Conceal Their Glee During Live Coverage Of U.S. Congress Riots: Americans Are Experiencing What They Have Done In Other Countries





Iranian political commentators Mohammad Marandi and Foad Izadi, who are considered experts on American politics, accompanied the IRINN TV (Iran) live broadcast of the U.S. Congress riots on January 6, 2021. Marandi apologized for laughing and said that the only reason there are no coups in America is that there is no American embassy there. Izadi said that the Americans are now experiencing the kind of coups that they have orchestrated in Iran and elsewhere in the world.

For more about Mohammad Marandi, see MEMRI TV clips No. 8037, 7931, and 7692. For more about Foad Izadi, see MEMRI TV clips No. 8180, 7919, 7847, and 7837.

To view the clip of the Iranian political analysts on MEMRI TV, click here or below.

"What Happened Was Really Very Funny... There Is A Joke... That Goes... The Only Reason That There Are No Coups D'etat In America Is That There Is No American Embassy There"

Mohammad Marandi: "Whatever this is, it is a big blow to America. The speeches that were made in Congress today... Sorry for laughing, but what happened was really very funny... The speeches we saw today in Congress and in the Senate were full of hatred, and from both sides. I'm laughing because there is a joke in English that goes...

"This joke is told in the world and in Iran as well. It goes: The only reason that there are no coups d'etat in America is that there is no American Embassy there. Now there are riots in America too."

[...]

In Other Countries, The Americans "Took Advantage Of Such Protests To Shake The Government Structure... Now They Are Experiencing What They Have Done In Other Countries"

Foad Izadi: "The Americans were, and still are, experts in coups d'etat anywhere in the world. They took advantage of such protests to shake the government structure [in those places]. Our Iranian people do not forget Tehran of 1953 and the coup that the Americans conducted in Iran.

"Now they are experiencing what they have done in other countries."